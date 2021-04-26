With all the Hollywood buzz about the Oscars, I began to wonder what if our lives had annual awards?

Would we notice our epic wins, our memorable and noteworthy dramas and comedies?

Would there be a category for most valuable contribution to humanity?

What would our original score be or mean?

But what if the most coveted award was… for being ENOUGH?

What if that was the award we gave ourselves daily?

And the Award goes to… me…. for being enough?

Simplicity is deceptive.

We often can’t speak an affirmation like, “I’m beautiful, I’m confident. I can handle this.” and believe those words.

But the simplicity of stating “I am Enough.” is nearly irrefutable.

Ok maybe not irrefutable,

You scream, “But I’m not enough , I’m a loser. I don’t have a job, I’ve been divorced three times, I have no friends.

But try saying this, “I’m a loser, but I’m still enough. I don’t have a job, but I’m still enough. I’ve been divorced three times and I’m still enough.” Because eventually, if you keep putting in the objections and adding I am enough, I am enough, all the objections will go away.

Marisa Peer, a renowned psychotherapist and hypnotist who’s worked with thousands of patients says, “Almost all the negative habits of people can be traced back to one thing: trying to fill the emptiness of not feeling enough. Because when you feel you’re not enough, nothing can make you feel better.”

According to her, “There is no issue that cannot be massively improved by saying, “I am enough.” Because it’s behind every issue that you have, and when you know you’re enough, it changes everything so, so powerfully. It stops you being in the wrong relationship with the wrong person because you think you can’t do better. It stops you eating junk food because you think, “I need more.” It stops you wasting your time. It stops you procrastinating. It changes everything. And when you absolutely know that you’re enough, everyone around you will also know that you’re enough.”

Along with hypnosis she suggests writing I AM ENOUGH in lipstick on your mirror,on your screen saver, as an alarm on your phone,set with a banner tag. Saying “I am enough” aloud when you shower and comb your hair, as you drive to work is a way to rewire your brain to prepare you to accept all that you can be.

How simple is this?

Simplicity is deceptive

We all want an “easy” cure and then when given one, we resist the easy cure, because well, it’s too easy.

In this pre-Oscar week will you be willing to set yourself up for the Award of a lifetime?

The award of

ENOUGHNESS?

Practice this for a full 21 days. That should be ENOUGH to rewire your brain.

Make Believe ~Make Belief Affirmation: I practice saying, “I am enough” until I believe it.