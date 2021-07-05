Andrew Gottlieb of No Typical Moments: “The internet is always changing”

It’s important to understand if you want to be a business owner or highly specialized digital talent. If you want to be the best in the world at Facebook Advertising, you probably shouldn’t be a business owner because you eventually will not be doing Facebook Ads as you grow your company. You’ll need to be training other people to be the ones actually running these campaigns.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Gottlieb.

Andrew Gottlieb is the Founder & CEO at No Typical Moments, a highly specialized digital marketing agency that works exclusively with purpose-driven and social impact focused businesses to collectively advance humanity.

Some of the clients NTM had the honor of working with include the likes of Lisa Nichols, best selling author and mentor and Mama Gena’s School of Womanly Arts. NTM executed Mama Gena’s Facebook ad-campaign for her new book that went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

When Andrew is not working, he enjoys hiking, running, playing soccer and tennis, practicing Muay-Thai and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In college, I interned on Wallstreet and at a political consulting firm in Washington, DC. Both of these positions had a lot of prestige and earning power; however, it did not see like something that inspired me to come to work every Monday. Even though I had the intuition that this was not the grow path for me, I went ahead and applied for numerous corporate jobs my senior year of college and got rejected by every organization. It dawned on me that I was not meant for that career path, and I planted the seed of No Typical Moments in the Spring of 2011 when I was finishing up my college degree. I learned about the power of the internet, digital marketing and emerging technology and decided to spend the next year of my life honing in on my skill set. I wanted to use these newfound skills to support purpose driven businesses and to leverage these platforms to reach their customer base in new ways. I decided to quit my job in September of 2012 to dive into this venture that is now known as No Typical Moments.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I remember in the early days was attending an in-person sales meeting with an intimidating sales customer. We were just figuring out pricing model and this potential client did not want to mess around with an early-stage marketing agency and drilled us on questions we did not know how to answer. It showed us the importance of knowing your product and speaking confidently about the results you can produce for your clients. It was also a great learning lesson about the confidence needed in sales meetings to close deals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I want to give a shout out to Don Marinelli. Don was an early champion of No Typical Moments and went out of his way to introduce us to potential customers. One of his first introductions led us to our first major deal as an agency. He continued to support us in our endeavors a decade later.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our differentiating factor is what we call Impact with Profits. We created this methodology for three reasons:

We saw unethical agencies using shady tactics with their customers with their digital marketing strategies and we did not believe these practices fit within the tenets of conscious capitalism. We saw other agencies spending way too much in advertising dollars out of the gate without a proven market fit. We do not believe this is the way to responsibly grow online revenue. We saw a lack of insight into how these digital campaigns actually impact the profitability for the company. We saw a lack of connection to companies P & L.

As a result of these issues we witnessed in the marketplace, Impact with Profits was born with these three areas of focus for our clients.

We implement conscious copy, design, and user experience that reflects ethical sales practices. We utilize rapid prototyping with modest ad spend, to make sure this is a market fit before we spend too much money. At the start of our working relationship, we conduct financial modeling with our clients to show that our campaign can not only bring in revenue for the business, but also what profitability looks like.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The Desire to Learn.

I wanted to up level my leadership skills and enrolled in a Leadership Training Program called ALA. The premise of the program was around receiving and giving feedback among your peers. I love the program so much; I have been a volunteer coach twice after I graduated from the program.

2. Passion

There are a lot of long hours in building your business and it requires a deep desire to solve a need of the marketplace. I have a passion for supporting purpose-driven businesses in reaching new customers online. It is something that I think about all day long. My passion for solving this problem is greater than some experiences my friends have had in their 20s, such as vacations and fancy dinners, because I wanted my time and money to be allocated toward building No Typical Moments.

3. Resiliency

When building a business, you are constantly faced with obstacles. It requires you to fight through these challenges and come out on the other side as a better person and business owner. During COVID, I thought that our company might go under as I saw the impending economic collapse of our economy. It took resiliency to find a way to pivot our business model to remain relevant in 2020.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am in the early stages of writing a detailed layout of our Impact with Profits methodology that we implement with our clients at No Typical Moments. I believe that this will help people because it will show purpose driven businesses how they can leverage the power of the internet amidst the negative ramifications of social media, unethical marketing messages, and lack of strategic thinking into the bottom line of the P&L.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

There are a few patterns we see in this industry that are the biggest mistakes when companies are first beginning with digital marketing.

The first thing is, they haven’t yet proven a product market fit. Facebook Ads is not going to fix a fundamental issue that exists within your business model. You must be providing a solution for your customer’s issues they are experiencing.

The second is they spend too much too fast. This is why we recommend a rapid prototyping approach to your marketing spend, so you are sure that every dollar put into online advertising is a good investment of growth for your company.

The third is that they try to be on all platforms at once. Master one first, and then grow from there.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Number 1 is mastering your audience and knowing them better than they know themselves. You can’t market unless you deeply know your customers. Once you are able to understand your customer, you can create content that appeals to them, drawing them to you. This is important because it allows you to use your marketing capital more efficiently, so you aren’t wasting your time trying to be all things for all people.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

We love Facebook and Instagram for PPC Marketing. We love the ability to utilize video marketing in your campaigns because it captivates your audience in different ways that copy and graphics do not. We see amazing results when our clients utilize video in their PPC campaigns.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

The first thing we recommend is to have a clear content strategy at the start of your campaign that will speak to your company avatar in specific ways to motivate them into action. You will need a combination of creative copy, eye-popping graphics, and captivating video to gain their attention. The second thing we recommend is to set clear goals before you begin. You should know your conversion goals and what you need to hit in order to be financially viable. Lastly, you should be prepared to rest and iterate your campaign. Digital marketing never ends, you are constantly needing to test in order to differentiate your company from your competitors.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Irresistible Subject Lines Clear Call to Actions Consistency

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

We’re beginning to explore advertising on TikTok. The CPM is very low right now and we think it is an untapped platform at the moment, however, the demographic is skewed toward younger individuals so it’s also important to figure out if your audience is hanging out on the platform before you invest.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first is a passion for Digital Marketing. The internet is always changing, if you are not passionate about changing and evolving your skillset you will fall behind other marketers who are on the cutting edge of this industry. The second is focusing your skill set upon one type of digital marketing skill. Master one, but know about the others. The third is beginning to hone in on the types of verticals you excel best in. If you hone in on a specific vertical you become an expert in that space. The fourth is it’s important to understand if you want to be a business owner or highly specialized digital talent. If you want to be the best in the world at Facebook Advertising, you probably shouldn’t be a business owner because you eventually will not be doing Facebook Ads as you grow your company. You’ll need to be training other people to be the ones actually running these campaigns. The fifth is falling in love with numbers. Digital Marketing is data driven decisions.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I recommend Digital Marketer for all of your marketing education.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My vision is to create a world of love, unity, and compassion for all beings. This starts with individuals working on themselves so they can be the best version of themselves for their families, friends, co-workers, and world at-large.

