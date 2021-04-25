Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Unexpected Connection I’ve Made, and the Impact it Has Had on My Life

Unexpected Connections with Christy Whitman

Recently I’ve been making unexpectedly joyful connections with other dog parents in my neighborhood.  Our dog Jax is exceptionally friendly and is always up for playing with other dogs.  Recently, rather than being all business during our daily walks, I’ve allowed myself to stop to take in and appreciate his playful, curious energy. 

Jax found one dog in particular – a Bernedoodle just like Jax – that he especially enjoys.  My husband and I have become friendly with this dog’s parents, and have discovered that we have far more in common than dog ownership.  In fact, the dog’s “father,” a former NFL player, told us about some injuries he is still working to overcome, and I was able to assist him through the energy healing work that I do.  He now calls me a “wizard,” and our friendship with this couple continues to deepen.    

This unexpected connection reminds me that opportunities for all that we are seeking – be it for friendship, love, money, success, or creative expression – exist all around us.  All we need to do to realize the opportunities is to become receptive to them… like my dog Jax!

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

