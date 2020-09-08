And Patience For All

I don’t know about you, but this year is really testing my patience.

What I’ve been doing lately to remain patient is recite a few affirmations I’ve learned recently:

-Patience is known as a form of wisdom.

-Patience is not learned in safety.

-Patience is learned in uncertainty.

When we practice patience we are reminded that things happen in their own time. We remember that it’s not really necessary to keep rushing through life to get to the next moment, when really, our life is right now.

When I’m struggling to remain patient in situations, I say this quote from “A Course in Miracles” to myself:

“Those who are certain of the outcome can afford to wait, and wait without anxiety”

And it reminds of the one thing we need to rely on if we want to really be patient. TRUST.

There’s a level of trust that happens with patience. We begin to realize life will unfold just as it’s meant to be. What’s of the highest good for all. And usually that means not what we’ve been pushing to achieve, or get. It’s usually not what we expected, but most of the time, if we’re patient…it’s even better.

Patience takes trust. Trust in ourselves. Trust in our higher self. Trust in the universe, spirit, source, God whatever you want to call it. The universal life force energy that surrounds us, protects us and guides us. Trust in a power far greater than ourselves.

Now…As far as having patience with other people, that’s when compassion comes into play.

What I’ve been practicing to help me remain patient is an exercise I learned from the book “Resurfacing: Techniques for Exploring Consciousness” by Harry Palmer that I included in my book “Hippiebanker.”

You can use this exercise for anyone who is testing your patience. It helps bring patience into the moment as well as compassion. When you are in a situation when you are struggling to understand why a person is acting a certain way, say these steps to yourself discreetly and say the person’s name for each one:

Step 1: “Just like me, this person is seeking happiness in his/her life.”

Step 2: “Just like me, this person is trying to avoid suffering in his/her life.”

Step 3: “Just like me, this person has know sadness, loneliness and despair.”

Step 4: “Just like me, this person is seeking to fill his/her needs.”

Step 5: “Just like me, this person is learning about life.”

Afterwards, take a moment to tune in to your feelings. Are you a little more tolerant of that person that you were so angry with? Can you possibly let that person off the hook? Are you having a little more patience with them?

Maybe…Possibly…Hopefully.

I hope this serves you.