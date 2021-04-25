An Unexpected Connection I’ve Made, and the Impact it Has Had on My Life

Recently I’ve been making unexpectedly joyful connections with other dog parents in my neighborhood. Our dog Jax is exceptionally friendly and is always up for playing with other dogs. Recently, rather than being all business during our daily walks, I’ve allowed myself to stop to take in and appreciate his playful, curious energy.

Jax found one dog in particular – a Bernedoodle just like Jax – that he especially enjoys. My husband and I have become friendly with this dog’s parents, and have discovered that we have far more in common than dog ownership. In fact, the dog’s “father,” a former NFL player, told us about some injuries he is still working to overcome, and I was able to assist him through the energy healing work that I do. He now calls me a “wizard,” and our friendship with this couple continues to deepen.

This unexpected connection reminds me that opportunities for all that we are seeking – be it for friendship, love, money, success, or creative expression – exist all around us. All we need to do to realize the opportunities is to become receptive to them… like my dog Jax!