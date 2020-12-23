Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Andreas Szakacs: Winners never quit and quitters never win

Confucious, the wise philosopher, said” A man who does not plan long ahead will find trouble at his door”, planning and strategies are extremely crucial in building any business and organization. Innovative ideas and creative concepts are two things that grab attention easily and in the world of business, it is very important to be […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Andreas Szakacs
Andreas Szakacs

Confucious, the wise philosopher, said” A man who does not plan long ahead will find trouble at his door”, planning and strategies are extremely crucial in building any business and organization. Innovative ideas and creative concepts are two things that grab attention easily and in the world of business, it is very important to be genuine and deliver original plans. Entrepreneur “Andreas Szakacs” is one of these people who believe in effective planning and spends a considerable amount of time developing the best business strategies. After he retired from the Swedish army, Mr. Szakacs was fascinated by the financial sector. He diverted his attention towards the world of trading and economics and little did he know that he was going to become a huge success in the field.

Winners never quit and quitters never win. This axiom may seem trite, but just because it’s been used a lot doesn’t mean it’s not true. Whether you call it determination, grit, or old-fashioned hard work, the will to keep going is a vital component of success. In life, we encounter problems as we breathe. But it doesn’t get to us until we feel a major impact, and that’s when it becomes a source of concern, hurt, or sorrow. Life problems, depending on their magnitude, can be clogs in the wheel of progress, and we may not be able to attain our full potential if we don’t learn to place our problems in the proper perspectives

Mr Szakacs generated several business plans with hard work and determination. In life, there is no difficulty, which we cannot overcome when we are really determined. Yet many of us fail in big and small ways because our determination was never strong enough. Mr Szakacs’s main focus was to improve the banking experience for customers and he quotes “I understood customers’ pain points when it comes to making transactions between countries. Post unravelling a prick in a lot of palms, I started working together with my partners and co-founders to solve it. I believed we could develop a revolutionary banking system that will benefit people from all parts of the world, especially when they are trying to transfer money.

He has developed ideas that made the banking experience much easier and smoother. His achievements in the field along with his genius ideas have led this man to become the owner of a bank, CEO of a company called Omegrapro. His journey started in 2014 and after 8 long years of hard work, he has become a legend in the field of finance and banking.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Westend61 / Getty Images
Wisdom//

Why You Should Take the Risk and Quit

by Mayo Oshin
Community//

Winners Never Quit, Quitters Never Win- Ahmed Khalfan Yasin

by Barjunaid Penske
Wisdom//

When Quitters Become Winners

by William Anderson, LMHC

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.