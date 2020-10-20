“Analyze the Market.” With Marquiste Boyce

Analyze the Market. Your ability to gain meaningful insight into your targeted market or customers would affect your marketing strategies. Market analysis will expose you to new or existing competitions as you plan a marketing strategy for your product or service. Regardless of how elaborate these strategies may be, your business would struggle to achieve its full potential if it was based on poor market analysis.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Black Men In Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marquiste Boyce.

A native of Flint, Michigan, and the first of his generation to go to college, Marquiste Boyce moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in hopes of making it on top of the corporate ladder.

After years fighting to break a glass ceiling, he decided to leave a 100K salary behind and choose a different path of building his own tech empire by founding Side Hustle Mentor, a learning platform that has a mission to help 1000’s of burned-out professionals and start their own profitable internet-based business using automation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career path was born out of frustration trying to escape from the corporate rat race. While I worked a demanding full-time job as a software quality engineer at a major firm, my version of the American Dream had changed quickly before my eyes. I was just turning 33 and I feel like I had been lied to my whole life. Everything that I learned as a child growing up about going to school, getting good grades, finding a nice job and retiring in about 40 years just didn’t seem to be true anymore.

I witnessed year after year how technology and automation improvements caused people like me to lose their longtime jobs left and right. I saw people with almost 20 years seniority having to clean out their desk with almost no notice from upper management. The landscape of the future was shifting, so I knew I needed to shift along with it.

I began spending my days working like normal, but my evenings became absorbed with studying everything I could find about how to start my own company. Having fun on the weekends became a thing of the past. Many of my co-workers who sat near me would always overhear me talking about new side hustle ideas I was working on and eventually started asking me how they could do the same thing.

Ironically enough, training is my background, especially at the technical level and breaking things down into easy to learn concepts. I initially started using my technical background to offer services to business owners such as web design, but I eventually transitioned into selling online courses teaching from the knowledge and experience I had acquired.

The insight and vision from my tenure as a trainer and love for technology helped me recognized that my life’s purpose was helping others pursue their version of the American Dream, using the internet instead of the cubicle.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I landed an 8-figure influencer client I had admired for years, just by replying to a Facebook Post and sending them a 3-minute video I shot in my backyard explaining my services and offering to help.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake first starting out was me trying to fill all the roles in my business, even the secretary! Sometimes I felt as if I was working 28-hour days. After running on ‘E’ for about 6 months and almost completely burning out, I eventually discovered the power of freelancers (outsourcing) to help to handle important tasks in my business. This became the gamechanger as I was now able to get things done at a fraction of the time.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Like any aspiring business owner with hopes and dreams of changing the world with their product, I expected sales to come in droves when I launched my first product. However, sales were slow and much of the expected support I planned on never came. My drive to continue was manifested by my vision board. I had created a board to hang on the wall with pictures and imagery of what I wanted my ideal life to be life and it served as a daily reminder that I had to keep pushing forward to achieve it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My aunt who recently passed had always been a strong supporter throughout my life. On many occasions, I would talk to her for hours about business ideas before I would launch them. She also helped keep me afloat financially when I transitioned from leaving the 9–5 to starting my own company. She always believed it a lot of my ideas, even if at sometimes she thought they were crazy!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I failed over and over in my life. And that is why I succeed” — Michael Jordan.

Success does not happen overnight, and the path is rarely linear. We will run into roadblocks that test our character and in the end our business will ultimately be stronger by learning from mistakes. I started 10 or 11 different side hustles through my life, but I kept going even when the roads were rough.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

This is a huge topic, but not a new topic for people of color. What we are seeing is more and more undeniable (and even recorded) proof that the scale is far from balanced. Covid-19 caused the world to slow down and look in the mirror, but we have been fighting the battle for equality for hundreds of years. And while some love to argue that progress has been made, recent events like the wrongful deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor prove otherwise.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Having a group of people with different viewpoints and cultural backgrounds on an executive team allows you to open your company up to a whole new wave of innovation and creativity. Diversity also brings new perspectives to produce better solutions to complex problems that can arise from having a broad customer base.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. It’s hard to be satisfied with the status quo regarding Black Men In Tech in Tech leadership. What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

We need more black males in leadership roles to serve as mentors and use their voice to usher change. Getting an executive role is one thing but helping trailblaze the way by showing others how to duplicate your success is how we push forward. Seeing people ‘black like you’ in powerful positions can inspire others to strive to reach their full potential.

