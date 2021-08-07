Andreas Neumann of Jushi Holdings: “Sustainability”

Sustainability. Really be conscious about the type of packaging you’re using. People will respect your brand more if you’re conscious of how your product impacts the environment.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andreas Neumann, Chief Creative Director at Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company developing and operating high-end retail locations, premium brands and state-of-the-art cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After spending the last three decades at the intersection of advertising, branding, entertainment and digital applications, I was ready for a new challenge. I had been working with companies like Apple, IBM, McDonalds, international hotel chains, and banks on their branding efforts and experience. I was also trying to define proven methods, research and data that would combine the power of digital technologies and creative vision to transform how consumers thought about these brands.

As one of the pioneers of branded entertainment back in the early 2000s, I worked with Volkswagen on new ways to reach consumers through branded content, and in 2005 I founded GUM at the advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi out of London. The idea behind GUM was to create a fun new way to reach millennials, who were increasingly tuning out traditional advertising at the time. The initiative gave marketers a way to create their own hip-hop group to spread their advertising message.

My photography career also allowed me to strengthen my creative muscles by telling impactful stories through art, and I’ve been fortunate enough to work with the likes of Pelé, Iggy Pop, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Barry Bonds and Pierre Cardin. I also brought to light the fascinating world of famous Mexican Luchadores and co-directed the documentary “American Valhalla”. I was awarded a Grammy for “Best Recording Package” in recognition of my participation as a photographer on The “Desert Sessions” album which I worked on with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

While working on the album’s visuals, Josh and I started talking about coming out with a musician-themed cannabis brand. We were searching for the right partner when a mutual friend of ours introduced me to the founders of Jushi Holdings. We quickly found that our values and mission aligned, and shortly later I signed on as Chief Creative Director of Jushi.

Jushi had its roots in retail before it became vertically integrated, so when they came to me and said they wanted to marry the online and physical retail space for a frictionless experience, it was a perfect fit for my background. My understanding of both of these fields positioned me perfectly to execute in this area with my team in ways that nobody else was doing in cannabis.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I was 21 years old, I started my first commercial film production company. Of course, being young and arrogant, I thought everybody was going to want to do business with me, but nobody called me for months. I sent out a letter to drum up some business, and to my surprise somebody actually called me back.

That marketing letter I sent ended up changing my life. That person showed up, met me, trusted me and gave me an opportunity to make a commercial, which if I’m being honest, I really wasn’t ready for. The commercial I made for that individual served as the fire starter for my career because it ended up getting in the Cannes Film Festival, and — to my surprise — actually won an award, and was also crucial to my company becoming one of the biggest commercial production companies in Europe. It showed me that sometimes you just need to enter the unknown. It allowed me to trust my talent and face new challenges fearlessly.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

When I make a decision, I do it right away and try not to over-analyze it. I often make the decision with the heart instead of the brain, which I think is more powerful for decision-making. I don’t see any choices as mistakes, as long as you are making decisions and learning.

In the movie Sliding Doors, a woman gets on a train and her life goes one way. But they also show her missing the train, and her life is completely different. Every decision has an element of that. You either get on the train or you don’t. Whatever you do can alter your life entirely. So just make the best decision you can and then deal with the consequences.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We have a lot of exciting projects at Jushi right now. The cannabis industry is helping to bring this amazing plant to a wider audience, and educating people about the positive impact it can have on their lives is exciting work. We are growing our footprint and building stores in order to reach and educate more people so they can understand the power of the plant. And we are just at the beginning of the journey.

There are numerous therapeutic benefits of the plant for people with cancer, anxiety, PTSD, and so much more. I also believe it’s a safer alternative to opioids and alcohol. The plant rejuvenates the soil. If you put corn in a field, after a few years you have to switch it to something else, because it absorbs all the nutrients. The cannabis plant regenerates the soil, making it better than it was before. There’s also the plant’s incredible energy. For many, it can take away worry and doubt.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You can never burn out when you do things you love. If you think you have a job then there’s something wrong. For me, this is not a job, this is a lifestyle. The trick is to never take a job just for the money.

If you watch my movie American Valhalla on Prime or Itunes, you will see parallels. People who’ve seen it have said it changed their lives and now they’re doing what they actually want to do, because that’s what the entire film is about. You only have this moment so you better do something you’re proud of.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I was lucky to have success at a very early age. Even in my twenties, one of the companies I owned made 20–30 million dollars per year. I was young, single and rich, and I wanted to do everything. There was a lot of alcohol and other drugs, so it was a crazy period.

