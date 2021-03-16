Andrea Moxham of Horseshoe + co.: “Be consistent”

Be consistent. Getting business from LinkedIn won’t happen overnight. Create a schedule of how often you’ll post and how many minutes per day you’ll spend engaging with those in your network and stick to it.

As part of my series of interviews about “How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Moxham.

Founder of Horseshoe + co, a Platinum HubSpot Solutions Partner, inbound marketing extraordinaire, entrepreneur, speaker, compassionate country-gal, and mother, Andrea Moxham’s life embodies that quote. Determined to live life by her own design, she launched Horseshoe + co on a mission to guide businesses to greatness with the power of HubSpot.

From her keen eye for analytics to her fuss-free marketing solutions, clients praise Andrea’s multi-faceted capabilities and confident execution. Offering functional strategies and customized deliverability, she makes inbound marketing a breeze. Guided by a fearless and future-focused approach, she’s willing to break the mold to get results.

Devoted to her client’s success, Andrea is ready to tackle HubSpot projects of all kinds: including marketing automation, workflows, templates, emails, live chat configurations, HubSpot COS design, and more. As a Canadian HubSpot partner, Horseshoe + co harnesses Andrea’s exceptional marketing expertise and business-building know-how.

Andrea will launch, strategize, and scale your HubSpot journey to generate leads, increase client closes, and drive revenue.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I knew early on I not only wanted to be an entrepreneur, but I needed to. Even during my first job in high school, I was already making my own rules. I never knew what kind of business I wanted to own until I started working for a marketing agency. Almost immediately, it became clear that this was a business I could start with very little overhead and finally be my own boss. I quit without any backup plan or promise of any of my own clients and hope to do 500,000 dollars in sales this year!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I offer inbound marketing services, yet don’t apply a single method I learned in my University undergrad marketing program. I’ve learned everything I know from experience, mentorship, and self-taught research!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I really had no idea what I was doing when I started my business so I looked on job boards for employers that were hiring freelance positions. I applied for all of them and considered myself “successful” because I was busy. But I wasn’t building a business for myself. I can laugh about it now but it was tricky to transition away from that mindset.

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

LinkedIn. It’s where my ideal customers spend time and I’ve found ways to create new relationships and bring awareness to my services. On a few occasions, I’ve done my research to find good-fit prospects, reached out in a genuine and helpful way, only to hear responses similar to “it’s like you read my mind and knew what I needed”. This is how I know the platform and my processes are working.

Let’s talk about LinkedIn specifically, now. Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Rule number one: always, always personalize your connection request with a statement that shows you did your research. Copy and pasting a generic sales-y message will never foster the right relationship. Look up the person on Google and Instagram, find something interesting about them or something you have in common.

Rule number two: Tell stories in your posts. LinkedIn is still a powerful professional networking platform but it doesn’t ignore the fact that it’s still people using it. People crave real human interaction and relate to stories much more than they do to facts or hard data.

Rule number three: Leave meaningful comments that are more than a few words. Start conversations by asking and responding to questions. This applies to your own posts and those in your news feed.

Rule number four: Optimize your profile to communicate the value you provide to your customers. Skip documenting what you do and focus on the outcome your customers achieve by working with you. Use verbs in your job title and about section.

Rule number five: Be consistent. Getting business from LinkedIn won’t happen overnight. Create a schedule of how often you’ll post and how many minutes per day you’ll spend engaging with those in your network and stick to it.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The death of interruption-based outbound marketing. It’s a waste of marketer’s time and irks people on the receiving end.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Someone I idolize is Jenna Kutcher. Anything she touches seems to turn to gold (photography, branding, podcasting, social media marketing, and even parenting) because of the power of her words. She’s extremely well-spoken, intelligent, charismatic, and humble.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!