Anastasia Chernikova Of The Vivid Minds: “I would also add that self-confidence is key”

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anastasia Chernikova, Editor in Chief of The Vivid Minds.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Thanks for inviting me to this series!

I was born in Moscow, Russia, right after the Soviet Union collapsed. When I was at school I received my first mobile phone, a Siemens C35, and then, in high school, a computer. It’s crazy to think that I’m the last generation that remembers the unwired life of just playing jump rope and dodgeball with your peers on the street.

My parents were engineers who both lost their jobs after all of the factories collapsed. I was 15 when I started working after classes. Now it seems like you can start a TikTok account or launch a newsletter, but back then none of my friends were working, the creator economy was not available, and I was walking down the streets handing out flyers.

Long story short, I was trained to work at a very early age, and thanks to my parents, I was allowed to do what I wanted. I majored in sociology with a minor in marketing which, at that time, sounded like a fun word that was doomed to bring you money. I started off in a media house in marketing but since I was always inclined to write, I just figured I would try to publish something on my own. My first piece was on how to invest in the arts market. I felt proud even though the piece was heavily edited, and from there, I went on to work in multiple business publications.

I was lucky to get involved in the most cutting edge tech scene when I was invited to become editor-in-chief of a Russian publication covering social media, and then had the chance to interview great leaders and entrepreneurs such as Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, Jan Koum, the founder of WhatsApp, and amazing Russian founders from across the country.

I love journalism for its ability to connect you with the most brilliant minds while still giving you the ability to ask the most hard-hitting questions. By the way, I believe that the best distinction between skills that copywriters and journalists need is that journalists are capable of asking the burning and uncomfortable questions.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

My career as a journalist was all over the place. I started writing and I loved it. I felt like I was good at getting people to speak and going that extra mile when others thought it was impossible or not important to speak with someone for a story.

Once, when writing a story about the rise of Telegram, which was founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, I got a ticket to Saint Petersburg where their main office was located and just sat at a Starbucks in the same building, hoping to meet someone from the office. Because they didn’t respond to my original requests, I had to literally go there and hope to connect in person. I met one person who worked there and was able to unravel the story by connecting with person after another.

I enjoy digging deep into a story where one thread clings to another. Working with one of the greatest Russian editors, Nickolay Kononov (his pieces have been published in the New York Times and other American magazines as well), I learned to not be afraid of criticism. He would say things like “If you wrote something and nobody got offended, then you just didn’t do your work well.”

Now, I can see how a good piece or article would often resonate with part of the audience, while causing another group to have issues with it. And that’s OK. It’s also why I think some journalists get tired of dealing with all that criticism and move to the world of PR.

After I moved to New York four years ago, I worked on content projects and events with the marketing agency Blueberry Storytelling, and then started my own media project, The Vivid Minds.

We try to bring in conscious journalism by interviewing creative leaders about their challenges and how they have overcome them. The main focus is on mental health — the goal is to uncover vulnerabilities and to get people to see the true picture of success and ambitions, not always the bright side, but always leaving inspiration and hope.

I believe this new focus on mental health is just getting started, and it will continue to be more and more important as we are getting more overloaded with information and diverse tasks.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting stories would probably be my interview with Jan Koum, who was the co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp. It happened right after Facebook bought the platform for 16 billion dollars.

In the early days of my career, I reached out to Koum about Telegram back when Durov had just started the messenger and positioned it as a WhatsApp rival. Jan Koum spoke critically of Durov and I posted those comments through the publication I was leading at that time, Cossa.ru. It was quickly picked up and republished by prominent Russian magazines.

I connected with Koum again when Facebook announced its deal with WhatsApp and that time asked him for an interview. It was February and they were planning to announce the deal at the MWC in Barcelona. The next day I got a chance to interview him and even with PR people bustling around and connecting with journalists, Koum gave me all the time I needed for my series of questions. Afterwards, I asked him if he wanted to see the interview before it was published and he said, “Why? These are my words, and I stand by my words.” I had the impression that the guy had steady principles, and was true to his words. I respect that deeply.

Many would insist on seeing the final piece before it is released to the public or try to steer the final article in a different direction than you may have wanted. I see that all the time. Just a week ago, a person we interviewed for The Vivid Minds nearly two years ago asked me to take down the story because they no longer liked it.

I do realize that things can be sensitive and that the more personal a story, the more vulnerable that person may feel. It also doesn’t always hit the people being interviewed that their interview could be online forever. I explain the value of it and that we all benefit from such stories, as it’s our way to fix the world, even if just for a moment, by discussing real challenges and vulnerabilities.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first one is having a high tolerance for failures. I feel that almost every day. People will ask me how I was able to move to New York without knowing where I’d live or work. Or how did I start a company in New York and why media — the most unprofitable business ever.

The second would be leading the intuition. You can’t overestimate the power of intuition, in both your personal and professional life. If we are able to recognize signals which are often interfered with by our fears and background traumas, they can be extremely helpful in decision making. I’m happy to say that I’m rarely in situations I don’t want to be in and that’s because I can hear and listen to my inner voice.

