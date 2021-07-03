Anders Bergtoft of Charge Amps: “Transparency will be key ”

Transparency will be key — It can be tempting for leaders to keep all information about their company’s performance to themselves, often with the idea that this will protect the team from “things they shouldn’t worry about.” But I believe that sharing a company’s highs and lows helps build morale and motivation. Of course, you need to be able to provide reassurance when times are tougher, but not sharing with employees when you’re doing well is just not fair.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Anders Bergtoft, CEO of Charge Amps a Swedish green-tech company that develops smart EV charging solutions for homes, offices and public environments, with products widely available across Europe. As a business leader, Anders has over 20 years of experience in senior management positions at global companies such as Ericson, Microsoft and American Express.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always enjoyed leading and encouraging those around me to reach their full potential, even from an early age. This became really clear to me when I joined the military in my early twenties, and eventually trained to become an Officer. During this time, I learned valuable lessons that would come to shape me not only as a leader, but also as a father and a person.

After the military I decided to go to business school and upon graduating I soon found myself in my first management role. Over the past decades I have been fortunate enough to lead companies at the pivotal point of their industries changing through technology, with everything from the internet maturing and the shift from offline to online retail, to the emergence of 3G, 4G and 5G technology and now, the automotive industry going electric.

I have always been excited about starting new things and developing strategies and products for new and sometimes uncertain futures.

When I first got asked whether I’d be interested in the role of CEO at Charge Amps I got really fired up about the chance to be part of what I knew could grow really big and industry-defining. Mixing hardware and software with sustainability in the way Charge Amps does so brilliantly felt like the only way forward, and I knew I had to take the opportunity to join them on their journey.

In a way, it feels like every step of my career before Charge Amps led me to where I am now. It is great fun!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Earlier this year, we were fundraising for our pre-IPO round. We had worked long and hard on our strategy and decks and I was prepared for the fact that raising this money wasn’t going to be an easy task. Luckily, I had managed to get meetings booked in with several investors and was really hoping that someone would buy into our idea.

We decided to go big from the start and began our meeting spree with our top choice amongst the investors that we had lined up. Expecting a meeting with just one of their team (investors are busy people and you’re lucky if you get face time with even just one person) we were surprised to enter a room of SIX people from not one, but a handful of different funds within the company. We did our presentation, and they all loved what they heard. So much so that we got offered all the pre-IPO capital we needed, after just this one meeting.

Afterwards we got told that there had even been an internal fight over who was going to get to invest in us, which felt really fantastic.

I was never expecting that this was how things would go, but of course I was really pleased that raising money, in our case, was as easy as it was and allowed us to switch our focus back to securing the future growth of the business.

I think the learning from this is that if you have a great case, a great product and a great team, then getting external backing might be a lot more accessible to you than you think!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Maybe not the funniest mistake, but one that I often think about still, is from my first role as a manager at a large corporation. I was in my late twenties and eager to show how quickly I could bring positive change to the organization. I had this excellent idea of how to increase sales at the company’s call center by completely changing our system and the team’s approach (you might laugh at this now, but one of the innovative pieces of tech I brought in as part of this was headsets with microphones — a bold move in 1991!). I was convinced that my plan was a really smart one that would show results quickly, so I moved fast to brief the team and to implement all the changes.

After a long time working head down to get my project over the finishing line I finally lifted my gaze, ready to take in the praise from my colleagues. But when I did, it became very evident that some of them were not happy at all about what I had done. In fact, they hated it!

In all my excitement I hadn’t taken the time to properly listen to my team, and this led to me having to take several steps back in order to get my unhappy colleagues onboard with the changes I had implemented.

The lesson I learned from this mistake was that while it can be beneficial for a leader to run fast, they can never move so fast that some people are left behind and can’t keep up. It also taught me that there is no one-size fits all when it comes to communicating with your team.

The fact is that while a small group were very unhappy with my decisions about the call center, many more were excited about the new way of working, simply because they had perceived it differently to those who weren’t.

A wise colleague of mine once told me that ‘culture always beats strategy’ — and I think that’s so true. Unless you have your team with you, you’ll be strategizing for nothing!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have numerous great leaders to thank for shaping my career and success, but I couldn’t pick just one. If I narrowed it down to three, then these would have to be my Commander in Officer School, who has been a role model for me ever since, and two executives from later on in my career, who both taught me a lot but also gave me plenty of freedom.

