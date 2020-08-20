An Open Letter to My Friends: Suck It Up Buttercup

We often hear the truism “Age is just a number.” It is. And so is a year. Just because a year goes away doesn’t make life better. We choose our life paths for a reason, we choose the lessons and the directions we want it to go. Some of us go along passively with what others outside of us expect from us for their life paths and we choose the path of least resistance instead of carving our own path proactively. Whether the actual calendar year comes and goes matters not within our own lives. What matters is what lens we choose to live and see this life through. Is it one of being a whiner of what this supposed calendar year has brought upon you? Or one of being more spiritually evolved, seeing what an earthly moment can be about spiritually, a life of being able to be grateful for even the smallest joys within a day?

I love how the places I frequent are now reminders that life goes on no matter what. After riots destroyed all the windows in shops in the neighborhood where I run my errands, I called my Russian Jewish old-world tailor to see if she was back and if her windows were broken. She was fine, but a window was smashed. I brought fabric for her to make a mask, since we’re in this for the long haul. The first time I was there, it made me smile to see a gal wearing her wedding dress (with mask) to alter. The second time, another gal with a mask had a form fitting sun dress to alter, to which I asked my tailor, “Where would she go in that now?” To which my tailor replied, “She’s living life!”

This open letter to my friends has come at the urging my eye doctor during my annual exam today. I was grateful for the life-goes-on feeling, where at today’s eye appointment, the only difference was I looked like the rest of the medical team. I started at some point by saying to her, “If I hear one more person comment about 2020…I wish people would just suck it up.” If I didn’t believe in past lives, I would still say, “I must’ve been British in a past life” because of the stiff upper thing. I was going to suck it up and keep fielding these comments, but she urged me to write this even though I said I’m a curmudgeon at heart. We both noticed feeling the need to comment on how this year has been.

When I first started seeing these comments sprinkled within emails like, “What a year – 2020, huh?” or other comments about how it’s the worst year ever, I ignored it. But the crescendo has gotten loud, that I blurted it out to my doctor today. I am daily amazed and grateful for the confirmations from the universe that as long as we do the spiritual homework and strive for the higher vibrational attributes such as love, gratitude, kindness, we draw more like-minded souls to us. We both have not uttered those words of complaint, since she said she felt her life to be of service. Which is exactly how we should live life. When one is of service, we don’t have the time or energy to complain about something that just is, because it’s a given. It’s the cards that we have now in our hands. She said she wished “more people were like you, since you’ve been through a lot, you’re stronger.” Later, the conversation meandered back to this when she was encouraging me to write something, “You’ve been through a lot, but someone who hasn’t, has a weaker spirit.”

I hadn’t thought about that before. That when we, on a higher level spiritually accepted and chose this life path and what hardships we would go through for spiritual growth or what lessons our souls chose, that our human spirit becomes stronger for having gone through something so unfathomable at first. It becomes stronger because we made it through on the human plane, and we’re still standing, we’ve not died yet, and we’ve come out the other end. Yes, our souls choose these hardships that often seem unfathomable in our human shell of a body, to which we might protest and say, “I never signed up for this.” Well, our souls did. Maybe your human mind doesn’t agree now. This very topic also came up in the latest podcast episode last week with Manhattan Transfer’s Alan Paul, who said that sometimes people take on too much it seems to them, once they’re in these human bodies.

My eye doctor and I spoke about Trader Joe’s as I mentioned the workers aka “crew members” there always seem to be happy, to which she emphatically agreed and said her friends go to Trader Joe’s when they’re depressed just to get happier. I’ve always told friends I go to a certain Trader Joe’s because I like the vibe and would look forward to the free coffee and just be there, because it’s a happy place, an errand I always look forward to. I’ve seen workers joke with one another as they pile carts together, and it would make me want to be in on the joke, their joy in that moment. They were grateful it seemed, and happy to be in this upbeat place that is their work. We both agreed these people we know who feel the need to comment about 2020, should be more like Trader Joe’s workers. I love that the places I frequent mirrors back to me where I am and want to be, the higher vibrational quality we all should strive towards. There’s even been a study recently about the kind interactions we have with these strangers we see regularly at places like Trader Joe’s being beneficial to our health, so it validates the higher vibrational quality of kindness. We never see studies that show that complaining is good for our well-being.

