Andrea Donnelly: “A sense of humor, and ability to laugh at yourself”

Andrea Donnelly is a Celestial Mentor, Angelic Alchemist, Quantum Sound and Energy Healer, and CEO of We Are Here 2 Remember LLC. After surviving multiple major car accidents that left her temporarily disabled, homelessness and poverty within her family, debilitating chronic pain, and tremendous loss, one could say that her lifelong mission was to find happiness and joy during extremely turbulent times. — Overcoming all of this allowed her to pivot her career into her unique purpose of mentoring high-achieving clients to quantum heal physical and emotional pain, integrate peace and joy into their lives, as well as uncover their soul’s mission and purpose through spiritual integration.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in New England. My dad passed away abruptly, when he was 26 years old and I was almost 3. My grandmother lived her whole life with a heavy heart of guilt and grief, because she and my grandfather were never able to say goodbye to my dad before his passing. My family was quite complicated, where I did not have the traditional kind of support that most other families experienced, growing up. However, what always helped me was nature. I grew up across the street from an old growth wooded area and swamp full of wildlife, and also enjoyed our beach house which we owned for a part of my childhood. I talked to animals and deeply understood things about the world around me, which held me safe as I navigated through very rocky waters.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mom was very into the motivational author, Louise Hay. I remember reading her seminal spiritual book, “You Can Heal Your Life,” and knowing that even if it took me my entire life, I could heal myself in deep and profound ways. I learned how to meditate in high school, as part of a pilot program at the University of Massachusetts’ Medical School based on Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn’s work, to treat my anxiety naturally. That changed everything for me. A few years later, in a college seminar about alternative healing modalities, I learned about Reiki and energy healing, where I became even further hooked. At this time, I knew that I was not ready to start my healing business, but that someday I would be. After graduating from Wesleyan University in 2001, I spent the majority of the next two decades researching healing of all kinds — herbs, flower essences, sound and energy healing, meditation, and prayer practices. I read, listened to and dove into a deep spiritual practice which eventually inspired me to take everything that I learned, and synthesized it into a healing modality that I use with my clients today. This method helps them process and transmute deep trauma so that they can step into joy.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My maternal grandmother, Margaret, was my champion. She passed away several years ago. We were estranged for most of my life, but for as long as she was around, she believed in me. She encouraged me, my creativity, and my sense of wonder. She knew that I had something special and it was just a matter of time before I grew into my potential. She was a very unconventional woman. She was born in 1920, served in WWII, and ran my great-grandfather’s company, amongst other things. She married at 40, had four kids in the years that followed, got divorced at 65 and lived well into her 90s. She definitely bucked the narrative that we need to have it all figured out by 40. She moved to the beat of her own drum, even when society didn’t understand her choices.

Additionally, my 6th grade art teacher, Mr. Breen will always hold a special place in my heart for encouraging my vision and creativity. I did a painted color theory study of a ballerina which he got showcased in a statewide art fair. My painting mentor, an incredibly gifted abstract artist, Harriet Korman, was and is a huge inspiration to me. She helped me remember how unusual my vision was and how much that vision needed to be shared in bigger ways.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was once called a ‘Pollyanna’ in a formal work review, which was a reference to the optimistic child protagonist in an American literary piece and 1960 motion picture. I was furious but saw how funny it was. My optimism unfortunately did not make sense to this former boss of mine, and nor did my style of work which always involved a healthy amount of daydreaming. Within society, we are taught that ‘procrastination’ is shameful. However, what if my method was just an alternative way of doing things that differed from our more linear method of thought and action? Would the end result be less than its potential if I didn’t spend a lot of time dreaming and thinking?