Similarly, I have also worked for some not-so-great leaders. The great ones back you in becoming as successful as you can, and in my case, many of my bosses have turned into friends over the years. The not-so-great leaders you should try and get away from as fast as you can. They will hold you back and never let you perform at full capacity, which in turn will hinder your progress.

I personally stayed too long in jobs working under this type of boss, and it slowed down my professional development. My takeaway from this is that we should start viewing our relationships with bosses as partnerships, where, as much as you need to perform, the pressure is also on them to be there to support your success. Don’t get lazy or complacent about working under poor management, leave and find someone better to team up with instead.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

I think it is crucial to have diversity in both your organization and your executive team. It should reflect the society that we live in. When you have diversity, better decisions will be made, culture and climate will improve, and overall business performance will become so much better.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

There are so many people out there offering actionable and important advice rooted in their own experiences of being treated a certain way because of inequalities in our society. We are much better off learning from these individuals than from me.

If I was to give any advice to fellow CEOs it would be to acknowledge the role that they play in ensuring that their workplaces are inclusive, representative and equal, and to take this role seriously. I think it’s fair to say that a majority of all companies still have a long way to go before they fully get there but change certainly won’t happen unless we start admitting that there is a problem.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

In my mind, a CEO’s most important responsibility is to lead from the frontline, meaning to push the whole organization in the same direction, and making the journey something that the team wants to be a part of, while always thinking one step ahead, so that you know what the next step should be. I always need to be on top of my game and push the team to do great things.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive? Can you explain what you mean?

I think a common myth about CEOs is that they have to work around the clock with no work-life balance. Of course, this might be the case for some CEOs, but I’m a big promoter of the fact that the best ideas and achievements are made with a rested mind. This is not to say that I’m able to fit in regular naps at my desk, but rather that I have learned the value of really switching off when I can. To me, this means spending time in nature and in the Swedish archipelago, enjoying meals with my family and friends, and exercising when I can. If I am not in shape both physically and mentally, I simply cannot do a great job!

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

The EV market is growing rapidly. Not only in Sweden but everywhere in the world. This is fantastic for the industry and is happening at a speed that is not ‘normal’ if you compare it to other industries. So growing our sales has been a lot easier than I thought it would be when I first joined. Last year we grew our business by 141% and in Q1 this year alone, we grew this number to 200%. I thought I would have to spend a lot more time securing the wanted sales growth than what I have done so far. The growth rate is just tremendous, and this makes my life somewhat easier as I can get more time to focus on other important things.

Presumably not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

An important trait which I believe is important for an executive to be successful is the ability to inspire others. For most people, this requires a big portion of energy. Some days are simply harder than others, but it is the leaders that can gather up enough of their own spark to motivate their team even when things are tough that will go the furthest.

I don’t really think there is a type of person who is not fit for being an executive. As long as they lead within a field of work that they are passionate about, anyone can thrive as an inspiring leader.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help create a fantastic work culture? Can you share a story or an example?

I think it’s crucial for leaders to maintain a feeling of momentum in the office, whilst also remembering to take the time to celebrate and reward the team when the company has reached a goal or milestone.

I am also a strong believer in transparency, where sharing results and being open about your company’s performance will create a culture where employees feel involved and valued enough not to have information kept from them.

Lastly, empowering team members to make decisions of their own and take healthy amounts of risk will breed innovation. This will also lead to a certain level of mistakes being made, but as long as we learn from them, this will only develop the team in the long run.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Something that I found really compelling about Charge Amps, when first coming across my current role, was the opportunity to work for a company whose growth is so strongly linked to positive impact. The more successful I can help make Charge Amps, the cleaner our environment will be. And this is a brilliant feeling of course.

On a personal level, I have also tried to give back through mentoring, with most of my mentees having been new or aspiring female leaders. This is something that I have done for many many years now, and I find it truly rewarding and fun. I’d hope that, even if just on a small scale, I’ve taught the individuals that I have mentored something that has helped them on their way towards becoming the amazing leaders that I know that they are today.

Fantastic. Here is the primary question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Culture beats strategy — I’m coming back to this as I think it’s so important. While I learned quite early in my career that this was the case, and how important culture is in order for a company to succeed, this has become more and more evident over the years. And I also find it quite funny that it was only recently that one of my current colleagues put it into words like this. It’s so true that culture will always beat strategy, and it’s something I think all CEOs should keep in mind.

