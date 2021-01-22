Andre Colquhoun: “Be grateful for the small things”

Be grateful for the small things. This one’s not really a wish because it was already instilled within me at a very young age, but it’s important to always remind myself. I can sometimes forget this. Without the small things, there are no big things.

As part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Andre Colquhoun. He was born in Toronto, Canada. He is an actor, filmmaker, and musical artist. He recently released his debut EP “Short Term”. The entire EP is R&B/Soul driven, coming from real-life experience. To shed more light on the EP, Andre created a 10-minute music video/short film for each song.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Toronto, Canada and raised in Toronto and Durham. I learned a lot growing up and still learning. In school and in life. I don’t want to ever stop learning. Education is key. People may be able to take away your house, your food, your money, but they can never take away your knowledge. I’m grateful for my education.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since I was little, I loved the arts. Movies, TV, and music. I would literally go on movies, TV, and music marathons everyday, morning till night. I was so obsessed that I would reenact characters and scenes after watching a movie or TV show. Same for music. As I grew older, I realized the arts was something you could pursue. So I pursued it!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had an important entertainment meeting that I needed to get to and couldn’t be late. The only thing, I had no ride or money. Transportation was non-existent. So what did I do? I took a deep breath, lifted up my head, left my house, and began to run. Two minutes of running, I looked down and saw a reddish piece of paper on the sidewalk. I slowly stopped running, crouched down, and got a closer look at the reddish piece of paper. It was a fifty-dollar bill. My eyes opened up like a basketball. I quickly grabbed the fifty dollars and started jumping up and down like a mad man. The people in their cars thought I was crazy. Let’s just say I wasn’t late for my meeting.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This one’s a mistake, but not a mistake. I had an acting audition and thought I was supposed to be there for 5:00 AM. I got there and the place was empty. I turned on my phone, checked my email, and realized it was actually for 5:00 PM. Lesson: Better early than late.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve worked on a lot of interesting projects, but my recent project “Short Term” would have to be the most interesting. From development, creation, and getting it out there. I honestly learned so much from making “Short Term” and grateful I got to make it. I know the future holds a lot more interesting projects and I can’t wait to get started.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is extremely important in film and TV. It’s important because this world isn’t just white. It’s white, black, blue, purple, green, yellow, red, and more. It’s full of color. Children, teens, and adults of color across North America want to be able to see themselves portrayed. Portrayed properly with dignity and respect. Representation is key and we can only grow by coming together in unity, not division.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Your career isn’t life, it’s just a part of life. You should love what you do and do it to the best of your ability, but understand that you can breathe sometimes. We’re not robots, we’re humans. Humans were designed to breathe.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Believe in yourself even when others don’t believe in you. A bit cliché, but people don’t take the time to really digest this. If you know you have something positive to offer to the table, place it down and be proud. A lot of the time, we don’t succeed because we listen to negative people who tell us “You’ll never amount to anything”. Or “It’s been years and you still haven’t succeeded, you should quit”. This is a shame. We need to ignore those people and keep moving forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely a lot of people. My family, friends, teachers, industry professionals, even strangers. Help comes in many different forms. It can be a spoken word, an opportunity, or even a person opening the door for you at the store. I truly believe the smallest things matter the most.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is way too short. If you’re good at something that can bring positivity, do it”. This quote just came to me one day so I wrote it down on a piece of paper and placed it on my bedroom wall.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Not a person, but a character. Mace Windu. I’m a bit of a Star Wars geek. The man’s a legend. A tremendous Jedi Master. My favorite actually. I just want to pick his brain. I also want to use his purple lightsaber.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me at andrecolquhoun.com

They can also just Google me and should see my face 🙂

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!