Analysing Your Current Situation and Setting Measurable Expectations

Most business owners don’t realise that they have holes in their skillsets, and it really holds them back. I only started achieving more success when I started to look at where I was weak and decided to help myself become stronger in the areas so that I had better skills. In the early days of my business, I was frustrated because I had ambition, motivation, I was disciplined, and I wanted to make it work. I was great at selling the products and services, but I couldn’t go and get the message out because I wasn’t good at marketing, so I kept failing. What I discovered is that a business will grow in direct proportion to the amount that the person running it grows an individual.

I’m going to take you through five different skills that are essential to your success in business. You’re going to score yourself on these skills to see how you stack up because if you understand where your skill level is currently, and if you start to improve in the areas where you need it, you’re going to become a more well-rounded business owner, and a well-rounded business owner is someone who has the skills required to succeed in multiple different areas of business.

To start, we need to analyse your current situation and start setting measurable expectations. What do I mean by that exactly? What I mean is that wherever you are now is a result of the decisions that you’ve taken, the actions that you’ve taken, the things that you’ve fought for, the things that you’ve done. It is important to understand where you are right now so that we can improve it. And on your way to improving your situation we need to set some measurable expectations so you can get to where you want to be.

In order to get new results, we need to build on a solid foundation. So, let’s start by determining where you are right now in order to know where you want to end up, and the best way to do that is by identifying your strengths and weaknesses.

I want you to give yourself a score of 1-10 on these two questions, with 1 being lowest and 10 being the highest:

How passionate are you about your current project? A project can be whatever you’re working on right now, whether it is a business, property deals, passive income, or passive wealth—whatever it is that you’re working toward. How much opportunity is there to create wealth in this current project? Think about how much you earn from your business, the potential from your property deals, the current and future income from your source of passive income, etc.

The reason I start here is that many of us spend a lot of time on different projects and different opportunities thinking they are going to be the right thing for us, thinking they are going to be the thing that will create wealth for us, and they may not have that potential. I know for certain that there are two things that get us to the end goal, to the goal of creating wealth and success: the first is passion, and the second is the industry, or the opportunity to have the correct margins to create wealth.

To create wealth, you need a certain set of skills and tools. So, look again at the numbers you wrote down in response to the two questions above. In the end, you will want to make sure you are able to give yourself a score of 10 out of 10, but you will first need the right skills and the right tools. The more of these skills you possess, the more wealth you can create in business, property, passive income, or whatever field you’re in. So, let’s review your skills in more detail, and let’s see where you are now. This exercise identifies some key areas where you might have weaknesses, but that’s okay. It is important to identify weaknesses now so you’re able to work on them and improve them.

Here are the five skills:

Personal Financial Communication Sales ability Future

1. Personal

Look at the personal section and give yourself a score of 1-10 on your discipline. Discipline is a vital wealth creation tool. The people who get the best results are people who have the right discipline to implement their ideas, to make the necessary calls, to manage their time properly, to quit bad habits, to stay away from bad people, to avoid negative thoughts, or whatever it might be. They have the pig-headed discipline to move forward in what they want to accomplish, and that’s why they usually accomplish what they set out to do. Discipline is often overlooked as a vital component of success and wealth creation.

Next, I want you to give yourself a score and on ambition. Ambition is vital and plays a huge part in how much wealth you create. Some of you have bigger goals, and some of you have smaller goals. If your goals are too small, you’re not going to achieve the financial freedom and wealth creation you want. And if your goals are too big, then you’re not going to be able to hit your targets and you’ll get deflated. So, we want to make sure that the opportunity is big enough for you to create wealth and success, and at the same time, we want to make sure that your ambition is on point and you’re feeling ambitious and ready to go out and take on the world to achieve your goals.

Now let’s look at motivation. If you are 100 percent motivated, 100 percent committed, and absolutely motivated to go out there and conquer the world, you’re going to be able to get the results you want. And if you’re not, you’re going to fall short. After you’ve done all the right things and made all the right moves on your path to creating wealth, you’ll still need something to take you over the goal line. Motivation is very important, and you need to ensure that you’re fully motivated and ready for the project. If you’re not motivated, if you don’t have the ambition and you don’t have the discipline, this program’s going to help you create that.

2. Financial

Financials are obviously a big part of wealth creation. You need to know your numbers so you can make the right decisions based on those numbers. If you make the wrong decisions, you are not going to create wealth.

The better you understand your finances, the more success and wealth you are going to create. If you really want to create wealth, you need to be investing in yourself. There is only one of you. You are the greatest asset you will ever have. If you don’t invest in yourself, you’re going to have a problem. But that doesn’t mean you should go out and spend money you don’t have. If it’s a Prada handbag or a Rolex watch that you want, if you haven’t made it yet and you can’t afford it, then that can wait. That will come when you create the wealth. Instead, invest in yourself by becoming the most knowledgeable person you can be in your area. Read as many books as you can and search the internet for the latest trends. Save the trappings of wealth for later and focus on getting wealthy first.

If you have plans for your future, write them down. It’s helpful to understand where you’re going so you can monitor and measure your progress. The more you monitor and measure your trajectory, the more you will gain a focus, which is vital in business.

3. Communication

How well do you communicate your message or your marketing? Do you understand branding— how to brand yourself, or how to bring opportunities to you? Are you mastering social media? Social media is where it’s at. It’s a big mistake if you’re ignoring social media, or you’re not utilizing it or making it work for you. So, start to understand social media, digital marketing, and digital marketing. The more you understand digital marketing, the more you will get results from it. Give yourself a score on how well you are at communicating your message.

4. Sales Ability

Your sales ability is imperative to you being a great businessperson. If you can’t sell, you won’t be able to sell yourself. You won’t be able to sell your business, you won’t be able to sell your product, you won’t be able to sell yourself to investors, and you won’t be able to sell your ideas or your innovations. You need to be able to sell your project and your company, and you need to be able to sell your team’s ability.

5. Planning

Finally, we need to look at the future. You have clear goals, but do you have measurable targets? Are you taking action to achieve them? And are you monitoring and measuring them? I’ve already mentioned that the more you monitor and measure your goals and the results you want, the more they’re going to come to fruition. And it’s very important to make sure that you are monitoring your goals. You are taking action to achieve them, and you have measurable targets to get what you want.

Give yourself a score out of 10 on all five of these areas, including the areas that you are weak in because you will improve throughout this process. You’re even going to get stronger in the areas where you’re already strong. You will become better in every function of your business ability, helping you create the financial freedom and wealth that you deserve in your life.