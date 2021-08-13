Andre Benz Of Hostify: “Perseverance is key”

The path to success is never straight and there will be A LOT of obstacles heading your way. Whether it’s someone doubting you or being hit with a wave of technical issues or not having enough funding, problems will come. Push through.

Andre Benz is the Founder & CEO of Hositfy, a technology company that lets you rent out a portion of your wifi connection in exchange for cash. The wifi connectivity is used to power connected technology initiatives in your city, like smart scooter rentals, and programs that reduce wait times at traffic lights. Andre has past experience founding The Nations, one of the largest media and entertainment networks in the world and he brings a unique and important skillset to the company which you can learn more about through visiting Hostify.cc.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Sure, sounds good! Honestly, I’ve always had an interest in pushing boundaries and seeing past the traditional ways of doing things. I actually started my first company when I was 19 in the music industry. The Nations brought music to listeners through YouTube which was exciting, different, and challenged the norm. I then grew fascinated with the telecommunications industry, in particular, I was interested in binding blockchain based on network usage. This is when I started my first tech venture — Hostify, a technology company that lets you rent out a portion of your WiFi connection in exchange for cash. This independent network connectivity is disrupting the way legacy telecom providers operate. I have a passion for innovation and like to include that in my daily life as well as the projects I work on.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The telecommunication industry is massive and so significant to everyone’s lives, worldwide. However, in America and many parts of the world, there are these giant players who have the majority of control. Let’s take the Jersey Shore, for example, there’s only one provider with one pricing model. Hostify creates a decentralized peer-to-peer network where we’re bringing innovation and connecting the community through hotspots that are located within the consumer’s home. This not only gives the consumer more control but also allows them to earn money for hosting the hotspot. We’re essentially allowing the user to become their own service provider.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Like many young entrepreneurs excited to start their new venture, I wanted to get up and running. One of our hosts needed to have an antenna installed, with funds being a little tight, I figured I could do it all myself. I may have overestimated my tech skills, I came to the site with all the tools I thought I needed and left with a handful of cuts and scrapes needing to hire a legitimate technician. Luckily, the hosts stuck with us through the early days and are long standing hosts with Hostify.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

A lot of the mentorships and guidance that I’ve acquired came through my first venture — Trap Nation. I came from the music industry and started Trap Nation when I was 19 in Los Angeles. One of the first employees on my team was the head of digital strategies for Live Nation. He helped me navigate the landscape and grow my company. Even beyond that, he helped me with things like selling my first home, and dealing with all the legalities and liabilities that come with owning and starting a business.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disrupt is a hot buzzword that is used pretty often these days. I believe that disruption happens when there’s a need for change from a traditional model. Now, I would be naive to say that change always ends in great results, however, any form of progression has to start with change. As mentioned before, the telecom industry has been run by giants who have held all the cards. Hostify is disrupting that and bringing what I see as more transparency and control for the consumer, which is a positive change.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Be honest with yourself — Don’t be afraid of admitting what you’re not good at to yourself and other people, the more honest you are with yourself the more honest you are with the people around you, ultimately helping you make better decisions that are truly in your team’s and individual best interest.

— Don’t be afraid of admitting what you’re not good at to yourself and other people, the more honest you are with yourself the more honest you are with the people around you, ultimately helping you make better decisions that are truly in your team’s and individual best interest. Have confidence — Believe in your idea and in your success. Don’t wait for the approval of others because it may never come. Ultimately you are and always will be your number one supporter.

— Believe in your idea and in your success. Don’t wait for the approval of others because it may never come. Ultimately you are and always will be your number one supporter. Perseverance is key — The path to success is never straight and there will be A LOT of obstacles heading your way. Whether it’s someone doubting you or being hit with a wave of technical issues or not having enough funding, problems will come. Push through.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Currently, Hostify mainly operates in New Jersey. We’re doing great at building coverage for our home state and will continue until we reach full coverage, hopefully bringing New Jersey into the first US state to have full ubiquitous LoRaWAN coverage. From there — we’re planning on building out decentralized 5G CBRS internet that will further allow individuals to earn more money off their internet.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I prefer looking to people in my life for words of advice. Those who have had similar experiences and know me personally impact my thinking more so than podcasts and books. They can provide great insights and might impact minute decisions however I usually take them with a grain of salt.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” Winston Churchill

Growing up as a child with a speech impediment and having a learning disability, there were moments or situations that made me realize that I was considered a slower learner, or a person that would not be able to compete at a higher level with other individuals in my class or career path that I would ultimately end up choosing.

It’s important to be proactive about looking for the positive in every situation. Finding a way to motivate or drive a better decision making process for yourself is an incredibly important skill set to have and it can be adapted or taught to anyone.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A cause that’s really close to my heart would be supporting children’s education. This past year has been a rollercoaster for the educational system with school closures and virtual learning. Inequity in education is impacted by school funding. All children deserve the right to quality education and a chance to learn. It’s so important for us to continue to push for federal assistance and policy change regarding funding for schools to provide better opportunities for the next generation and those to come.

How can our readers follow you online?

instagram.com/benz

Hostify.cc

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!