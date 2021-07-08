Andreas Lenzhofer of Dagsmejan: “While our mind loves fresh impulses and stimulation, our body loves routines”

While our mind loves fresh impulses and stimulation, our body loves routines. Going to bed at the same time, in the same bed, with the same partner, getting up at the same time in the morning is one of the best things we can do for a good sleep quality. For me personally, this means that I make sleeping in my own bed a priority and avoid stays in hotels as much as possible. And it’s a well-researched phenomenon called “the first night syndrome” — we never sleep well the first night in a new environment, probably coming from the time, where we were still cave dwellers and never knew if a saber-toothed tiger was still hiding in the dark.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Andreas Lenzhofer.

Andreas is the Co-Founder and CEO of Dagsmejan, a high-tex company with the mission to create a new kind of functional sleepwear, scientifically proven to cater to our physiological sleep needs.

Prior to founding Dagsmejan, Andreas has been a Partner with one of the leading global strategy consulting firms where he focused on making organizations more effective. Over dozens of client engagements, his realization grew that organizational effectiveness is ultimately the sum of the effectiveness of the individuals in an organization and that most leaders underappreciate or even disrespect the concept of recovery to gain a strategic edge. This is when Andreas started to take a strong interest in sleep, as sleep is our most powerful tool for recovery.

But ultimately, the inspiration to found Dagsmejan together with his partner Catarina is his passion for mountaineering and all sorts of outdoor sports. After investing a lot of money in functionally optimized, fit-for-purpose outdoor clothing (which he then only used for a few, yet precious hours per year) he started to wonder why we are spending 1/3 of our life in one of the least innovative garments around — the classic pajama. So why should we not expect functional benefits from our sleepwear as well?

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I grew up on Switzerland’s countryside surrounded by high mountains and lots of cows.

I embarked on a “classic career path”, studied economics followed by an MBA, followed by a career in strategy consulting where I grew from junior to partner.

Strategy consulting is a very rewarding field. You can work with some very smart people resolving tough business problems, travel around the world and provide advice to some of the leading companies in their field. It’s well paid and brings the thrill of constantly working on new themes.

But the role of a consultant comes with the caveat that ultimately you are never the owner of your ideas and concepts and there was always a desire in me to start my own business.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

So, I added one year to the next and suddenly I spent 20 years in the consulting industry.

But after working 70–80 hours per week as a norm and spending half my life in airports and hotel rooms around the world, something had to give and, in my case, it was the break-up of my marriage which created the space to rethink my life.

This time in my life made me realize that I massively overstayed in my first career, and I needed to cut my ties and to fulfill my entrepreneurial ideas.

I was then blessed to find a new partner for life which shared my passion for mountaineering activities, for personal health and wellbeing and ultimately for entrepreneurship. I still remember that on our first date night we talked about our entrepreneurial ideas and soon after we were not just partners in romance but also partners in business.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Mid-age it became clear to us that if we wanted to live our lives to the fullest, we needed to prioritize recovery and sleep. That is what lead us to reinvent the sleepwear category.

It also became clear that we wanted to partner with leading experts in the field to ultimately reinvent the sleepwear category. That’s why we partnered with sleep experts from University of Stockholm, materials scientist from Switzerland’s Federal Institute of Materials Science and Technology and textile designers from University of Lucerne together in an interdisciplinary research project to understand our physiological sleep needs, how to cater to those sleep needs with innovative materials, how does functionally optimized sleepwear need to be cut and fitted for optimal comfort and, how to test and validate our functional claims in a scientific way.

Luckily, we were able to convince Switzerland’ national innovation board of the merits of our ideas which gave as a federal funding for 1 ½ years of basic research, development and scientific testing.

The result of this foundational work was the creation of a new kind of functional sleepwear which keeps our body in the ideal climatic zone during the night, never too warm and never too cold, which is one of the key determining factors for a good sleep quality.

After 1 ½ years of sweat and tears in the development process, we had a product that tested exceptionally well on the criteria we had initially defined, and the enthusiastic feedback we have received from our customers ever since our launch confirms that we have created a product category which truly makes a difference to people’s lives.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book “Sink, Float, or Swim” by Jogi Rippel and Scott Peltin had a profound and (obviously) long lasting impact on me. In this book, Scott and Jogi offer some strategies for personal energy and resilience management.

The authors introduce the concept that sustainable high performance stands on four pillars: mindset, movement, nutrition, sleep.

While this does not read like rocket science, this simple concept was an eye opener for me then. While I had my strategies for mindset, movement, and nutrition; it was my big revelation then as up to that moment, I had disregarded, or even disrespected sleep and I had no idea what would even make for a good sleep quality. While at that time, the other pillars still kept me going, I realized that without changing my perspective on sleep I would sooner rather than later be put off balance.

This was the moment when I started to take a real interest in sleep, make it a priority in my life, and ultimately it has become my mission to bring better sleep to the world.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Sleep Smart. Dream Big.” Obviously, my life lesson in many ways.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Healthy adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. Babies, young children, and teens need even more sleep to enable their growth and development. People over 65 get away with less, but should try get 7 to 8 hours per night. But, individual factors such as your metabolism, your activity level and overall health need to be considered also.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The 7–9 hours of sleep is a pretty stable guideline; however, the timing also matters.

“Every hour of sleep before midnight is worth two after midnight» you might have heard many times from your parents or grandparents and there is some truth in this wisdom.

