Ana Netanel: “Stretch and Breathwork”

In these times of extra stress, people need more relaxation. First let me explain what a sound bath is. A Sound Bath is an acoustic sound healing journey that relaxes the body, clears the subconscious, calms the mind, and activates your body’s natural healing systems. The more you relax the more the body can heal itself.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ana Netanel.

Ana Netanel is an internationally renowned wellness practitioner and Sound Healer who has been spreading her knowledge for more than 20 years in order to help individuals worldwide understand the restorative and healing power of sound frequency and vibration. Ana’s passion for holistic health and wellness has led to her prosperous career path, and has allowed her to connect with people in a personal, peaceful, and all-empowering environment. As we navigate the treacherous waters of COVID-19, Ana’s inspiring insight is here to guide us.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

First, I want to say, there are very strong women in my family. At an early age my Grandmother Elise, who I was very close to was diagnosed with leukemia. That tragic event sparked my desire to learn more about health and healing. Years earlier my mom started one of the first day spas in Florida. I worked at the spa focusing on bringing health and wellness to the center. As I was looking for ways to help others,I found music was a natural way to help people relax and destress. I began studying the healing art of sound ,and my first instrument was a djembe .As my interest grew, so did my collection of ancient healing instruments such as gongs , crystal bowls, tibetan bowls, chimes , and more . Another special part of my journey took place on the garden island of Hawaii ,Kauai where I lived for four years. I learned about the benefits of healing through forgiveness prayers from Howard Wills. Also the healing power of Ho’oponopono, (Hawaiian Forgiveness prayers) .During that time, I helped co-create women circles and full moon community gatherings. Living in Hawaii was very healing. I studied and became certificated in kundalini yoga, breath work, and meditation, Prenatal yoga, kids yoga and I am a birth doula . All of my learning has shaped the healing events that I create today . I utilize everything I have learned and experienced, to create uplifting, high vibrational, heart centered events for deep healing .

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Sharing sound healing with nonprofits and giving back to the community has been a very special part of my journey. We have worked with the Wolf Connection, Saffyre Sanctuary and Big Heart Ranch . Watching the rescued animal interact with the frequencies and healing vibrations was delightful and insightful. Because the animals have been rescued they have unfortunately experienced some trauma , so they don’t like loud noises and can get scared easily. The animals were very relaxed and actually came very close to the Gongs and other instruments interacting with the sounds. One deer, named Daisy loved it so much that she remained close to me during the entire sound bath. My takeaway is seeing the connection between healing vibrations and how they affect rescued animals and people alike.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This year has been one of the biggest challenges because we weren’t able to have our healing events for close to four months .We felt really disconnected from our community during these turbulent times .This was very frustrating because at a time when people were afraid and suffering, we were forced to be apart, I personally felt sad that I couldn’t help the community more . We went from helping close to a thousand people a month to zero people. Luckily we began to transition to online events. One more challenge ~ many platforms are designed to recognize voice and mute all other sounds, so they are not good for sound baths and sound healing. Luckily we found some good solutions. I even began facilitating live sound baths during the pandemic with a celebrity guest host Karruche Tran on Instagram live Sundays at 11:11am and we had more than 71k people attend a single event . We began reaching more new people with these healing vibrations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have so many teachers that I am grateful for. First off, I am so thankful for my family, they were my first teachers. Especially to my mom, she is a powerhouse and has taught me that anything is possible. My Mom came to America as an immigrant from Romania, and with nothing she created her dreams and became successful. Outside of family, I have multiple teachers that have shaped me. Two teachers that I want to mention, Howard Wills and Tej Kaur. They are really happy, energetic, compassionate, and uplifting. Howard lives in Hawaii, and showed me that healing is directly affected by the vibrations of thoughts, and words. Tej Kaur is a Kundalini Yoga and meditation teacher, she is the teacher of teachers, in LA, she taught me kundalini breathwork, yoga and meditation .

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In these times of extra stress, people need more relaxation. First let me explain what a sound bath is. A Sound Bath is an acoustic sound healing journey that relaxes the body, clears the subconscious, calms the mind, and activates your body’s natural healing systems. The more you relax the more the body can heal itself. Sound Healing is so effective because it influences our emotional bodies as well as our physical bodies. Different sound vibrations interact with our physical and energetic bodies in beneficial ways:

Activates Higher States of Consciousness

Unlocks Blocked Emotions

Relieves Anxiety and Stress

Induces Complete Relaxation

Promotes Deep Meditation

Heightens Clarity

Improves Ability to Concentrate

Relieves Insomnia

Decreases Depression

Normalizes Blood Pressure

Relieves Physical Pain

Release Emotional Trauma

By sharing these healing vibrations, hopefully everyone can relax more and destress .

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1.Gratitude. Feeling grateful helps you to attract more things to be grateful for. You can begin and end your day with five things you’re grateful for. It also puts you in an elevated better mood.

2. Stretch and Breathwork. Start your day by moving your spine , an example is the yoga postures cat/ cows. Link your breath and the movement as you stretch and it will energize your body

3. Forgiveness Prayers. I share these on my new album Shakti Sound Bath. This is a simple way of moving big energy and healing through forgiveness. It’s easy and effective: I’m sorry. Please forgive me. I forgive you. Thank You. I Love you. I’ve had students have major breakthroughs by saying this forgiveness meditation for 11 minutes for 40 days

4. Listening to High Vibrations. Play healing frequencies in your house. Play my Sound Healing Album, Shakti Sound Bath, throughout the day in your space and it will clear energy in your home. Play it before you go to sleep and it helps you sleep better. It relaxes you and activates your body’s natural healing systems.

5. Focus and Visualize. What you visualize, you materialize. Focus on what you want, and believe you can achieve it.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Global community for healing, with the mission to support each other to step into our purpose and power. I want to help everyone feel connected, heal and get inspired. To heal the individual, community and the world.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Don’t take anything personally. All you can do is be helpful and offer healing tools. Ultimately it is up to the individual to follow through with the recommendations.

2. Be flexible, go with the flow. The best way to deal with change is to be flexible and focus all your energy not on fighting the old, but building the new.

3. Start collecting mailing lists right away. This is helpful to stay connected.

4. Trust your intuition ~ that gut feeling is always right .

5. Start an online platform early. This helps with connecting with your audience.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health is most important to me. I feel like right now, so many people are suffering from mental health issues because of the pandemic. I want to help them get through this difficult time with healing vibrations. When there is more stress, this is when everyone needs more relaxation .

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ananetanel/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shaktisoundbath/

Yelp: www.yelp.com/biz/shakti-sound-bath-ana-netanel-los-angeles

Other: www.meetup.com/shaktisoundbath/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCk45EPpXwlmHPNjXpo5M2A