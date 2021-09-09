Andrew Chrostowski Of RealWear: “Use wearables to access documents via a hands-free document navigator versus paper”

Use wearables to access documents via a hands-free document navigator versus paper: If it’s stuck in paper, you can’t extract a dollar of value out of it. You can’t update the paperwork in real-time and you cannot advance your strategy. Nearly every customer we work with, big and small, still has reams of paper and untold clipboards around. By converting paper documentation, into PDFs and then Workflows, a company can reduce errors by allowing workers to access that information directly from an assisted reality device. It’s not at all as easy to do that for other wearables that require proprietary software and a lot of programming effort.

Andrew Chrostowski is Chairman and CEO of RealWear — the world’s leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. Andrew is a senior executive with deep experience in developing teams and strategies that enable innovation, growth, and profitability improvements. As an NACD Certified Director, Qualified Technology Executive and a founding executive member of the Digital Directors Network, he strives to improve board performance and digital governance excellence.

Andrew leads the team at RealWear to empower the industrial sector to transform the way frontline workers complete their tasks by giving them real-time access to the information and expertise they need through remote collaboration, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I knew I was going to begin my professional life as a research physicist and engineer for the USAF. I had a passion for understanding what was possible and then figuring out how to make it happen. As I worked on ever more complex programs, I came to realize that only systems thinking could optimize the desired outcomes. I studied systems management at USC, and I have applied that mindset to everything from quality management, operations excellence, and business transformation. Rarely is anything important and difficult accomplished alone, so I became a student of leadership and committed myself to being the type of leader that made a difference for the people and organizations I served.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I haven’t thought about this story for years, but when I was at my first duty station at Griffiss AFB in Rome, NY as a second lieutenant, I found a very specialized wrench that had been lost on the base. It was unlike anything I had ever seen and I knew it was expensive. I brought it back to my office and explained what I had found to my more experienced partner, then a first lieutenant. He took one look at it and told me to throw it away. I insisted I would return it to the department that lost it and made a bet with him to that effect. Weeks later, bet lost, I realized what he knew all along: the “system” was rigged against me. The item was written off the books and the department did not want it back, as it would screw up their inventory! I put that wrench above my desk for the next four years as a reminder to always remember a lousy system will beat a good person every time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve been fortunate to have a number of mentors, some for more than thirty years. I continue to reach out to them to this day, and I give back to others in the same way to help “pay it forward.” There is one mentor of mine that stands above all the rest, and that is my father. I was a curious boy and asked what must have seemed like unending questions with annoying frequency and he would always answer me in a way I would understand. Once I was able to read, however, it seemed my dad got less and less able, so when I would ask a question like, “Why is the sky blue?” he would pause and say he wasn’t sure and then suggest I look it up in the encyclopedia. I literally read our ‘World Book’ set from A to Z by the time I finished third grade. Learning early that reading could open my mind to seemingly endless knowledge and further feed my curiosity, placed me upon a firm foundation for all the accomplishments I have had so far.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Without question, the book that has had the most impact on my professional life is “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. The title might be off-putting for some, but the material is timeless. Virtually every highly accomplished person I have ever gotten to know personally has read and valued the lessons of this book. The central tenant is that ideas are things — incredibly valuable things. He delineates between “synthetic imagination” and “creative imagination” and why understanding the difference is so valuable for innovation and breakthrough transformation. I started keeping a journal shortly after reading this book and have kept up the habit to this day.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

The founders of RealWear focused on bringing the benefits of assisted reality to front line workers; the people who do some of the toughest jobs in the enterprise. We are a human-centered technology company that believes that connected workers are inherently more engaged with their peers, business, and customers. We believe that access to hands-free information, in-situ, and as needed, empowers them to be their best selves and do their work more safely and productively. And we know that these things elevate their performance bringing enduring value to their organizations and themselves.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m excited about the immanent release of The Great Lockdown, a book coming out in November by Shivaji Das, Aroop Zutshi, and Janesh Janardhanan that examines the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. It explores the impacts on people, processes, and technology with RealWear as one of their positive case studies. There is a lot everyone can learn about the importance of organizational agility, innovation, and — most importantly — caring for your people from this book. Also, much of my time and energy are being spent on accelerating RealWear’s journey from being primarily a hardware company to embracing our destiny in software and the cloud by capturing data that is being lost today and using it to catalyze better decision-making for our customers worldwide.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means to you? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation is one of the most important — and ambitious — initiatives in which companies are currently engaged. Digital transformation is like a full systems upgrade, except on your whole company — upgrading your process, upgrading your culture, and upgrading your CX (customer experience). It’s more than an initiative, it’s a digital journey whereby you can align many disparate projects underneath a large corporate umbrella initiative. You are truly reimagining your business in the digital age to make it relevant and competitive for the next several decades. Companies that do not choose to embark on this journey will be left behind. The good news is that it’s becoming far more than a buzzword. It’s happening everywhere. All our major industrial customers now have Digital Transformation or Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

I cannot think of an example of an industry that would not immediately benefit from digital transformation. All industries are in various stages of progress. It comes down to where each individual customer is on their own journey.

