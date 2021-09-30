Anastasia Washington: “It’s ok to ask for help”

It’s ok to ask for help. I was always afraid to bug people. Yet I wasn’t ever upset when people asked me to do things. It was a hard lesson of worth that I’m still learning that it’s ok to call favors in as well. Do it. Don’t take advantage of course. But speak up when you need help.

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anastasia Washington.

Anastasia Washington is a Bi-Racial, Award-Winning Actress, Comedian, Podcaster, Writer, Director, Singer, and Curve Model. An LA native she started acting and singing in the industry at the age of 3, and since then has dedicated her career to take on the hard subjects while infusing humor and love to truly start those hard conversations from a more receptive place. For all things Anastasia head to www.anastasiawashington.com or https://linktr.ee/anastasiawash

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thanks so much for having me! My family loves to tell this story. When I was 3 I was at an amusement park with my fam. While everyone was watching a show, I was tap dancing and singing instead. I guess something big happened behind me because the crowd got up and cheered and I, assuming the applause was for me, took a bow. My Mother got me a manager the next week. I auditioned with “Good ship lollipop” and tap-danced and nailed my first audition and have never looked back.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow. I have truly been blessed with a very interesting career. I do remember as a kid working on the first Addams Family movie and being a kid, I was very upset about wearing tights. My mother was trying to calm me down when Raul Julia came over to help. He was such an epic man, and he spent most lunch breaks with me just singing and chatting. Truly one of my favorite memories are those at that lunch table.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes. I learn so much from each one I make. I think the funniest one I ever made was I was doing soundtrack work on this film Radio Flyer. They were doing playback and silly little me didn’t realize that, so I sang out loud, full belt to absolute silence and then hysterical laughter. It was then I learned its ok to make a mistake. Even loud ones. Just give it your all and work hard but still find those moments of laughter. Don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself, move on and do differently next time.

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

Content. Conversation. I write what my world looks like. I make the films and content and projects as diverse as I am and as my family is. I tackle issues in my projects in a realistic way. Like my project Disordered. It’s about eating disorders, and it’s a comedy, but for me when I was going through my own Eating Disorder I didn’t fit what people’s idea of someone suffering from that looked like. They’d be like you seem so confident. Or how can you have an eating disorder like bulimia when you are overweight. But the truth is that confidence and disorder come in all sizes, shapes, and communities. And we should never be ashamed to be vulnerable and get help. With my comedy Disordered I hope through comedy we get that message across. That everyone deserves love, support, and there isn’t a one-size fits all to who gets caring and compassion and help.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

To be honest it constantly surprises me when people approach me about how even my posting on Instagram has made people believe in themselves. Recently I was approached at a comedy club I perform at. A fellow comic said she can’t believe how stunning my pics are and how much I put myself out there. That she thought she wouldn’t look good in pictures but because of me not being afraid to put myself out there and to look silly and to find beauty in myself she is doing the same. Something as simple as my silly dance videos and pics helped someone find their confidence. That’s why I post even when my confidence isn’t at 100.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

The World would be boring with only a one-sided view of the world. Part of the reason we are in the Entertainment industry is to tell stories. We can’t just pull from one section of the world. We must speak and find stories in all areas. Seeing yourself and opportunities. Nothing makes life for others more stagnant than showing only one possibility of life for a group of people or excluding others. Not seeing yourself on screen can motivate people to make content where they see themselves. But for the little girl seeing the only possibilities and narratives for people like her being this, it may be disconcerting, and she may not try or see other ways to live or pursue her dreams. I would hope the world and the entertainment industry would want to see that little girl dream and create. It’s what our world looks like. It looks like many things. It’s important to show the world and what’s happening. To reach out and understand each other and see that we all are going through similar things. In a world that has been embracing hate so much lately, humanizing and understanding each other is more important than ever.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

Mentorship. If you are in a place to mentor or give opportunities. Do it. You will make a difference in not only one person’s life but in the industry as a whole. Share. So many things about the industry is mystified and it makes doing things in this business seem impossible. People give up all the time. Share your wisdom. Share opportunities to others. Even if you are in the same category. There is room for us all, and let’s prove that by sharing and supporting each other instead of putting ourselves against others. Hire. Write. Create opportunities when you can. Does that role in your script have to be a white male? Can it be a non-binary person of color instead? Do it. You can create a narrative with just a few words and give the opportunity to someone. How cool is that?

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership to me is about bringing out the best in people. It’s about balancing people’s strengths and personalities. Making everyone on your team feel heard and good about the work they are putting out. Women I feel make great leaders because we are taught to uplift people in subtle ways. To nurture. The onset of my projects, I make sure that everyone shines. That we are a team. When we all care about a project together it makes everything so much better. It helps us work harder because it’s not just for me, or you, it’s for all of us to shine.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You can say no. Sometimes we overextend ourselves sometimes, this one I am still learning. Saying no is sometimes the best thing you can do for your psyche. I ask myself does this benefit me and my goals? Does it benefit someone I care about? Is this a connection I need? Will this be a yes, I regret? Will they appreciate this yes? And make my decision based on that. It’s ok to work for free. When you are starting out, we sometimes get this confidence that we should never work for free. And listen you shouldn’t work for free the majority of the time. But for footage, for support of a colleague, for an exchange of goods or to widen your community base. Sometimes it’s cheaper to say yes to your friend’s film than to pay someone for footage later. And as you guys rise in the industry people remember that you were there when they had nothing. There’s room. You have a story to tell. A gift to give. And no matter what else anyone else is doing or how similar it is to you bring something different. Show up. Write the script. There’s room for your take. It’s ok to ask for help. I was always afraid to bug people. Yet I wasn’t ever upset when people asked me to do things. It was a hard lesson of worth that I’m still learning that it’s ok to call favors in as well. Do it. Don’t take advantage of course. But speak up when you need help. Ask questions. It’s ok not to know everything. Ask what people mean, don’t be a hotshot that pretends they know everything. Be open to learning something new. And if you have no one to ask. Learn a new skill. There are so many skills I have now because I had no one to ask or to do it for me. Now that skill is on my resume forever.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Cake Wednesday for sure. So, every week on Wednesday I have a slice of cake to celebrate life’s wins that week. But it’s deeper than that. It’s my re-narration of trauma. When I was a child, I went to a Neo Nazi Birthday Party, and they found out that I was half black. I was denied cake, my favorite treat. From this experience, I learned to be loud and proud about who I am. To celebrate my existence because it’s truly miraculous and to never let someone take my joy. I want to make joy, celebration, and empathy the trendy thing to do.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite and it’s literally the background on my phone is a quote from Tupac’s song Changes.

“We gotta make a change

It’s time for us as a people to start makin’ some changes

Let’s change the way we eat

Let’s change the way we live

And let’s change the way we treat each other

You see, the old way wasn’t working so it’s on us to do

What we gotta do, to survive”

It’s about responsibility to our bodies, our souls, and our communities. That is how I choose to live. I want to treat people with empathy love and support and include myself in that as well.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ok. So, I’m obsessed with two comedians. They are such huge influences on me because they show humor can reach communities. That it can make changes. Start the hard conversations and truly get people involved in change. Roy Wood Jr and W Kamau Bell are comedy goals for me.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Twitter and Tiktok @Anastasiaw and on Instagram @AnastasiaWash and on Youtube under Anastationtv or head over to www.anastasiawashington.com or https://linktr.ee/anastasiawash

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!