Our sleep is composed of a series of 90-minute cycles during which our brain moves from deep, non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep to REM sleep. But the ratio of non-REM to REM sleep changes over the span of our night. Non-REM sleep tends to dominate in the early part of the night. But as the clock moves on, REM sleep becomes more dominant. The shift from non-REM to REM sleep happens at certain times of the night regardless of when you go to bed. So if you go to be at 2 am and getting up at 10 am, you have ticked off the basic 7–9 hours requirement. However, as you have missed out mostly on the non-REM sleep phases, you forego the restorative benefits of those phases as only in deep sleep stage the human growth hormone somatotropin (often called HGH for. “Human Growth Hormone”) is released. HGH is a complex protein produced by the pituitary gland in the brain and is an important part of the body’s endocrine system. This hormone is responsible for growth, repair and regeneration work of our body.

That’s bad news for nightshift workers, bartenders and others with unconventional sleep-wake routines, because they can’t sleep efficiently at odd hours of the day or night. And multiple studies have shown a link of night shift work to obesity, heart attack and a higher rate of early death.

So even if your biorhythm qualifies you as an owl, try to hit this sack before the midnight bell rings.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

For sure, there will be many short-term benefits this person will experience — happiness and satisfaction with life will be the first ones to mention. In the professional life, stress resilience will improve, and the quality of decision taking will generally increase. But the most important benefits come to the personal health and wellbeing. Our metabolism comes back in balance, we recover much better from exercise, and we might even loose some weigh. In sum, this person will feel some improvements almost instantly. The biggest benefit is however that this person can expect to live longer in a much better health condition.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely, sleep is our most important instrument for our health and wellbeing. It’s the natural booster for our immune system and there is nothing that has a bigger impact.

Sleep improves attention and concentration and brings your energy levels up. While we sleep, micro-inflammations in our body are cured and tissues and muscles are strengthened. New memories are engrained. It helps you to maintain a healthy weight. It keeps your heart healthy. It builds stress resilience and stabilizes you emotionally. And the best thing: all those sleep benefits come free of charge.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak, we know it intellectually that good sleep matters, and the older we get the more aware we normally get. However, in today’s “always on” society, there is distraction from social media, there is just another show to watch, or we just want to get this tiny bit of work done which cannot wait for tomorrow.

As always, acknowledgement of a problem is the first step. From that one should try to understand the root causes — what is really the reason that keeps me up. On that basis, an individual solution might be derived. This is obviously the rational approach, and we all know that changing habits, particularly the ones we have loved for long, is not an easy task.

Personally, I had to take the conscious decision to close down my computer and my smart phone at 9 pm to give my brain another 1 ½ hour to wind down before I finally hit the sack. And how do I do this? I have actually set my alarm clock at 9 pm — more important than the morning wake-up alarm for me.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Absolutely. The first transformational step towards bad sleep was the invention of electricity and then artificial light. This only allowed human mankind to adopt a routine very different from our natural circadian rhythm which is determined by the eternal rotation of earth.

In the not-so-distant past, challenges (and opportunities) of a modern lifestyle can have a negative effect on our sleep quality, as so increased stress levels.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

First, we need to know ourselves. Am I an owl or am I a lark? What is my natural sleep rhythm? This understanding should help us to create some clarity on my ideal bed-time and, to plan my life around this.

Second, and following on the first one. While our mind loves fresh impulses and stimulation, our body loves routines. Going to bed at the same time, in the same bed, with the same partner, getting up at the same time in the morning is one of the best things we can do for a good sleep quality. For me personally, this means that I make sleeping in my own bed a priority and avoid stays in hotels as much as possible. And it’s a well-researched phenomenon called “the first night syndrome” — we never sleep well the first night in a new environment, probably coming from the time, where we were still cave dwellers and never knew if a saber-toothed tiger was still hiding in the dark.

Third, make sure you support your natural thermoregulation. Next to melatonin, our body regulates our sleep-wake cycle through shifts in body temperature. Temperature needs to drop by almost 1° to fall asleep and there are many micro-temperature shifts steering our nighty sleep architecture. If our bed system is inhibiting this process, our sleep quality suffers. And this is obviously the case where the thermoregulating Dagsmejan sleepwear can make a positive contribution.

Four, be considerate when and what you eat. We should aim to have our last meal 3 hours before going to bed. Eating light meals, low on carbs and sugar helps. Avoid spices that make you sweat and, sad to say, nobody sleeps well after eating a 350g filet mignon in the evening.

Five, adding to four, you should try to avoid drinking alcohol after 5 pm. Alcohol may aid with sleep onset due to its sedative properties, allowing you to fall asleep more quickly. However, people who drink before bed often experience disruptions later in their sleep cycle as liver enzymes metabolize alcohol. Personally, as I am tracking my sleep pattern every night, I can report that my average heart rate is elevated by approximately 10 bips per minute when I drink alcohol late night (and sometimes it’s worth it).

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Understanding the root cause(s) is key. Does this have something to do with late meals or alcohol? Or, are racing thoughts keeping me awake?

Anxiety is one of the main reasons that keeps people awake, interestingly this is often found with top executives or athletes. Keeping a notepad and a pen next to your bed can help. Often writing your thoughts down with a clear action plan helps to put your mind at rest.

Other techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation or box breathing (i.e. conscious 4 seconds inhalation, 4 seconds breath holding, 4 seconds exhalation, 4 second breath holding) can do the trick.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Napping can be very beneficial and can, in part, make up for sleep lost due to work, kids, or wild nights. Short naps can improve alertness, mood, and memory. When you nap, aim for around ten to 30 minutes in the early afternoon, this will stop you from reaching deep sleep and won’t interfere with your night-time sleep routine.

Having a nice espresso before your nap might even augment the impact. Caffeine needs about 30 mins to kick-in, i.e. this prevents you from over-napping AND gives you and extra-kick to get in the vertical again.

Create a restful environment. Nap in a quiet, dark place with a comfortable room temperature and few distractions. Use a black-out eye mask to blend out any disturbing light.

