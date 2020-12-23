Andreas Szakacs: Winners never quit and quitters never win

Confucious, the wise philosopher, said” A man who does not plan long ahead will find trouble at his door”, planning and strategies are extremely crucial in building any business and organization. Innovative ideas and creative concepts are two things that grab attention easily and in the world of business, it is very important to be genuine and deliver original plans. Entrepreneur “Andreas Szakacs” is one of these people who believe in effective planning and spends a considerable amount of time developing the best business strategies. After he retired from the Swedish army, Mr. Szakacs was fascinated by the financial sector. He diverted his attention towards the world of trading and economics and little did he know that he was going to become a huge success in the field.

Winners never quit and quitters never win. This axiom may seem trite, but just because it’s been used a lot doesn’t mean it’s not true. Whether you call it determination, grit, or old-fashioned hard work, the will to keep going is a vital component of success. In life, we encounter problems as we breathe. But it doesn’t get to us until we feel a major impact, and that’s when it becomes a source of concern, hurt, or sorrow. Life problems, depending on their magnitude, can be clogs in the wheel of progress, and we may not be able to attain our full potential if we don’t learn to place our problems in the proper perspectives

Mr Szakacs generated several business plans with hard work and determination. In life, there is no difficulty, which we cannot overcome when we are really determined. Yet many of us fail in big and small ways because our determination was never strong enough. Mr Szakacs’s main focus was to improve the banking experience for customers and he quotes “I understood customers’ pain points when it comes to making transactions between countries. Post unravelling a prick in a lot of palms, I started working together with my partners and co-founders to solve it. I believed we could develop a revolutionary banking system that will benefit people from all parts of the world, especially when they are trying to transfer money.

He has developed ideas that made the banking experience much easier and smoother. His achievements in the field along with his genius ideas have led this man to become the owner of a bank, CEO of a company called Omegrapro. His journey started in 2014 and after 8 long years of hard work, he has become a legend in the field of finance and banking.