Furthermore, I’ve always had an unusual style of working, which did not necessarily align with the way others usually navigated the world. I’d often wonder what it would be like if we let people work at their own pace instead of demonizing our differences. I think my eternal optimism saved my life, even though it made it hard for others to make sense of what I was doing. I think that is also, from a broader perspective, what we are grappling with now on this planet — how do we allow for many perspectives, opinions and choices that do not align with our own visions? How do we see and appreciate these differences? I truly believe that if we can start holding space for nuance in big and small ways, we are able to calm down and live in greater levels of harmony and joy.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I have a program called Celestial Mentorship, where I work with entrepreneurs, CEOs, and Founders privately. This type of coaching excites me beyond measure. While working with me my clients experience huge, remarkable shifts in their income, have new opportunities presented out of the blue, and heal from physical and emotional traumas. My modality involves intuitive coaching and counseling, sound and energy healing, crystal bowls, guided meditation and highly personalized, channeled guidance. The results happen so fast that it is sometimes hard to make sense of the progress, because we are taught that things usually have to take longer and require a lot of steps. They find their sacred center, which is how we stay in that loop of resilience and joy, no matter what is happening around us.

I also have an interview series called Future Medicine, where I interview visionaries and thought leaders about how they use their gifts to influence and heal the planet. I have interviewed some incredible people, like world renowned psychic medium and medical intuitive, Julie Ryan, who is one of my mentors. I even recently talked with a former paratrooper and Afghan War veteran turned Reiki II practitioner. He was guided through his meditation practice to start a line of luxury candles. I love sharing stories of redemption and hope, especially in these chaotic times, because they are so needed in the world today. I have interviewed leading experts of breath work, intuitive business and abundance coaches, as well as a host of fascinating thought leaders who are looking to transform the planet to help us wake up to something better than we could have hoped for or imagined to be possible.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that were most instrumental to my success were resilience, the ability to laugh at myself, and a thirst for justice.

Resilience — To put it lightly, the first 40 years of my life were a hot mess and I do not try to sugarcoat it. I actually had a brand review earlier this year and the colleague who facilitated it said one of my brand pillars and greatest gifts is that I do not spiritually bypass. I do not pretend that the spiritual journey is pleasant or easy. Although, I do promise that it will make your life beautiful in too many ways to count. You will be more embodied, you will make more money, and you will have incredible new opportunities presented. And finally, you will start moving in joy, which will keep you resilient. I visualize “resilience” mentally like the motion of a figure eight or infinity symbol. It is how I survived my 40-year-long dark night of the soul. The spiritual journey will “kick you in the pants,” but it will also completely shift and up level your life, no matter your current success. More importantly, when you start addressing your trauma and healing your pain, you will naturally change your money story, your physical self, the way you participate in all relationships, your expectations, and life broadens and becomes fundamentally more delightful.

Ability to laugh at myself — I think being able to laugh at one’s self changes everything. For example, years ago some beloved, but intellectually vain friends of mine admitted to having what one of them brilliantly articulated as “a secret bookshelf.” The idea being, they both had books they kept hidden away in drawers or closets because they judged themselves and were afraid of being deemed too intellectually frivolous, embarrassing, stupid or rudimentary. Yet, I am a person who has always, for good or bad, been completely myself. I’ve read books about deep metaphysical theory, poetry, healing of all kinds and kept them on the same shelf as my “lowbrow” James Patterson and Jackie Collins books. I see no reason to hide these idiosyncrasies, which would absolutely be laugh-worthy to some, and appreciate knowing these kinds of quirky details about others. That is largely related to being able to laugh at myself. Knowing how to laugh at myself helps me not take myself too seriously, because that is a slippery slope. We all need to stay balanced in our serious nature and in our quirks.

