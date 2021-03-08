Contributor Log In/Sign Up
and those who were seen dancing

were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music — friedrich nietzsche

By
picture credit: freepik.com
This is for you Mom. You taught me everything that’s really important. . .

You put the ‘Georgia’ in Georgia—like all the rest of you women like my mom (back then) raising us boys to be better than just ‘men.’

Thank you!

We all live in a man’s world.

I learned that from a very early age.

And it is exhausting to exist in a world not designed for you, a world that doesn’t take you seriously, where you matter less.

Women are 75% more likely to die in a car crash because all seat belt safety tests are designed for men. What do you do with that?

It’s not one big thing that crushes a spirit.

It’s death by a million paper cuts.

Men, the space they take up, the room, their entitlement, their voices just louder, and more.

Men growing up, seeing more men.

Men at the top. Men in power.

They don’t see out of their own eyes our vacant stares back at them, our bottled anger, our wonder at how they got to be so satisfied in their knowledge that the world is made for them.

So what was I supposed to do with that?

How does one climb the ranks of a system rigged against them?

I’ll tell you.

You adapt.

You learn to survive.

I’ve done things I’m not proud of, and I’ve done things I never want my kids to know about, but I’d do ’em again.

I’d do anything to protect my kids like no one ever protected me.

Anything.

Ginny & Georgia

S1:E10 “The Worst Betrayal Since Jordyn and Kylie”

Mark Rogers, Managing Partner at Insights Without Borders LLC

— Idea Ambassador. Mindshifter. Truthteller.

turning fatigue: disruption and change into opportunity . . .

Author of Transforming Organizational Change: Change or Be ChangedDisrupt or Be Disrupted

Mark is a "hybrid" who thinks big, works hard and is a results-oriented leader, speaker, including a roll-up-your-sleeves coach, writer, and practitioner with a passion for the human side of change.

Mark demystifies change, reboots the mind, and activates talent for some of the best brands in the world. He helps organizations leverage their people (sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes) to adapt and succeed in these challenging times.

By helping you break free of Chained in the Cave ThinkingSee and Lead in the Dark. Get Out of the Cave. Develop transcendent thinking and innovation for Transforming Your Stories from merely impressive to World-Changing. Craft New Realities that navigate around Trust Your Neighbors but Brand Your StockTrading labor for money. Buying talent instead of developing it.

insightswb.com

