Andrea Evans of HealingSpace: “Reconnect with Friends and family ”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Evans.

Andrea Evans is a graduate from Cornell University with a background in management consulting and project management. Andrea’s passion lies in creating a safe space for Black women to find all encompassing resources for their mental, physical and spiritual health. As a mother and Black Woman that has suffered from Depression, Anxiety and OCD, she has dedicated her life to improving the emotional wellbeing of others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in suburban Atlanta with both of my parents and 2 younger siblings. I was a creative, quirky kid that liked to discover new ways to go about doing things. I was always helpful around the house since both my parents worked to provide for us, we never went without the things we needed.

Something that I’ve recently discovered as I reflected on my childhood, was from around the 3rd grade I had a constant feeling of tension and nervousness in my body when I was around people that were not in my immediate family. It took me up until college to identify that I had anxiety. The notion of a “strong” black woman from the media really stuck with me, so for about 15 years I ignored how I was feeling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness. Take pride that even though the rest of the world may disagree, you still believe it to be a beautiful place” — Kurt Vonnegut

I’ve experienced pain and hurt in my life, but I always find the strength to come back to who I am fundamentally — a giver, a healer. I refuse to let the negative experiences change who I am at the core because at the end of the day, the only thing I can control is myself.

For a lot of Black Women, we’re taught either by the media or our own families that to be a Black Woman you must be strong and tough. I challenge us to think of what it means if we are soft and vulnerable. Can we lead as examples of how emotional vulnerability can heal ourselves and those around us?

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilience — When depression hits, it’s very easy to get stuck there, but I’ve dealt with depression my entire life. Something that I’ve come to learn as I’ve gotten older, is that there is another side to every situation. Depression won’t last forever, and when it does ease up, celebrate life and what it has to offer because that is what’s going to help you get through the next tough time in life. Reflection — Taking a few minutes out of everyday to reflect and gauge your internal emotional well-being will do you wonders. For example, make a habit while wrapping your hair at night to ask yourself “how was I feeling today?” and see how acknowledging your emotions makes you feel. Responsibility — As Black Women, we’re often trying to make excuses for everyone else and give the benefit of the doubt. This can result in a huge emotional load that can become a burden. It’s time that Black Women allow others to take responsibility for themselves, and not try to carry the load for everyone else.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

As we all know, the pandemic lockdown hit around March 2020. In the midst of all the panic that was going on, I found out that I was 2 months pregnant and would soon be a mother. On top of all this I had just graduated college and started my first job in industry. It was a challenging time to move to my home state, avoid getting sick and make my prenatal appointments. Instead of truly celebrating the new life to come, I suffered from anxiety of what the future state of our world would look like. It became more important than ever for me to learn to cope and prioritize my mental health.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I was terrified to contract COVID, and worse, lose my baby at any stage of my pregnancy.

How did you react in the short term?

I shutdown.

I didn’t want to acknowledge any of the emotions I was experiencing. Sometimes I lashed out at others, and most of all, I retreated to myself. I think the same is true for many Black Women who go through dramatic loss or life changes. We just figure if we don’t think about it, it’ll go away with time, but this can’t be further from the truth.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Talk therapy. Mediation. Hobbies. Talking with friends.

The shift didn’t really happen for me until after I had my daughter, and I saw how much my energy feeds onto her. I had to make serious changes to get better.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

This is still a work in progres, but I think it really boils down to forgiveness. Forgiving ourselves for being so harsh and forgiving others for not meeting standards we set for them. As Black women, sometimes we don’t say it, but we expect other people to care as much as we do and to show it. At the end of the day though, the only thing we can control is ourselves.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I accepted my emotions for what they were. I was always afraid of feelings as if they were just “too much.” I mean, the media tells us that we have to be calm and tasteful as women. We are inherently emotional beings but it has to be in moderation. As a Black Woman, you kind of aren’t allowed to show any emotion at all.. You just have to be a solid rock or we’re labeled as the “Mad Black Woman.”

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Throughout this process I’ve grown in my relationship with God. I went to a church in town that was offering presbytery readings, and it was the first time I received a word. The message I received was incredibly personal and moved me to tears. It was ultimately the final push that I needed to dedicate my time to create HealingSpace for Black Women.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

It took a lot of self reflection on my entire life, but I was able to figure out my purpose in life. I realized that all of my experiences had been giving me the information I needed to start my business, HealingSpace. I have been inspired to create an app that serves as an all encompassing mind, body and spirit resource for Black Women that allows them the space to heal from their personal and societal traumas.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I am an amazing woman. Many of the life experiences I’ve had would not be taken in stride the way that I have been able to. For example, while I was in college I had one of my first real relationships and it turned out to be extremely toxic and abusive in many ways. As a result of this, I suffered from PTSD and for a long time it was difficult for me to even admit to myself what happened, not to mention others.

All while this was going on, I was working upwards 30 hours/week and taking a full course load. I not only graduated, but I did twice in the span of 2 years. Even after all the stress I endured and health consequences from that trauma, I still maintained a sense of kindness and softness towards people around me.

I want to make sure that no matter what age or stage of life a woman is in, that she can have a safe space to go to where she knows there’s other Black Women just like her that are going through (or have been through) the same things.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Assemble a “Coping Kit” — Sometimes we don’t adapt well to change. So we need help. This is where a coping kit comes in. It’s a collection of tangible items that you can reference when you’re feeling overwhelmed. I personally like to have my favorite tea, crystals, sage, and a couple photos of myself with my favorite people. The point of this is to spark joy when you’re feeling anything but. Reconnect with Friends and family — I’m guilty of withdrawing from people when I’m going through a lot, but the fact of the matter is we need support from other people in our toughest times. Your circle doesn’t have to be big. It could literally be one friend that you can talk to just so that you don’t feel alone. In my app, HealingSpace, there will be an extensive community for Black Women to talk freely about their struggles and get advice from others just like them. It’s so imperative that we don’t feel alone. Get a new hobby (or pick up an old one!) — Once the dust has settled, I like to pick up a new hobby. Recently for me, it’s been working out. Getting active and getting some sunlight every single day helps you to reconnect with the outside world. Remind yourself that there is so much more to look forward to. Make a small change in your appearance — This could be as simple as buying a new shirt you like, or doing your hair in a different style. Taking that extra few minutes to invest in yourself is a form of self care that’s so necessary during tough times. Create a Gratitude List — On your phone or a sheet of paper, write down 10 things that you’re thankful for. Then reflect on this list. How can you remind yourself of these things throughout the day? If you wrote down a person’s name, what would happen if you told them how you felt?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Celebrate The Vulnerable Black Woman. She is not afraid to show her emotions and put her mental well-being FIRST. She deserves that option as much as anyone else.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would be honored to meet Oprah Winfrey. She has so many qualities I look up to and I could speak to her about my passion of helping Black Women through HealingSpace.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Add me on Linkedin 🙂

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreasevans/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!