— I’m coming back to this as I think it’s so important. While I learned quite early in my career that this was the case, and how important culture is in order for a company to succeed, this has become more and more evident over the years. And I also find it quite funny that it was only recently that one of my current colleagues put it into words like this. It’s so true that culture will always beat strategy, and it’s something I think all CEOs should keep in mind. The best ideas sometimes come from the least expected places — I have always believed in open doors and flat hierarchies where every team member should feel empowered to speak their mind, regardless of their seniority. It’s happened not once, but numerous times in my days as a CEO, that the best idea or most insightful comment has come from someone really junior. If you don’t let everyone on the team speak up, you might miss something truly brilliant!

— I have always believed in open doors and flat hierarchies where every team member should feel empowered to speak their mind, regardless of their seniority. It’s happened not once, but numerous times in my days as a CEO, that the best idea or most insightful comment has come from someone really junior. If you don’t let everyone on the team speak up, you might miss something truly brilliant! Transparency will be key — It can be tempting for leaders to keep all information about their company’s performance to themselves, often with the idea that this will protect the team from “things they shouldn’t worry about.” But I believe that sharing a company’s highs and lows helps build morale and motivation. Of course, you need to be able to provide reassurance when times are tougher, but not sharing with employees when you’re doing well is just not fair. For example, when Charge Amps closed Q1 this year with 200% year-on-year growth, this was a company milestone that the whole team celebrated together. A CEO is nothing without its team, and that’s that.

— It can be tempting for leaders to keep all information about their company’s to themselves, often with the idea that this will protect the team from “things they shouldn’t worry about.” But I believe that sharing a company’s highs and lows helps build morale and motivation. Of course, you need to be able to provide reassurance when times are tougher, but not sharing with employees when you’re doing well is just not fair. For example, when Charge Amps closed Q1 this year with 200% year-on-year growth, this was a company milestone that the whole team celebrated together. A CEO is nothing without its team, and that’s that. You’ll work with technology you don’t even know exist yet — The thought of this still excites me today. We live in such a fast-moving world when it comes to technology and if anybody had told me in my twenties about the types of products and services I would come to work with, I probably wouldn’t have believed them. If any aspiring CEOs who are yet to start their professional journey are reading this, I can just say that I’m slightly envious of what they have in front of them and make it clear that they have an incredible journey ahead.

The thought of this still excites me today. We live in such a fast-moving world when it comes to technology and if anybody had told me in my twenties about the types of products and services I would come to work with, I probably wouldn’t have believed them. If any aspiring CEOs who are yet to start their professional journey are reading this, I can just say that I’m slightly envious of what they have in front of them and make it clear that they have an incredible journey ahead. Don’t forget to enjoy the fruits of your labor — Especially at the start of my career, I was running so fast to excel and prove my value as a CEO that I would sometimes forget to take a break and really enjoy the ride. As a CEO you will work hard and probably spend more hours in the office than anybody else, but remember to stop sometimes to give yourself a pat on the back for all the effort you’ve put in. Enjoy a nice meal, spend time with friends and family, treat yourself to a holiday, and you’ll see that you come back an even better leader for your team!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to start a movement that helps make electric vehicles of all kinds accessible to more people. Already today, governments around the world are making efforts to incentivize EV ownership through, for example, grants. But buying an electric vehicle is still costly and I hope more would be done to give more people access to green means of transportation; be it through electric trains and buses, bikes, scooters, cars or boats. Democratizing electric vehicles will be key to cutting emissions as much as is needed to slow the rate and limit the negative effects of global warming.

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The idea that “Execution is Everything” is something that I’ve always believed to be true. Strategies and ideas mean nothing unless you do something about them, which has been relevant throughout my career. I often say, “Just do it!” Then you get things done.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

I’d love to sit down with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple over a nice meal. At Charge Amps, we are trying to combine hardware, software and services in a beautifully designed product. An EV charging station needs to look great. It needs to do the job of charging your car but when it’s mounted on your house then it also needs to make a statement of who you are and what you stand for. I would love to discuss business, design, product innovation and sustainability with Tim. I see Apple as such a role model in all of these aspects we are working to achieve with Charge Amps, so would love to learn from such a great leader.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Readers can find me on LinkedIn here or follow my company Charge Amps on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.