Thirst for justice — A thirst for justice is what wakes me up every morning. I love this planet so much and always have. I love the people, the plants, the animals, and the Earth herself. I want to help thought leaders and visionaries align into their highest capabilities, which is the main driver for my work. I want to help spread light and bring tangible restorative justice to the planet. Every person that I work with is a changemaker. It is a huge investment, but it means the people who find me and who I serve as a Spiritual Mentor often have a wide audience of their own. As they invest their energy and do the work with me, they tend to their clients, communities, and the planet in new ways that inspire innovation and rapid growth. That is what keeps me going, especially when things feel bleak.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I lived through what I lovingly call my 40-year-long dark night of the soul which included, childhood trauma, car accidents, poverty, debilitating chronic nerve pain, a grueling back surgery in 2018, depression, anxiety, ptsd and more. I went from being on short-term disability in the fall of 2019 to losing over 40lbs and transforming my life, quite quickly. My guides, guardian angels, however you want to think of them, told me when I was very small, around 5-years-old, that “no matter what happened to me, I had to keep my heart as light as a feather.” This came to me while I was watching a Sesame Street Movie called ‘Don’t Eat the Pictures,’ where Big Bird and some others got locked in the Met Museum overnight and learned about some big spiritual truths. It was not always easy or graceful for me, but I always stayed hopeful and optimistic no matter what was going on around me. In many ways, my life was an anecdotal exploration of finding joy in total darkness.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I deeply love this country and we are exceptionally lucky in many ways, but there is a big constant push for external success. We are taught that from the time we are little, we need to look to and rely on others for support and answers. We typically do not learn to go inward, to face our traumas and emotions, or to process and release them so that we can move forward. Generally, the tools for managing anxiety, pain and trauma like meditation, prayer, breathwork, yoga, sound and energy healing are something that we find on our own. They are not formally taught in elementary schools or on college campuses. They are not taught in board rooms. Thankfully, these tools are becoming more commonplace. I know, from the course of my own life, how much these tools always helped bring me back to center and genuinely saved me when times got internally and externally rough. The measures of success we once knew are no longer aligned with what most people believe to be a good life. The pursuit of the dream house, the perfect family, and the dazzling career can leave people feeling empty, emotionally and spiritually depleted. I believe in material comfort and success, do not get me wrong, but the truth of living a good life is that we also need to possess and articulate spiritual and intellectual curiosity. And to find the way we individually meditate or pray. Opening up a line of communication with the divine is perhaps the most important thing any of us can do to find a true sense of comfort and joy while we’re in a human body.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The end goal is not achieving this ideal of perfection or to do things just like myself or anyone else accomplishes them. The goal is to find out what makes you tick. Another big thing we are grappling with, and have been for a long time, is related to material wealth and comfort. Yes, these things are amazing and make life easier and more pleasurable, but the truth about living in joy is that you must find it within yourself. There is nothing external that will bring you joy and happiness. It is a fairly mysterious pursuit. It reminds me of learning to surf or living like a tree in the wind. The water will be rocky, but you learn how to stay flexible and move in concert with the water. I have always joked that my spiritual practice is the best beauty routine that I could possibly have adopted as a young woman. I have always been a bit of a “Dorian Gray,” a reference to an Oscar Wilde novel, looking youthful and exuberant even in my darkest hours. I cannot tell you how many times I have been asked to share my beauty secret or routine, but the real secret is getting quiet with myself, moving in tune with spirit and forgiving myself for my very human vulnerability and mistakes, then moving it along.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People often want a formula for success and happiness, but the truth is far more complicated that one may think. I can tell you what works for me, and a lot of it might translate brilliantly into your own life. Although, for some people it may not resonate as much. We often compare ourselves and our progress to others which is not helpful, and I see a lot of people equate perfection with happiness. However, “perfect” doesn’t exist. I have an exceptionally high spiritual IQ as confirmed by a NEO assessment, and even though I understand very big spiritual truths, my life is not perfect. The goal is to figure out how to stay graceful in the face of pain, and the answer to this is finding a unique spiritual practice that works for you.

Being a dignified human, especially now, is no easy task. The answers actually reside in our own heart. I encourage my clients to lean into a spiritual practice that aligns with them, instead of a cookie cutter approach. My work is completely personalized to the individual and I encourage exploration and experimentation with all kinds of spiritual practices and tools to figure out what aligns with your sacred journey.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1) Some kind of spiritual practice — There are so many ways to commune with spirit, god, and the divine. Meditation can be one of them, but you can also find what works for you. Journaling, guided meditation, breathwork and yoga can be good practices for beginners. I really like using movement and stretching as part of my practice. Maybe you get contemplative when you go on walks in the woods, go for a swim, cook a thoughtful meal with local ingredients. That is what I mean when I say that it can take time to figure out what works for your sacred journey. It is fun though, the process is one of delight, and even if something doesn’t resonate it is all part of unfolding a mystery and bringing greater joy into your life!