The final trait would have to be inner curiosity and excitement. I put these two together because in my life curiously often leads to excitement. It might not always work in my favor, as I tend to become interested and excited about too many things at once, but I still believe that it’s better to trying something than to regret missing out.

Which isn’t to say that I don’t have those feelings. For example, in 2017 I posted a link on Facebook to Cryptopunks, saying that if they wanted to give me something on my birthday, they could always send me a Cryptopunk. I was too lazy at the time to install Metamask and go through that process, and apparently, so were my friends.

Back then, Cryptopunks were around 20 dollars – 50 dollars and now some of them cost millions of dollars! Of course, it’s easy to look back and feel regret for that, but who could have really predicted that. The takeaway is — that’s how curiosity works. You get excited about something, try it out, and someday that excitement could really pay off.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I actually just finished an article for Esquire Russia about women in business in both Russia and the US. The landscape in different countries varies. Things are not the same when looking at Saudi Arabia, Russia, the US, and even different countries in Europe.

There is definitely a rise in feminism, yet as women we have to deal with many uncharted issues. It takes into account our upbring, societal norms, the balance between work and family, and finally, our personal nature.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

You might be surprised to find out that Russia is actually a Top 5 country in regards to women holding high-ranking positions. There are many female entrepreneurs, despite the fact that there are very few organizations that support them.

I’ve never experienced problems in my career based on my gender, but through things like Me Too and other similar movements, I’ve started to reconsider my communication with men. I’ve started separating my work life and love life better, which is more common in the US than it is in Russia.

I’ve also started looking at things that I might once have considered a “love story” and realized it is much more of a power dynamic, especially when looking at something like older men in positions of power flirting with a young, 20-something that works for them. We are all now trying to understand the changing corporate and cultural landscape on how work relationships between men and women should be built.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I believe the same rules that we apply when working with a dominant personality also apply to working with a powerful woman. What I’ve been doing is working on attaining more “soft skills” to manage my team. This is not because I’m a woman, but because leaders need to be both powerful and empathetic at the same time.

The dynamic can be different when dealing with your love life. For so long, men have been considered “providers and defenders.” I see many powerful women that are truly amazing and independent, but they are lonely. Not all of them, of course, some women are satisfied by being on their own without a partner. But I can see that it might be harder for an independent and powerful woman to find a life partner.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need more time to develop new “rules.” The dynamic is shifting from what we grew up with so a big part of it will be bringing up kids in this new dynamic. For example, mothers being the predominant person to make meals for their kids and husbands. It’s not necessarily the norm in places like New York anymore, but it is still prevalent in Russia.

In Russia, women are independent and make their own money, but are still expected to make borsch. I’ve heard that in more rural and conservative areas of the US that is still what is expected from women. I’m not saying that is wrong, just that it can vary from place to place and family to family, and every woman needs to have an idea of how she feels right about it.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Navigating family and work balance. Especially when it comes to children, as there is just a natural attachment to them through pregnancy and birth. We are seeing societal norms advance, obviously, but it can still be hard for a woman to balance the two.

Along with that, the older a woman gets the more difficult it can be to have a child, so there is almost a natural countdown that women are always faced with and that can affect decisions when it comes to family and work balance. Obviously, this isn’t the same for every woman. Some have no desire for children and that’s totally OK. But for those that do, some tough decisions have to be made sometimes.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

So, I signed up for aligners a week ago and after I received them, something hit me — I realized that I mostly wanted to change my teeth, which aren’t even bad, because I’ve been watching too many Instagram stories with so-called beautiful smiles.

In the US, straight white teeth are kind of a must if you are a successful, public person, but if I lived in Berlin, where I spent a few months, or in my hometown of Moscow, I doubt I would have ever signed up for aligners.

I detest the idea of how similar many of us want to be and how we look to Instagram influencers as good examples of how we should be. If I were the master of the universe, I would prohibit all beauty filters — why do we need them? That being said, I can assure you that I own too many skincare and haircare products and definitely help conversion rates on Instagram ads.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I’d repeat those three that I mentioned above — tolerance to failures, intuition, and curiosity.

I would also add that self-confidence is key. Due to societal norms, women can sometimes be less aggressive than men. This is especially important for things like fundraising, but also for obtaining a great team. To inspire people, you need to be really confident in what you do no matter what.

However, I don’t think that those last two are necessary to succeed as a powerful woman, so I’ll add that women should increase their energy levels. There is so much untapped energy inside all of us and letting that untapped energy flow can help you succeed in all parts of your life.

I’m not sure he reads this, but how about Jarvis Cocker? I’ve been wanting to go to the Pulp or one of his solo concerts for a while. A private breakfast in Paris, New York, or London would be great! I also like Charlotte Gainsbourg. It’s funny, I interviewed her for GQ Russia, but I was in Berlin at that time, and she lives in Greenwich Village. We spoke over the phone for about an hour. She seems to be a nice person, so I’d go get lunch with her too.

