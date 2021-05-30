Andrea Pitter of Pantora Bridal: “We always find a way!”

More women should become founders because we are intuitively sharp. We always find a way! Black women are the most educated group in America. Women as a whole have to work with less to deliver more, imagine we consistently showed up for ourselves as founders!

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Pitter.

Andrea Pitter is a serial creative entrepreneur whose business efforts are deeply rooted in providing products and services that benefit the underrepresented and often excluded. Andrea is the founder and creative director of Pantora Bridal. The bridal brand has popularized inclusive linings, illusion mesh and silhouettes that compliment women of color.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Fashion is pretty much all I know, I’ve wanted to be a designer since I was 12 years old, I landed on bridal because I loved details and loved being a part of people’s love story. I committed to bridal because I saw that black women were being underserved in the wedding space.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that happened was my recent cover on The Knot paired with the interview. It’s really special to be acknowledged for my efforts and contribution to this industry while highlighting the under and misrepresentation of black couples and leaders in the wedding industry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made plenty, none of them are funny yet. I quit my corporate job with no plan. I can laugh now, it’s not a decision that I would recommend.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’d like to acknowledge two really amazing people. My best friend Kristin and my husband Peter who have not just cheered me on from the beginning but also show up consistently. They would be there if I needed to cry or if I needed assistance with manual labor. I didn’t have a mentor or anyone to guide me along. Everything was trial and error for me. So those who saved me time by “doing” so that I could spend time researching really helped me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Twenty’s — the defining decade was probably the book that had the biggest impact on me. It is the book I give out to any twenty something trying to find their way. I had quit my job in March 2013, I spent countless hours on my couch sulking wondering what my life would look like. I stumbled on this book and was reminded that my outlook and how I approached things would define me and that I had more control of my future than I had originally thought. My attitude towards my twenties changed. I’m a natural hard worker and go getter but even the toughest of us have moments that feel like the end. That moment was very much the beginning. One of my latest reads is The Professional Trouble Maker by Luvvie Ajayi Jones, I’m not quite done but I’m impressed with her ability to provide a guide on how to kick fears ass. It’s a great resource that helps build our personal audacity!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

One of my favorite people, Myleik Teele, always talks about playing the long game. I hadn’t realized that I’ve been doing that all along. I knew as a pre teen that I wanted to be a designer. Every internship and job I have ever had positioned me to get here. I have been laser focused. But I often ask myself even in personal areas of my life, am I “playing the long game.” Long term gain over short term satisfaction.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I created safe spaces for women, especially black women. I offer relatable luxury in the form of wedding gowns and celebration. I’ve used my voice (even when it shakes) to acknowledge black women and our rightful place in all industries.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

What’s holding women back is not knowing where to start. Due to the current standing I imagined that when the time came I’d be pitching my businesses to a room full of white men. I got on the phone with a women founder who I truly respect and shared how uninformed I was. She said “who said you need to pitch to a room of white men? Start with people who understand your product.” While I chose not to go towards the route of being funded at the time, it made me think; I literally had no idea of where to start and created a story line based on what’s shown in the media about how and who would fund me.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I am currently mentoring two designers, women who have their own emerging wedding fashion brands. I’m a part of The Knot Worldwide’s Fellowship for Change. Where the mentees aka Fellows have access to wedding industry information/ education, financial resources like ad space and me!

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders because we are intuitively sharp. We always find a way! Black women are the most educated group in America. Women as a whole have to work with less to deliver more, imagine we consistently showed up for ourselves as founders!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Fund their ideas! Personal development, reminders and tips on how not to shrink in male dominated industries and spaces. Don’t look at the end goal as the accomplishment. Start, anywhere! Break down big goals into small plans so that they feel manageable Access! Providing space and opportunity for women founders to thrive. Be the change you want to see! I feel empowered by the fact that I’m breaking glass ceilings and while I may be one of the few right now, my accomplishments will inspire and it won’t be that way for long.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire an inclusivity movement, where everyday people are acknowledged and celebrated; where there is collaboration over competition but also where competition can be enjoyed.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Bozoma Saint John, she’s an actual badass! She has been winning in male dominated spaces for years and she seems like lots of fun.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow us on Instagram @pantorabridal and if you’re in the mood for a good read on diversity, I’m the Spring cover star for The Knot and it has great six page feature on diversity by Shelley Brown.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.