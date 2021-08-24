Andrea Aicardi: “Knowing that you’re working towards a greater good is a very good ‘stabilizer’ that has helped me find the balance time and time again”

In pretty much every field of human activity, positive social impact is often achieved at the cost of reduced financial outcomes. This is due to our collective failure in attributing externality costs to those generating the damage in the first place. Without the correct system of socio-political incentives, individuals like me and you are left with the question: ‘do I want to invest my skills towards a greater good, or rather towards personal gains?’. The answer is so deeply personal that it would be hard for me to convince anyone to change their position on it. On a personal level, I think our professional endeavors will always have their ups and downs; knowing that you’re working towards a greater good is a very good ‘stabilizer’ that has helped me find the balance time and time again.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Aicardi.

Andrea empowers the Neosensory team with his 7 years experience in scaling small businesses from seed to exit through sustainable, defensible growth in direct and partnered channels. He holds Master degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, HEC Paris and has researched economics at The University of Tokyo. In his free time Andrea produces techno music under the moniker of Sentient.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up between the United States and Italy my dad is a neuroscientist and the family has been following him throughout my childhood. I focused on academics throughout my 20s, researching macroeconomics at HEC Paris and The University of Tokyo. After a masters program at MIT, I decided to switch my focus on small technology startups and have been working in the field from the Bay Area ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Probably a hectic couple of years between 2017–2019 when I was involved in two startup acquisitions, both times selling to the same buyer.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I worked at the Tokyo office of Toyota-Akebono in the early 2010s. My manager there, Ito-San, was really instrumental to my professional development. I am still surprised at his eagerness to learn about my interests and business ideas — after all, I was a young associate without much experience. I suspect his hands-on mentoring was driven by the assumption that I was very lost at the time: working in Japan without speaking the language while also researching economics. I didn’t feel that way, but am still grateful for his generous guidance.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s many life lessons that can translate well to the business world; however, I feel like my contribution would be redundant in that direction. Instead, I’d like to propose “Never commit two crimes simultaneously”.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

The company I currently work at, Neosensory, was co-founded by Stanford neuroscientist David Eagleman with the goal of expanding human sensorial capabilities. While ‘creating new senses’ may seem like an overly ambitious goal, one has to consider the fact that millions of people around the world struggle with one or more of their senses every day — and there’s a lot we can do to help fix that by unlocking the power of neuroplasticity and sensory substitution. Neosensory is currently focusing on hearing: we recently launched a breakthrough solution to help the 50 millions Americans who struggle with ringing in their ears. This ringing is called tinnitus: its origin is in the brain — not the ears — and it’s sometimes called “phantom noise” because the sound can’t be heard by others. Tinnitus can take many forms and frequencies, from ringing to buzzing to hissing, a constant barrage or intermittent flare ups. The cause for these symptoms is at the center of research, but so far no cure is on the horizon.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Neosensory’s solution — called the Neosensory Duo — leverages recent scientific advancements in the field of “bimodal stimulation” — that is, stimulating the brain via synchronized sound and vibration on the skin. Neosensory’s patented haptic wristband creates vibrational patterns on the skin via the band’s four motors and pairs them with synchronized tones picked up by the user’s ears. This proprietary, noninvasive method leverages the principles of neuroplasticity and reduces tinnitus symptoms in 87% of users. During the eight-week training program, the vibrating wristband is worn while listening to a series of customized musical notes through Neosensory’s app. The company’s research recommends 10 minutes of listening per day for 2 months, with the option to keep the wristband for longer use.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

As a music producer and DJ, I struggled with tinnitus for a number of years — and so do most of my friends who share this passion. Meeting Professor Eagleman and understanding how his innovative technology could provide relief to millions of tinnitus sufferers was inspiring and deeply motivating.

How do you think this might change the world?

Globally, it’s estimated that 1.6 billion people have dealt with tinnitus in their lives. The impact of tinnitus on your mental health and general wellbeing is hard to overestimate — imagine ringing in your ears that simply never stops. Hearing success stories from our customers has been tremendously rewarding and motivates me and my team to continue working on our mission.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

We don’t currently see any potential for a dystopian application of our technology; however, more broadly speaking human augmentation does raise the question of class injustice. By that I mean, if the ultra-rich are the only ones able to afford technology that can make you smarter and healthier, we will only increase inequality without actually making a tangible impact on the world. At Neosensory, we work really hard to make our solutions accessible to as many people as possible (through rental programs, heavily subsidized partnerships with schools and employers, donations) and hope that sensory augmentation will one day become a tangible opportunity for everyone.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

In pretty much every field of human activity, positive social impact is often achieved at the cost of reduced financial outcomes. This is due to our collective failure in attributing externality costs to those generating the damage in the first place. Without the correct system of socio-political incentives, individuals like me and you are left with the question: ‘do I want to invest my skills towards a greater good, or rather towards personal gains?’. The answer is so deeply personal that it would be hard for me to convince anyone to change their position on it. On a personal level, I think our professional endeavors will always have their ups and downs; knowing that you’re working towards a greater good is a very good ‘stabilizer’ that has helped me find the balance time and time again.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Vladimir Putin, probably — but only if I get to prepare the breakfast food and drinks myself.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If you suffer from tinnitus like me you can find out more about our technology at neosensory.com.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.