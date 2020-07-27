Andrea Travillian: 5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country

The more we learn about what is going on around us, the more we can have an impact on the world. Education helps all of us to rise to higher levels.

As part of our series about 5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Travillian. Andrea is a life coach helping women transform their lives into the happy successful dreams they crave. Through her private coaching, Andrea takes women on a healing journey to better understand what is blocking them, heal those blocks and start achieving their goals.

Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in Iowa where my mom emphasized helping others. Even as a single mom she took us to volunteer whenever she could. Supporting those less fortunate was a strong theme. Plus, hard work was built in, I started working at the age of 14. Earlier if you count a paper route! These two things have guided many of my life decisions and how I think.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am an avid reader and many books have had big impacts on me. But if I must pick just one, it would be The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz. It gives you the perfect template to deal with any situation that life gives you. I go back to it weekly to help me figure out different situations. It has given me the ability to own my reaction to everything that happens to me. Plus, solve each situation in the healthiest way possible. I am more at peace and feel like I can handle any situation.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I also love quotes! So, picking just one is hard. But I will use one from The Four Agreement book!

“You are what you believe you are.”

Our beliefs really do dictate our life. I have learned through my own personal growth that when I pay attention to what I am thinking about myself, and then ask why I think that. I will find a belief that is impacting almost every area of my life. Then I can work to change that belief and see new results in life.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me leadership is influence. By that I mean that when you have an effect on someone or something. I like this approach because it makes leadership inclusive. We all lead. Mom’s and dad’s influence their children. Teachers influence our children. Children influence their parents.

In life we come across many people, some who inspire us, some who change us and some who make us better people. Is there a person or people who have helped you get to where you are today? Can you share a story?

While I have had many people that had a big impact on me, the biggest was my grandfather. He was the strong silent type. He led by example. And when he did speak you listened! He taught me the value of making hard money decisions, staying true to ourselves, helping others and loving those around us. All principles I try to stick to today.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I actually want to discuss them all. I know this seems aggressive but to me, they all have many of the same underlying issues. That when solved will help every area of our lives.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Our crisis situations have all evolved because of a lack of love. Yes, even the financial problems can be tied back to love. I know many want to make all this complicated. And while each one has its own nuances, they all stem from the same problem.

A lack of love for self and others.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

I am working on a big project right now pulling together all my ideas on many of the issue we are facing and how we can solve them. I have a very unique background in that I am trained in finance and have worked corporate finance and small business consulting for many years. But on the other side, I have done in-depth work on myself and learning to heal my old emotional traumas. During which I became a Reiki Master, a meditation teacher and journaling expert. It has allowed me a very different view on how things can get better. One of my skills is breaking big ideas down into simple teachings, and I want to help others see some of the simplicity in our problems.

At the same time, I am a big supporter of lifting women and children through education. Being a single mom, I don’t have as much time to help this cause as I want but do donate to those who can help.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Lead with love — most of us don’t stop and have compassion for others. We attack and make comments without remembering that we are all human. We all deserve love, respect and to be heard.

Heal yourself — our beliefs and actions come about because of our own internal pain. We project the anger, fear, and hate that is within ourselves on to others. When we take the time to heal old emotional wounds and limiting beliefs, we start to love ourselves more. The more we love ourselves, the less we need to lash out at others. The more we can spread love and give compassion to those in need.

Education — one of the most powerful tools we have is education. The more we learn about what is going on around us, the more we can have an impact on the world. Education helps all of us to rise to higher levels.

Vote — we are given the right to vote for a reason. So that we have a say over who is leading us. If you do not like what is going on then get out and vote. Not just for national elections, but state and local elections too.

Group responsibility — we all have to own responsibility for the collective well being. This is about more than I can do what I want. Or it does not impact me, so I don’t care. As a community we are all in this together. If one person is struggling, we are all struggling.

If you are not a high-risk person with Covid so you don’t take precautions, you are putting everyone who is high risk in danger. The same can be shown with all other issues right now from race equality, to income equality and more. What we do or do not do, impacts everyone else around us.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

I would suggest you pick one that resonates with you the most and start working on it. To get you started here are some ideas.

Lead with Love — stop and take three deep breaths before reacting to something that has you upset. Allow yourself to slow down and re-center. Then move forward remembering that we are all in this together.

Heal Yourself — start journaling, going to counseling or meditating.

Education — start reading. This is one of the best ways to educate yourself after you have left school.

Vote — register, put the date on your calendar and set aside time to research each candidate.

Group responsibility — stop and ask yourself if what you are doing has the chance to harm someone else. I also like to ask this question from a different perspective. “How would I want others to act if the person at risk was my mom or child.”

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am hoping so! It will not be easy. We all need to do some serious soul searching about what legacy we want to leave. We all need to accept that it will need all of us to take action. Not just those affected, but each and every single one of us. If we do this — any issue can be resolved.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would ask them a question to get their minds thinking.

“If you did not come here to leave a positive impact, then what is your goal?”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would be Warren Buffet. There is so much wisdom he has that I would just want to sit and listen.

