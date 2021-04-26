Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

And the Award Goes To…

What category would you win?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

With all the Hollywood buzz about the Oscars, I began to wonder what if our lives had annual awards?

Would we notice our epic wins, our memorable and noteworthy dramas and comedies?

Would there be a category for most valuable contribution to humanity?

What would our original score be or mean?

But what if the most coveted award was… for being ENOUGH?

What if that was the award we gave ourselves daily?

And the Award goes to… me…. for being enough?

Simplicity is deceptive.

We often can’t speak an affirmation like, “I’m beautiful, I’m confident. I can handle this.” and believe those words.

But the simplicity of stating “I am Enough.” is nearly irrefutable.

Ok maybe not irrefutable,

You scream, “But I’m not enough , I’m a loser. I don’t have a job, I’ve been divorced three times, I have no friends.

But try saying this, “I’m a loser, but I’m still enough.  I don’t have a job, but I’m still enough. I’ve been divorced three times and I’m still enough.” Because eventually, if you keep putting in the objections and adding I am enough, I am enough, all the objections will go away.

Marisa Peer, a renowned psychotherapist and hypnotist who’s worked with  thousands of patients says, “Almost all the negative habits of people can be traced back to one thing: trying to fill the emptiness of not feeling enough. Because when you feel you’re not enough, nothing can make you feel better.”

According to her, “There is no issue that cannot be massively improved by saying, “I am enough.” Because it’s behind every issue that you have, and when you know you’re enough, it changes everything so, so powerfully. It stops you being in the wrong relationship with the wrong person because you think you can’t do better. It stops you eating junk food because you think, “I need more.” It stops you wasting your time. It stops you procrastinating. It changes everything. And when you absolutely know that you’re enough, everyone around you will also know that you’re enough.”

Along with hypnosis she suggests writing I AM ENOUGH in lipstick on your mirror,on your screen saver, as an alarm on your phone,set with a banner tag. Saying “I am enough” aloud when you shower and comb your hair, as you drive to work is a way to rewire your brain to prepare you to accept all that you can be.

How simple is this?

Simplicity is deceptive

We all want an “easy” cure  and then when given one, we resist the easy cure, because well, it’s too easy.

In this pre-Oscar week will you be willing to set yourself up for the Award of a lifetime?

The award of

ENOUGHNESS?

Practice this for a full 21 days. That should be ENOUGH to rewire your brain.

Make Believe ~Make Belief Affirmation:  I practice saying, “I am enough” until I believe it.

    Tsgoyna Tanzman, Author, Life-Coach,Master Practitioner NLP, Speech-Language Pathologist

     

    As a speech-language pathologist and life coach for more than 25 years, Tsgoyna has helped thousands of clients transition through serious health crises and brain injuries, to the next stage of their lives. Tsgoyna is a keynote speaker and the author of  Hope After Stroke for Caregivers and Survivors: The Holistic Guide To Getting Your Life Back, which is being called, "The Stroke Bible" that should be in every hospital and rehab center. With compassion, humor, and down-to-earth practicality she focuses on positive outcomes, and makes rehab and recovery a truly transformative experience. Tsgoyna is a frequent contributor to the international best-selling series:  Chicken Soup for the Soul.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    And the Award Goes To…

    by Tsgoyna Tanzman
    Community//

    Rising Star Ayelette Robinson: “It’s really common in this line of work to feel that you are the only one struggling with a certain issue; There are tons of people who have struggled with the same challenge as you, even if you don’t hear about it”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    What Stage Will You Shine On?

    by Cindy Geier, Success Coach

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.