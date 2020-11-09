Andrea Paul: “Positive self-talk”

Positive self-talk: Tell yourself you can do it! Being positive and confident can make a huge difference. Visualization: Visualize yourself completing whatever the task is successfully. Asking for help: Seek the help you need to get where you need to go. That might be a coach, therapist, or mentor.

Andrea Paul, MD is a physician-turned-entrepreneur. She has started and sold companies in the healthcare technology space, including one that made the Inc. 500. She is also a healthcare marketing expert and the founder at Health Media Experts and a Venture Partner at Springtide Investments.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have actually been doing entrepreneurial things since I was a very young, and after completing medical school and 3 years of residency I decided entrepreneurship was a better fit for me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for so many partners and mentors who have been there along the way. My family has been incredibly supportive, particularly my husband who always jumps in to bear the household and childcare as needed. My first co-founder Dan Lambert, who is now the founder of PathologyWatch, was an absolute and unwavering support and remains so in my life. Springboard Enterprises has been a great resource of female mentors, founders and investors. We also had many amazing healthcare entrepreneur mentors over the years who have been incredibly supportive and helpful.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think making mistakes is a huge part of entrepreneurship because the majority of what an entrepreneur does can’t be taught in school, it’s learned as you go. What lessons I learned from all of those mistakes is just to keep iterating and not forget what I learned from each mistake, not to make the same mistake twice.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success? I would say two things: First, don’t give up too soon. Keep pivoting and iterating if you believe in what you are doing. Second would be to surround yourself with great people, your team and mentors and investors should all be people you are inspired by.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really enjoyed “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown, it’s a great book about leadership and becoming a great leader.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I love the quote “You can’t go back and change the beginning but you can start where you are now and change the ending” by CS Lewis. It resonates with me because it reminds me that though it’s great to learn from the past you can’t change it so focus on what you can change.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I love automation, so I am working on some automation technology that I think will be very helpful to business owners.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

We really are our habits, the things that become our routine can shape the outcome of our lives and projects. Creating habits of self-care, organization, and communication will help you in anything you do.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits when it comes to both personal life and work life are what will either help or hinder you in your progress. Some habits that have helped me are: waking up early to exercise, creating a schedule for checking emails and messages, and making a habit of reaching out to people and networking.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits? Many times creating a good habit can be difficult, be best way to develop it is just repetition. Once you repeat and see the benefits, it becomes easier to make a habit of it. Stopping bad habits is often harder, engage the help of those around you to help you stop your bad habits. The support system makes it much easier to quit.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Exercise: Exercise is absolutely critical to success in my opinion. Your level of ability may vary, but there is something active that almost anyone can do. Getting some exercise to start your day has been shown to improve mood, productivity, and focus. Down time: Taking time to relax, have fun, and unwind are so important. I always feel most ready to get a lot done after a period of rest or stepping away or unplugging. Talk: Talk to a coach, therapist, family member or friend. It helps to not keep things bottled up and often you will get great ideas about how to solve problems when you do this.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Working with a family member, friend, or coach can be a great way to motivate you to make these habits successful.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Positive self-talk: Tell yourself you can do it! Being positive and confident can make a huge difference. Visualization: Visualize yourself completing whatever the task is successfully. Asking for help: Seek the help you need to get where you need to go. That might be a coach, therapist, or mentor.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Reminding yourself to do those things will be needed at first, so leave sticky notes and reminders in your calendar to do each.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Minimize distractions: Don’t try to multitask. Do one thing at a time and resist the urge to check that email or phone or social media while you are doing it. Scheduling: Schedule specific times to check your social media, email, or other distracting things. Other than those times, just focus on the task at hand.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Physically remove the ability to be distracted if it is too hard. Leave your phone with a coworker or locked away until it is time to check it.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Being in the right line of work helps a lot. When you are doing something you enjoy and are good at, Flow happens.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire a movement for our children to have more exposure to a variety of careers they may not be exposed to. Many young people go into fields simply because they have seen it, but their true calling or skill may be something they were never able to get exposed to.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Katrina Lake, the photo of her at her IPO holding her child just resonated so much with me.

