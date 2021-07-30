Andréas Ruth B. Deolinda: “Be creative ”

Words and creativity work together. The delivery of your poetry depends on your ability to use the words you choose creatively.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andréas Ruth B. Deolinda.

Andréas Ruth B. Deolinda is a poet, writer, and autism and special needs advocate for children. Her writings have been inspired by the depictions of the African experience, as well as her quest to understand what it means to be human amidst all its complexities. Andréas also holds a double major BSc degree in Biochemistry and Psychology, and two BA Honors degrees in Psychology and Drama Therapy.

Andréas was born and raised in Congo, Brazzaville, and moved to South Africa at age 11. She’s a native French speaker, and fluent in English; in addition, she also speaks her native African mother tongue Bémbé. She also currently serves as the Editorial Assistant at Autism Parenting Magazine. Currently, Andréas is working towards becoming a published author of children’s books, poetry, and fiction novels — projects she has in the pipelines.

She believes that poetry is a vessel that allows for an infinite exploration of self through the eyes of the poet.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

Writing has always been a deep-seated part of me. I once envied creatives; those who paint stories with art, words, music, and dance — despite having this gift to write, I could never call myself a creative because I just didn’t feel that I was good enough or talented enough. I didn’t believe that I had the “right” style.

For so long, the only way I knew to express myself and what I was going through was through words. Poetry allowed me to be my authentic self — without the need to be direct. Poetry can be metaphoric, allowing for distance between your experience and what you produce on paper. The ability to make sense of my experiences from a bird’s eye view allowed me to explore the depth of what I was feeling because I had to search for the “right words”, those that truly conveyed my inner reality. That splurge of poetic words on the page became so cathartic, and the mystery became addictive, and I found peace in it.

To be a poet is the ability to be vulnerable; to pave a path for others to journey along through their imagination; solely guided by the poet’s hand. The vulnerability of the poetry I produced held me back from making my work public. Even though it was, and is, metaphoric, the fact that it represented a part of me made it all too real.

I had to find it in myself to ignite this flame in me. When I did, the interpretation of people made me realize that those very words resonated with each person differently because they viewed it from their personal perspectives. From then I realized that my desire to make an impact in the world, was literally on those pages. I realized that If I could make people make sense of life through my poetry, the sky is the limit. I found my reason why; this inspired me to become the poet I am today, and to share my poetry.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

Other than being a poet, I am also a writer. I have published a few articles for Autism Parenting Magazine.

I run an Instagram poetry account, I just recently started my blog called Locke’_n_Words, and I have a few manuscripts ready for publication. The goal in the foreseeable future is to release children’s books, a poetry book, and some fiction novels.

I have one dream, and that is to make an impact that challenges us to understand the different facets of the human experience. By human experience, I mean how our personal biases inhibits us from seeing another human as we view ourselves. We live in a world that portrays anyone that is different to us as outsiders, where religion divides us, and the color of our skin or the nationality on our passports depicts how we relate to one another. My goals for my publishing projects are to challenges these narratives.

Poetry allows me to use my personal experiences and draw the reader into the world I create through their imagination. Whether it is children’s books, or fiction novels, with the right words, you can tackle any challenge — that’s the beauty of being a writer.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Imagine yourself sitting at a window, overlooking a landscape — a scenery that depicts your ideal place of rest. That scenery is unique to you, without giving you much detail, you’ve created a world of your own. That’s poetry! Poetry is the ability to drive someone’s thoughts, or emotions through their imagination.

Like a painter, a poet paints an image to you, that painting may be drawn from the viewpoint of the artist, but your interpretation of that art may be different from what the artist intended. It draws you into this world but doesn’t direct your viewpoint.

For me, poetry allows me to tackle topics of love, politics, discrimination, societal biases etc. that resonate with me and hopefully reaches my audience, or anyone willing to read it.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Writing poetry teaches us our innermost realities. The poetic space allows for safety because as the poet, you’re in control of the words you use, the tone of the piece, your writing style — you’re the master of everything that translates on that page.

Therefore, writing poetry channels your thoughts, and feelings about a certain topic and that process of self-exploration is therapeutic because everything comes from you. It may sometimes be unconscious where you find yourself weaving words without knowing where the inspiration comes from — in my case, often those moments are a result of an experience that happened that I failed to process, and my brain contained those experiences until I vomited it out on the page.

Poetry doesn’t have to be the grand, it has to be YOU. By staying true to who you are, you discover yourself.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

I can give you a list of poets that have inspired me and continue to inspire me. But if I were to choose it would be Ben Okri, a Nigerian poet and novelist; Congolese poet and novelist Alain Mabanckou; the late Nigerian poet and novelist Chinua Achebe; South African storyteller, poet, activist Gcina Mhlope; and of course, the late American poet, activist, and memoirist Maya Angelou.

I am inspired by the poetic voices of African writers. Their voices give rise to the culture, history, and meaning to African heritage. I always say that the work of a poet should reflect who you are, your identity. And who you are is a compilation of your origin, your culture, your upbringing, and your beliefs and morals.

The writing styles of each of these poets are unique because their writings are inspired by their personal experiences brought about by the milieu of their upbringing. The diversity in their voices is what inspires me because it tells me that there is no right or wrong way to writing poetry, because being a poet is a personal journey.

Most poets are also activist in the plight that they believe in; this observation made me realize that as a poet and writer, you must have to stand for something — a cause that inspires your work.

