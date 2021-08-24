Andreas Gripp: “Be accessible and use language that communicates clearly while able to offer intellectual and emotive stimulation”

Be accessible and use language that communicates clearly while able to offer intellectual and emotive stimulation

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andreas Gripp.

Andreas Gripp is the author of various books of poetry, including the forthcoming Selected Poems 2000–2022, published by Beliveau Books of Stratford, Ontario. They have also authored a digital book of visual poetry as well as a collection of short and flash fiction. They live in the Festival City with their wife and two cats.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I made some new friends in the early 1990s and they were into poetry. I didn’t care for it at the time but when I read their own writing, I liked it, could understand it, and founded a zine dedicated to poetry that I thought was actually pretty good. From there I began to craft my own verse and have since been doing so over these past three decades.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

The past three years have been spent on the Beliveau Review, an online literary and art magazine (as well as its predecessor, Synaeresis). I’ve also started up a new live reading series here in Stratford (The Red Lion Reading Series and Open Mic) — -a place for area poets and musicians to share their work with a live audience.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Poetry, for me, is storytelling done in verse form. It’s a song without audible music, the experience of the poet as told through the lens of language and craft.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Poetry reveals emotions and perspectives that we may or may not be aware of. It tells us what’s important to us and the reasons we select which narratives to explore and share.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

My favorite poet is Billy Collins — — his accessibility, humor, and ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary with just a few words is breathtaking. My favorite Canadian poet is James Deahl, who brings the natural world to life with a calm clarity and sense of purpose.

If you could ask your favorite poet a question, what would it be?

“Would you be willing to read my book of poems?”

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

W.H. Auden’s Musée des Beaux Arts — — probably the best example of a poem with a punch. It transforms into an ekphrastic poem (verse about a piece of art) and is glorious. To say so much in such a small space is a model I’ve wanted to follow, and there’s no need to bring resolution to a poem — — sometimes it’s simply fine to work as a snapshot without a clear ending.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Poetry can both inform and heal us. My own work tends to be open-ended and often times there’s simply the expression of reality without hope being offered. That said, foregoing cliché, it’s nice to have some “happy endings” every so often as readers don’t want to merely feel despondent. Hope and healing is what keeps us going, and the journey to find it can be enlightening.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I like the previous generation’s term, “People’s Poet,” which could be used for the aforementioned Billy Collins and James Deahl, as well as Canadian poets Milton Acorn and Lorna Crozier.

As an example of my style, here’s a short poem of mine:

Initials

After you left,

I carved our initials

into the stump of a fallen tree.

I tallied its age before death,

thought of its stunted remnant

as a trunk, soaring

to swirling heights, with arms

that housed the bliss of many birds,

our love now wrapped in the rings

that spoke of years, to a time

when heart and bark and wing

were very much alive.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

My goal is to touch the reader emotively, and to somehow provide an insight that what we overlook as ordinary can be extra special.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

How to share stories in a manner other than prose.

How to compress language and share experiences with cadence and clarity.

There are many styles and forms of poetry — — look for what you’ll like. You’ll find it eventually.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Use your own voice, not someone else’s.

2. Don’t write to impress (i.e. editors and publishers). Be you since you’re the only you there is.

3. Let your subconscious break free!

4. Avoid cliché. Find words and images that are fresh, original, and unique whenever you can.

5. Be accessible and use language that communicates clearly while able to offer intellectual and emotive stimulation.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

You just might discover that you’re a poet!

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches us that we can share stories in a method that’s easy to remember.

Poetry heals by being therapeutic to both author and reader via the sharing of mutual experience.

To be a poet, you need to be sincere.

Billy Collins, who I consider to be the greatest poet in the history of the English language.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://andreasgripp.wixsite.com/andreasgripp

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.

Thank you!