Our customers come from manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, semiconductors, automotive — anywhere where safety and productivity are top priorities. Each of these industries can reap the benefit from digitization but may be inadvertently holding onto their ‘old’ ways of doing business — for instance, using clipboards for inspections and not necessarily seeing the opportunity to digitize their documentation. As these processes do get digitized the value to our customers becomes very apparent, particularly as the data is aggregated into the cloud where data analytics and AI can analyze it.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

I love sharing the story of digital transformation at Goodyear as it (quite selfishly!) involves RealWear assisted devices with a very important partner for us, Microsoft. Prior to working with RealWear, Goodyear deployed Microsoft Teams to its 30,000 office and retail associates. Yet it was still looking for a way to bring video into its manufacturing facilities to avoid costly travel and maintain social distancing.

Goodyear went on its own kind of journey, looking at more than 50 connected devices before finally landing on RealWear. Goodyear needed something that worked for its frontline workers. They liked the device’s form factor and IP66 ruggedized rating, especially the hands-free operation it provided. Then in March 2020, RealWear announced our collaboration with Microsoft. Because Goodyear had a mature deployment of Teams already, and preferred not to add another partner to the mix, they married the Teams optimized solution with the RealWear device. In the past, Goodyear would need two days of travel to send an engineer to a plant. Using our solution, Goodyear can troubleshoot days faster and save thousands of dollars on each trip.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Change is never easy, especially within an organization who may have been relying on the same processes for the last 100 years. Even some of the best industrial brands who are known for their change processes have made some blunders but learning from errors pays off in the long run. In the last five years, I’ve seen projects stall, miss the mark, or simply stop. Sometimes it’s as simple as an organization changing focus, a new leader, or loss of an internal champion; sometimes the project isn’t scoped correctly; sometimes it’s simply too ambitious or not resourced appropriately. But the single challenge is not a technical one. The technology is there.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Since we’re an enterprise wearable solution company, I’ve focused on digital transformation by leveraging hands-free wearables like the HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 (intrinsically safe device):

Use wearables to access documents via a hands-free document navigator versus paper : If it’s stuck in paper, you can’t extract a dollar of value out of it. You can’t update the paperwork in real-time and you cannot advance your strategy. Nearly every customer we work with, big and small, still has reams of paper and untold clipboards around. By converting paper documentation, into PDFs and then Workflows, a company can reduce errors by allowing workers to access that information directly from an assisted reality device. It’s not at all as easy to do that for other wearables that require proprietary software and a lot of programming effort.

Use wearables for digital IoT visualization for real-time sensor data — Over the past decade, industrial companies continue to invest billions of dollars in enabling their heavy equipment with IoT sensors as part of their digital transformation strategy. This allows them to holistically view data like pressure, temperature, and machine health status on centralized web-based dashboards. But the pandemic forced a tectonic shift in digital transformation investment to address a more immediate and basic issue: travel restrictions, safety, and communication to simply maintain operational uptime. Industrial leaders quickly invested globally in ruggedized voice-enabled assisted reality wearable solutions running Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom and the like to allow the factory workers to show remote experts what is happening in real time and collaborate to keep equipment running smoothly.

Use wearables for remote audits and inspections to maintain safety, quality, and inventory management — this is a very exciting development over the last 12 months. We have seen our customers save thousands of dollars in travel expenses by having both their internal and external auditors and inspectors leverage 'see what I see' solutions from Microsoft Teams, Webex and Zoom on RealWear to conduct inspections and audits. =One aspect of these "avoided" trips is the impact it has on reducing carbon emissions for our global partners.

Use wearables for digital work instructions to reduce errors for your tasks — To reduce errors when following complex workflows, seeing the workflow as a step-by-step on your wearable micro-display ensures you don't miss a single step and get the job done right the first time.

Use wearables to empower your workers through remote training — Our friends at Mars Petcare were able to help their frontline associates learn how to effectively handle basic repairs and preventative maintenance on the machines all through remote training using our assisted reality devices. Our devices are literally "knowledge transfer" portals connecting workers to data, work instructions, and expertise — wherever it may be.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

First, I believe meaningful innovation only occurs in organizations that are dedicated to creating a culture of learning. Eugene Woods, the President and CEO of Atrium Health said that “If you learn faster than others, you are on a journey to reinvention.” I couldn’t agree more! Trust is a huge element of that kind of culture. You can’t communicate to your teams that the culture is not “risk averse,” and at the same time have them discover it to be “failure intolerant.” I have always told my direct reports that I don’t have to be right at the beginning of a meeting, I just need to be right at the end after the insights and inputs from the entire team have been evaluated. So, what do I think is the formula for creating a culture of innovation? Build a culture of trust, create passion for learning, encourage deep customer intimacy, and reward curiosity and initiative.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I would say it’s one of my own: “In life, you are paid in arrears.” You must study, before you get good grades. You must work out and practice, before you get better at a sport. You must chop wood, before you can enjoy the warmth of a fire. You must save, before you can buy or invest. Similarly, when you do more than you are paid to do at a job you distinguish yourself from your peers, but you are also by definition underpaid for what you do in comparison. Your reward comes in the form of a promotion with more responsibility and pay. In this role, one once again goes the extra mile and does more than the new role requires. So once again, this person is now underpaid for their work. The moment one decides that they “don’t get paid to do that,” that person’s growth will stall. We all tend to choose where this point is for ourselves. I believe the current popular culture does little to support this work ethic, much to its own detriment.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I post about leadership, business, technology, and innovation frequently on LinkedIn (AndrewChrostowski) and Twitter (@AndrewChros).

You can also read more about the latest news from RealWear on www.realwear.com/blog.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!