If you could ask your favorite poet a question, what would it be?

“I would ask my favorite poet: “What was the turning point in your journey as a poet?”

I believe who you are at the beginning of your journey is a different person to the nurtured, mature writer/poet you become at a late. That process in between I describe as the “turning point” because it is the moment where you break ground and find deeper meaning in your craft.

The first step to any journey is taking a leap of faith, and along the way you learn lessons, and aspects of yourself you hadn’t previously realized. I am not sure if I’ve reached my turning point, but it would be interesting to learn about my favorite poet’s journey and how they became the artists they are or were today.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

The poem that I would say changed my life was An African Elegy by Ben Okri.

When I came across this poem, I was at a stage where I questioned why it is important to appreciate your roots and remember where you come from. This stage was particularly difficult because when I compare the richness of Africa, in contrast to the poverty that prevails our continent, I questioned whether it was worth acknowledging my origin al all because of the hardships associated with it.

The imagery of this poem is astounding! His use of symbolism, and embodiment is so perfectly woven that it draws you to picture the world that he creates. As an African myself, his words resonate so much with me because his descriptions evoked a part of me that I am familiar to (even though we’re form different countries).

This poem speaks volume to the unity of the African experience — as Africans, although each nation has experienced difficult occurrences in history, somehow despite the hardship, there’s beauty, not only in how it unites us, but also in the cultural rituals that we share. However different our cultures may be, or our dancing styles are, the essence that those moments symbolize brings us together.

The poem teaches that there’s beauty in the hardships, and a reminder of how connected we are as a continent.

Through this poem, I learned what it means to be a poet with a voice that resonates to the experiences of others, whilst acknowledging who I am.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

When we open our hearts to the realities of the world, there’s hope for healing.

I strongly believe that poetry has the potential for healing when we challenge ourselves to address the challenges which divide, hurt, and separate us.

Every writer has a unique or preferred style of writing, and that diversity allows for readers, or the audience to identify or connect with a particular poet. As a poet, I would implore on other poets to write about social injustices, discrimination, criminality that we observe. A poet’s platform has potential for change, and we need to use it!

Healing occurs when we internalize the message in a piece of literature or poetry and make sense of it for ourselves. When we heal ourselves, we have the potential to heal the person next to us, leading to the domino effect. All it takes is a heart willing to understand, accompanied by a selfless attitude that drives change, and thereafter, healing!

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I would describe myself as a dreamer. By dreamer I mean that poetry is driven my desire to create change, the kind of change that some would say is far-fetched, or impossible to achieve because of the limitations we’ve placed on ourselves. As a person, I believe that before anything can be expressed into the physical, it must start with a dream, coupled with the desire to achieve it, and working towards achieving it.

My poetry invites the reader to imagine the possibility of what can, and my only hope is that it ignites a flame in the reader to pursue their own advocacy to drive change.

The passage that exemplifies my message is a quote by Nigerian novelist and writer, Chinua Achebe that reads:” people create stories create people, or rather stories create people create stories”.

This quote for me means that as a poet, I have the power to create poems that is meaningful, and possesses the ability to nurture hope, and possibly plant a seed that bares fruit in another person. Whatever that fruit may be is specific to each person. So, I believe that sowing a seed in someone can lead to many more seeds being sown thanks to my influence.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

My greatest desire is for my poetry to inspire others and make sense of their own experiences. I hope that through my poetry, I adhere to my advocacy to challenge social issues, discriminations that I strongly believe in. Whether I reach the masses or not, if my poetry reaches to one person and inspires something in them, then I have fulfilled my mission.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are three things everyone can learn from poetry?

Through poetry, we can learn:

About ourselves We can relate with one another’s experience Life lessons

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?”

Five things I believe that make for powerful and evocative poetry are:

Personality — Art has become such a powerful vessel for self-expression. As such, I believe that it is important for your poetry to reflect your personality. Unique — What makes you stand out? I believe that the minute you try to mimic the work of others, you’ve lost that element of surprise. Be yourself, and let your work speak for itself. Let the work of others inspire you rather than direct your craft. Charisma — Whatever medium you use to express and share your art should explore a charisma that reflects who you are and the message you’re delivering to your specific audience i.e., your delivery in terms of the tone, the rhythm and mood of your poetry. There are many poets in the world, but very often, a writer’s delivery will never resemble that of another. Advocacy — Start by asking yourself what the purpose of the poetry is, and what message you are looking to convey through it is. The answer to these questions aligns with your advocacy. Be creative — Words and creativity work together. The delivery of your poetry depends on your ability to use the words you choose creatively.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

I would advise anyone with a talent, or gift of writing or poetry to trust themselves above the voices that say you cannot — even yourself. There’s no right or wrong way to write poetry. Learn from other poets as a source of inspiration, read a lot, find your own voice, and just go for it.

How would you finish these three sentences?

Poetry teaches you the power of your voice

Poetry heals by writing about those topics that may seem too difficult to voice. Translate those thoughts into words; poetry is safe, and the best part is that poetry is multidimensional.

To be a poet, you need to recognize who you are, and don’t compare yourself to others. Learn from them!

Yes! Tyler Perry — his journey to how he became such a big name in the Entertainment industry is so inspiring! He is still growing yet has become such a popular household name — by virtue of his work ethic, and his faith, If I could have a moment to pick his brain, it would mean the world to me.