By the time I was 35 years old, my priorities and values started to feel unclear. I needed a new north star. Around that time, I had my first daughter who was born very premature. When I saw this little person, I felt desperate for her. She had these little lungs that couldn’t even breathe. At the time, I was smoking and I thought, “How can I be so disrespectful to my body?”

But it was thanks to my wife, Khadija, that I turned things around. She said I needed to stop what I was doing to myself and be there for them or else they couldn’t be there for me. It made me realize what was truly important. So, I stopped drinking and smoking overnight with just pure willpower. I’m thankful to my wife Khadija for being so tough on me. She gave me a choice for a better life.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My wife and I started a program to support the education of children from Mbur and Dakar. I was always suspicious about charities and where the money really goes, so we decided to do it on our own. We hit the ground, looked at schools, and ended up choosing a Christian school based on the quality of education it offered. Today, we support 15 kids a year in this school.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

I think the pandemic has propelled us into the future. They turned us all into delivery addicts., as people learned how easy it is to buy and return items. Amazon has improved their return locations and built a lot of trust, because that’s what it comes down to.

Cannabis is different because in most markets consumers still need to go to a physical store. There are only a few states that offer delivery. Because of COVID, we had to minimize touch points and make it as easy and frictionless as possible for customers to order something and pick it up. We offered express checkout and curbside pickup, which has been really popular. These services weren’t allowed before COVID in some medical markets, but many states like Pennsylvania are allowing it to continue because it makes sense. Due to regulations, dispensaries always had to cap the number of people in their stores. Now, people can order their products online and pick them up at the curb.

We have learned a lot this year and have been able to optimize the patient and consumer flow. Everybody in the industry has had to step up their online game, but consumers have stepped up their expectations as well. Stores will have to keep up with that.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

Let’s look at Tesla. They’ve moved beyond the dealerships and now just have a showroom in a mall with one car. Customers book a test drive online, which happens at a different location with another part of the sales team. The traditional car retail store has been replaced by a showroom.

Because of regulations — and because it’s a new product — cannabis is still reliant on physical stores. When it comes to legalization, we see the same pattern: states first legalize medical and then recreational use. Medical stores have a responsibility to focus on education in order to help people understand the products and their health benefits. That starts with having a pharmacist in our physical stores that patients can book a session with. Our stores have private rooms where patients can discuss their specific needs.

A well-trained staff is important for recreational markets because there are so many first-time consumers out there. In the past, most dispensaries were a bit dodgy-looking. Customers would go past an armed guard and then sit in a separate room. Today however, dispensaries are welcoming and look like every other retail store.

What we look to create is a retail scene: a comfortable, secure and trustworthy place where consumers can explore the landscape. That means having knowledgeable people in the store who can say, “How can I help you with your issues?” That’s how people will understand that this isn’t just about getting high. This is a product that is used for all kinds of real problems.

That professional experience needs to be mirrored online. The website needs to be good-looking, state-of-the-art and comparable with websites like Postmates, DoorDash or Uber. People expect a professional, easy flow. That’s what we try to create a frictionless path starting from the first touch point online, specifically mobile. From there, the customer enters the store, meets a real person, gets real advice and education on products and ultimately purchases them.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

People got more comfortable ordering everything online, so now they won’t go to your store if there’s not something special they can get out of it. Retailers need to offer an experience which makes people want to go. For instance, at Jushi we want to go beyond just the products and create a place where people can meet and talk. If a store can create a community where you can hang out with like-minded people, learn from them and socialize, that is something big.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

Your online presence has to be state-of-the-art and easy to use. When I want to order a car from Uber, I don’t have to tell anyone where I am because the phone already knows. That makes it easy to use. Developers shouldn’t ask people to do things that they can pull in at the backend to make it a seamless and convenient experience overall. You have to have a strong click-to-mortar connection. When you go to the store, the experience has to be on a similar level to the online experience. They can’t be mismatched. The physical retail experience has to have offerings which you cannot get anywhere else, especially not online. That can be achieved by creating exclusive or limited-edition offerings. This is how you get people into your physical location. There has to have a fun factor and be more emotional or experiential. Parking is everything. If you have a retail store and you have no parking, people won’t come or will just shop online. It’s very tactical, but when we look at stores to buy, we always consider parking. Sustainability. Really be conscious about the type of packaging you’re using. People will respect your brand more if you’re conscious of how your product impacts the environment.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to encourage everybody to follow their passions. It sounds cheesy, but it’s that simple. Don’t do stuff because you’re insecure and you want to make a living. Find your talent and use it and you’re never going to “work” again. That’s a movement I’m supporting.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can find a lot of my work on my website and follow my Instagram showcasing my photography. And of course, you can keep up to date on everything going on at Jushi by checking out their website.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!