We’d now love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Many people these days feel stuck in jobs they hate, and the usual suggestion is to spend thousands of dollars going back to college for a few years with the hope of a promotion. Or getting a second job, further reducing quality time available to spend with family and friends.

Our company blends affordability with speed by showing how it’s possible to leverage automation and start a profitable business fast without being overwhelmed by technology.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Looking back, I realized that none of my accomplishments in my business would have been possible without finding mentors and learning new skills. And while I value going to college, all these accomplishments were attained outside of that.

I passionately believe that the current education system is outdated to prepare the next generation for the shift in career outlook that technology brings, especially for people of color, so I wanted to do something about and teach others instead of watching from the sidelines.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are working on a new membership learning platform to provide on-demand access to cutting edge digital marketing classes for new and aspiring business owners. This will allow all-inclusive monthly membership for unlimited classes in these areas and we are very excited to release it soon!

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Reach into your existing customer base and analyze if there are any additional services or products you can offer them. Often, business owners neglect their existing customer database or email list as a source of new revenue. Try sending existing customers a form or survey to ask about other things they may be interested in. Their feedback can help tremendously as you develop new products or services to offer.

Do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

To create an extremely high performing sales team, it’s critical to have a well-defined sales process in place. It doesn’t have to be rocket science to create, however there needs to be a formal structure of the stages in the selling process from lead all the way to close. This allows metrics to be established to drive accountability and track growth.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Using an automated sales funnel has been the most effective in my industry to attract the right customers. A website normally does a poor job of converting, because almost 98% of your website visitors aren’t ready to buy on their first visit, so when they bounce, they are usually gone for good. A sales funnel allows you to capture a visitor details and improves the possibility of converting visitors over time into leads into ultimately happy customers.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Using Chatbots (bots) to offer support around the clock. Chatbots offer numerous benefits for businesses — they make life easier for customers, save time, work around the clock, and they are easy to use.

Incorporating a Knowledge base or wiki support area into your website can help customers find answers for themselves without asking for help and waiting for your reply.

Make it easy to get in touch with you. Having a dedicated help desk, chat system or email support available can help customers troubleshoot issues, manage accounts and get assistance 24/7.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

One method extremely effective in reducing customer churn is utilizing email for both onboarding and re-activation of old customers. An example is sending “thank you” emails after customers have been with you three to 6 months. Celebrate your customers and make them assured that their investment with you was a great decision.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Know Thyself

The success of failure of every business idea begins with you; therefore, it is necessary to assess yourself and see where your interest and strengths are. What is your inspiration? What is your goal in starting your own business? How much are you ready to risk? What type of business interests you? Answering these and many other questions will be the first step to running a successful start-up.

2. Have A Business Plan

Just like every business, having a plan is not negotiable. A business plan serves as not only a roadmap in the infant stage of the business but also as a tool for analysis and planning. This saves you from taking arm length decisions that expose you to potential challenges that could impact the long-term sustainability of your business.

3. Analyze the Market

Your ability to gain meaningful insight into your targeted market or customers would affect your marketing strategies. Market analysis will expose you to new or existing competitions as you plan a marketing strategy for your product or service. Regardless of how elaborate these strategies may be, your business would struggle to achieve its full potential if it was based on poor market analysis.

4. Finance

Funding is the backbone of every business, and for start-ups, it could be the difference in getting your products or service off the ground or reaching new markets. There are several ways that such businesses could get outside funding, but this is not always entirely advisable. External funding like loans could pose a huge threat to your business should revenues not hit expected levels when loan interests continue to accrue. Interests on loans can be incredibly stressful, so it is prudent to rely or strategize based on your funding until you build thick skin for outside funding.

5. Stay Focused

As a new business, you will require some time and investment. So be realistic and be focused on accomplishing your short-term objectives. When your company begins to gain ground, there will be the need to make tough decisions, which might lead you to stir off your original goals. However, try not to lose sight of the long-term goals as well.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be deep-rooted in increasing financial well-being through personal development and the attainment of new skills. Most people who complain about money don’t actually have an income problem; they have a skill problem. Once they develop new skills to offer value to the marketplace, they will undeniably see more income.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Daymond John. I was in high school during the 90’s FUBU clothing era and a huge fan. I would love to trade stories and hear about how he was running that brand and still working at Red Lobster during the same time.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!