2) A bird feeder — Winged creatures are said to be our bridge between heaven and earth. They help to marry and ground the energy of the brain and heart. Feeding the birds and listening to their songs can be a great way to connect you to spirit.

3) A sense of humor, and ability to laugh at yourself — Everything is easier when you can laugh at yourself. It helps me release stress and anxiety. I’ve always been able to see the humor in pretty much anything and it has helped me get through some very dark times.

4) Forgiveness for yourself and everyone else — I always tell my clients to be easy on themselves and everyone around them. At the end of the day, no matter our politics or religion, we all want the same things for ourselves and our families, which is to be safe, happy, and taken care of. We have forgotten how similar we really are and are very caught up in our external differences, especially within the past year and a half. The truth is, we are far more alike than we remember. It is time to find ways in which we can work together in order to create better, new solutions to our problems on this planet.

5) An understanding that things do not happen to you, but with and for your soul’s growth — No matter how challenging things may look and feel, there are always lessons that we can take from these experiences to help us on the path to our highest potential.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Make space for someone who is down and depressed to share their feelings, be supportive, and also make space for yourself. Do things to help when you can. When I was in a deep depression and had debilitating chronic pain, one of my friends used to drop off groceries every once in a while. She would just leave them on my doorstep and send me a text. She knew I couldn’t come to the door but those boxes of gluten free pasta and whatever else she’d grab, helped me so, so much. Her love and generosity helped keep my head up. And once I was ready, I was able to get to a point where I helped myself. I had to do a lot of work to heal my own trauma and the trauma we all inherit epigenetically; which was of course my main source of inheritance. (Epigenetics is the study of how our external environment can affect, and even bring out, certain genes within our DNA regardless of if they are good or bad.) My pivotal moment was last year when I knew that I needed to get physically well. I started lifting weights. Two friends gave me a set of 2lb and 8lb hand weights. I started slowly lifting the 2lb weights and going on walks in early 2020. I had to shift things in my own heart to get out of those cycles of anxiety, depression and, ptsd. The big point that I want to make is that you need to recognize that you cannot “fix” or save anyone else and that it is not your job or responsibility to do so. However, what you can do is help encourage your loved one to get set up with a good therapist or healer, if they request your assistance. Do what you can but make peace with the fact that it is ultimately their journey.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have always dreamed of having a foundation that was similar to the McArthur Foundation, but focused on giving grants to bring greater JOY to this planet, called “The Economy of Generosity.” This is a phrase and idea that I coined and have thought about for most of my life. I think a lot about generosity and how it amplifies what we can receive. Years ago, I read about a study that found that for every 1 dollar of food stamp benefits spent, it generated 8 dollars for that local economy. No one talks about how being generous is fiscally responsible. When I graduated from college, I did AmeriCorps, which is like the domestic Peace Corps. I worked at a tutoring center, which I loved. When I was done, I wanted to do something more fun and less academic with the kids. I applied for something the Department of Neighborhoods had at the time in the city I served, called Small Spark Grants. It gave me enough money to buy paint, supplies and it inspired another neighborhood group to donate to the project. That spirit, the idea of a small spark being all we need to create enormous change, stayed with me. I have always dreamed of being able to drive positive, profound social change from a massive platform. To summarize, I would love to be able to give grants of all sizes to help bring things like large scale community gardens, edible parks, public art, new healing modalities, new ways of thinking, and innovative ways of solving our environmental crisis…I could go on and on, but that is my dream, to be able to give back in a profound and philanthropic way.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am always terrible at picking just one person. I am such a “the more the merrier” kind of gal. But if I had to narrow it down to two, they would be Patti Stanger and Gwyneth Paltrow. I love people who’ve helped usher in new ways of viewing the world. I just heard Patti, who I have loved since Millionaire Matchmaker, on Shaman Durek’s podcast Ancient Wisdom Today. I was an American Studies major in college and always loved pop culture. Gwyneth has parlayed her own journey and awakening into a global brand and brought spirituality to entirely new audiences. They have both bridged the gap between business and spirituality beautifully, with humor, and I would be beyond happy to talk either of their ears off.

