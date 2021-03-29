Andre Von Boozier: “Communication is a key component for transparency and genuine brand building”

Communication is a key component for transparency and genuine brand building. Customer Service is important because without a great CS team the business would lose its clientele. Marketing is essential because it can take a start up and build it into several revenue avenues that are successful. Networking is essential because in business you net worth is determined by your network. you are your business relationship and contacts. Self care days are #1 for me. Solely because if there’s no gas in your car you can’t move. Take that metaphor for how your body needs care and apply it accordingly.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andre Von Boozier, an award-winning TV Personality, Celebrity Wardrobe Stylist and one half of the Twinpreneur duo The Von Boozier Twins. His journey in Hollywood began at the age of 14 years old and has afforded me to secure notable accolades in Film, Television and Fashion.He is most known for his appearances on the Dr. Oz Show, CBS Drama “Limitless”, GMA, The Real Housewives of New York City, and the Katie Couric Show. To date He has worked with the likes of Afro B, Stevie J, Mariah Lynn, Amara La Negra, Lil Mama, Melissa Morgan and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Iam Andre Von Boozier New York City’s Hottest sensation, Fashion Award Winning Celebrity Stylist. My Resume Credits includes television, film, and Print Modeling which achieved nation success. Most famous for appearances on the Dr. OZ show, CBS Drama “Limitless”, The Katie Couric Show, & Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of New York.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

During my journey in the entertainment business I have faced many challenges, I made a decision not to let the Doors that closed in my face, the fake friends who try to sabotage my name stop me from pushing and moving forward to reach my goals and dreams. I contrible my strong Faith foundation to my Mother Janis B Quarles who raised and taught me the importance and the power of prayer. I will leave you with one of My Favorite scriptures found in Matthew 19:26 “With God All Things Are Possible”.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’m an identical twin. We have converted into NYC — fashion staples and icons because we have successfully created our own lane in fashion. Yes ! we’re twins. We dressed alike but we literally studied our craft to enhance our fashion.

During fashion week, pre-COVID, we would hand select designers we’d walk the carpets for wearing their pieces. We made certain our looks were always innovative to make blogs want to talk about us and see what we’d wear next to a show. It was a great marketing strategy to get us in the headlines. It really grabbed the attention of all top tier media outlets.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

A few tips I can give to stay healthy and not burn out is to be certain you have self care days. I’m an advocate for self care. If you take a day and dedicated solely for you you will find yourself more focused on work without feeling drained.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful for my twin brother Antoine Von Boozier and my mother. They have been my divine force throughout my fashion journey. They’ve kept me level headed and assertive. I wouldn’t have become a successful celebrity wardrobe stylist without them.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is a company that’s just getting by. It’s similar to just surviving doing the bare minimum. A great company has an amazing team, marketing, influencer marketing, customer service team, public relations is superb and is making a livable profiti with monthly quotas.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

The five most essential components in making a company good to great are communication, customer service, marketing, networking, and self care days.

Communication is a key component for transparency and genuine brand building. Customer Service is important because without a great CS team the business would lose its clientele. Marketing is essential because it can take a start up and build it into several revenue avenues that are successful. Networking is essential because in business you net worth is determined by your network. you are your business relationship and contacts. Self care days are #1 for me. Solely because if there’s no gas in your car you can’t move. Take that metaphor for how your body needs care and apply it accordingly.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

When your business becomes purpose built your customers feel they can relate to you. When your customers feel they know you or your story they’re more than likely to remain loyal to your journey.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

In order to successfully rebrand you have to be open-minded. Don’t be scared to hire a marketing expert or just to get an additional outside opinion on rebranding. It can assist with the individuality and freshness of the rebrand. You will not be a victim of falling into old methods that didn’t work in the commencement of your brand building.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Staying consistent and focused. Creating a boundary of innovation in marketing. If one method isn’t working there are millions that will. Being consistent in unearthing innovative marketing strategies I feel works wonders.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated?

Can you explain or give an example? In my experience the section that tends to be underestimated is customer support. A company’s trustworthiness goes a long way. Also have CS agents that are patient and can understand a customers point of view is an essential component to brand building.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Creating a visit into a sale is best when you answer all the frequently asked questions. I believe it’s important to have the FAQs section of a website be very detailed. This way the client knows the answers without having to second guess their purchase.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

When clients trust your brand they will invest in your company. Having customers that trust your service is ideal. Those clients will then raise awareness for your business. With this subsequent method gorilla marketing works amazingly.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Having a “wow” factor is about communication. If your business has a line of communication that is open it can earn your company millions in digital equity. I’ve witnessed a company go from a startup to a multi-billion dollar company all from great communication in customer service. Great communication will have clients coming back for service.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

I believe a company should be a social chameleon via social platform but also remain authentic to its brand. I believe keeping up with modern and current events keeps the company’s growth monumental. However, remaining to its origins is significant consistency for its regular clientele base.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I’ve seen new CEOs and Founders make is not having contracts. I know it’s irie to ask for documentation. Nonetheless, it makes individuals live up to their promises. As well, your brand is safe and protected by the contractual obligation of others. It also leads to less disappointment.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement it would be giving back to the less fortunate. Through my career in fashion- I’ve learned there are an immense amount of people that are less fortunate. Helping others is something I am passionate about; especially in fashion.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can keep up with me via social media all things @Andrevonboozier .

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!

Thank you so much for having me. It was my pleasure.