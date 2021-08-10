Andrea Evans of HealingSpace: “Stop and breathe”

Stop and breathe. This one sounds really simple but it works. On top of the incredibly diminished amount of sleep you experience as a mother, there’s the unrealistic expectations society has placed on Black Women as a whole. I felt a pressure that if I expressed my true weakness, that I was letting everyone down. The only thing that really helped in these moments is when I focused on my breath. Eventually, I was calmer and so was my baby.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Evans.

Andrea Evans is a graduate from Cornell University with a background in management consulting and project management. Andrea’s passion lies in creating a safe space for Black women to find all encompassing resources for their mental, physical and spiritual health. As a mother and Black Woman that has suffered from Depression, Anxiety and OCD, she has dedicated her life to improving the emotional wellbeing of others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you for the opportunity! After spending the past few years dabbling in different industries, it wasn’t until I became a mother that I started to realize how all of my life’s experiences have shaped me into the person I am now. After experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety, I realized just how mandatory it is for Black Women to have an abundance of access to resources that can help them develop emotionally. Mental health simply isn’t talked about enough in a context that is truly beneficial for Black Women, and addressing the need for mental health resources for us is the beginning of the healing that is needed in our community.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since I’ve begun my work in creating HealingSpace for Black Women, I’ve simultaneously been adjusting to motherhood. One of the most interesting things that has happened is going to the doctor for a keloid and being lectured by a male provider on how breastfeeding past 6 months is not recommended because children in Africa are breastfed and malnourished. I handled the situation with grace, but his ‘advice’ was completely uncalled for and just showcases how from the point a child is conceived, mothers hear so many unsolicited opinions. Providing a resource for Black Women to share stories like this will not only serve as a safe place for us to vent, but also shed light on how far we have to go as a society.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Give people the option to take extra time off and celebrate taking breaks. Encourage people to have hobbies, give them the means to learn skills that will improve their quality of life.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Cat’s Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut — It makes you really think about the themes of science and morality. This is especially relevant today as we are still seeing Black mothers face more complications in childbirth than any other race. Imagine how this extends beyond labor and delivery? Are Black mothers being heard when they say they’re depressed? Do they feel comfortable enough to say they need help? Can we recognize when Black Women are saying they’re fine just because people expect that of them?

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

From my experience, being mindful comes into play when you can catch your thoughts as they’re happening and reflect back on your thoughts and evaluate where they’re really coming from.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Physically you're more aware of your body as a whole and its basic needs. There are countless studies on how chronic stress negatively impacts the body.

Mindfulness is essential to evaluating your mental health. Having the capability to assess how you’re feeling or what emotions you’re encountering are all thanks to mindfulness.

Emotionally, you can become more resilient. As you discover throughout your journey to more mindfulness, you are more equipped to handle strong emotions and consciously decide whether you want to react to them or not.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Stop and breathe. This one sounds really simple but it works. On top of the incredibly diminished amount of sleep you experience as a mother, there’s the unrealistic expectations society has placed on Black Women as a whole. I felt a pressure that if I expressed my true weakness, that I was letting everyone down. The only thing that really helped in these moments is when I focused on my breath. Eventually, I was calmer and so was my baby. Reflect. Taking a few minutes out of everyday to reflect and gauge your internal emotional well-being will do you wonders. For example, make a habit while wrapping your hair at night to ask yourself “how was I feeling today?” and see how acknowledging your emotions makes you feel. Evaluate. Periodically taking inventory of your life and the people you surround yourself with will help you gage how you’re doing mentally. Are you surrounding yourself with toxic people? Are you saying you’re fine just so that other people don’t worry? If so, what are some reasons why you shouldn’t prioritize other people’s feelings before your own? Schedule protected time. I cannot stress enough how important it is to take time away from work and other obligations to do things that make you happy. As Black Women we are always striving for excellence. We want our kids to be smart, healthy and well behaved, we want our relationships to be perfect, we want our finances to be in order.. It’s a constant go, go, go mentality and we rarely get the time to just do nothing. It’s time to prioritize doing nothing. Pray and/or Meditate. It’s extremely important to take the time to be in silence. Allow your brain to rest other than when you’re asleep! Give your mind a moment to stop trying to solve problems and hand yourself over to prayer or simply being in the present moment.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I have suffered from anxiety for over 10 years and have had a lot of experience with different types of coping mechanisms. The steps that I find to be most helpful in a time of crisis are as follows:

Remove the stimulus or the thing that is causing stress if it is tangible Allow that person to take a moment to themselves to gather their thoughts Provide tangible reminders that they are safe and in the present moment (such as a cold glass of water or soft blanket) Listen to them. Don’t offer solutions. Let them know you will support them in any way that you are capable.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Some of my favorite resources right now are Podcasts from Therapy for Black Girls. I am developing my own mental wellness app specialized for Black Women, called HealingSpace. Follow me for more information to come 🙂

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness. Take pride that even though the rest of the world may disagree, you still believe it to be a beautiful place” — Kurt Vonnegut

I’ve experienced a lot of pain and hurt in my life, but I always find the strength to come back to who I am fundamentally — a giver, a healer. I refuse to let the negative experiences change who I am at the core because at the end of the day, the only thing I can control is myself.

For a lot of Black Women, we’re taught either by the media or our own families that to be a Black Woman you must be strong and tough. I challenge us to think of what it means if we are soft and vulnerable. Can we lead as examples of how emotional vulnerability can heal ourselves and those around us?

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Celebrating The Vulnerable Black Woman. She is not afraid to show her emotions and put her mental well-being FIRST. Because she deserves that option as much as anyone else.