When I went back to Trader Joe’s after the riots, a lot of us were shaken by the destruction, but that fear was quickly overridden when greeted by the same joyful vibe as before. Although I couldn’t see their smiles, I could feel their joyful spirits to be at work as they greeted us, now with cleaner carts to this germaphobe’s liking. You could feel they were grateful to be working, to be of service. After my eye exam today, at Trader Joe’s, the lady behind me in the queue had two bunches of what looked like two different colored berries I’d never seen before. She said it was “St. John’s Wort,” to which I said is the anti-depression herb and we both agreed and noted how pretty the berries were. How apropos I thought for Trader Joe’s to offer such a flower. I told her how at the height of the crazy week in March, in the crowd of Trader Joe’s customers clutching toilet paper, one studious-looking guy clutched a beautiful bouquet of flowers as if it were a normal day. He told me he bought flowers for his wife weekly because it brightens her day and it just made my day to see someone having a normal moment that was about love, in a frenzied, fearful crowd.

To my friends who feel the need to tell me and the rest of the world that 2020 “has been one hell of a year,” or “Can’t wait till we get out of 2020” – I implore you to save your energy and breath. Yes, we are in the human plane, so it’s easiest to be in that plane of existence and not go deeper into the spiritual when the physical feels scary. The rest of us are also in the land of the living, so we know what’s going on. To make an editorial comment about the state of how this year feels for you doesn’t help you or anyone. What can help us all, is to focus on our life paths, our spiritual life path and why we chose this life and how we want our life to look like on the other side of this moment that we all chose to walk through on a spiritual level. We, who are still living in this moment, chose to walk through this. Again, a point noted in my rent conversation with Paul.

Since life is hard in itself, and many of us are sensitive types, it means there is no room for more than a very small circle of trusted friends, because people and exchanges can be energy drains, even if they consciously don’t mean to be. Life can be an energy drain if one is not careful about boundaries and external energy drains, compared to what we need to get done while we’re here in this brief stay on this planet. My extremely small group of friends I consider like siblings I chose, all know the litany of losses that have happened in my life and have made comments like, “I don’t know if I would still be standing if I went through all that you went through.” One of the smallest things on that list at one time was the largest hardship for me. I brought it up today in the exam chair when we spoke about people complaining who’ve not personally been through that much, “I almost lost my eyesight!” to which she replied how we only having two eyes in life. Things that are important. Things to be grateful for. To have vision. So many of us take being able to see a flower, or to take a drive for granted. We’re too busy noticing what we don’t have.

The scary moment with my vision happened just after I moved to where I live now. While I’m not a good mover, I think it happened when I almost “literally cried my eyes out” after a major, tragic loss I was dealing with years after the fact, and the pressure of blowing my nose hard and many times. At the time it was such a scary moment to see the world through Saran wrap that you couldn’t remove and then half your vision at night isn’t dark, but rather white, like a curtain slowing closing in on you. Ever the optimist, my eye surgeon who found it and referred me to my retina surgeon, said at the time, “At least it’s not cancer.” Although I lost the anchor of my life to cancer, that moment was my cancer I said then. two years later, the after effects of that surgery of more surgeries (this time with my regular eye surgeon) made me cry and stay in bed for days with the worry of the physical body failing me and looming surgeries on the precious area of sight. My retina surgeon would later remind me how lucky I was and to this day I still have a blind spot that he said I’d have in my line of sight, as a physical reminder of that physically scary moment in life.

But it was this very physical issue I was going through that pushed me to seek a spiritual solution, where I started using my “other vision,” and I started doing readings and seeing things on a spiritual level. Things that cannot be seen with the naked, physical eye. We are all here to use our gifts, whatever that gift or gifts are. I’ve had a lot of loss that my friends know the details of, so when I started doing readings to be of service, they all took it seriously, because they knew it wasn’t something I would normally do, so they heeded the readings and pushed me in various ways to use this gift to help others who also have had loss.

Even though my eye surgeon is known to have patients like Brad Pitt and NBA players like LeBron James, every patient is treated like a VIP. We’re greeted with a smile that brightens one’s day and I am often reminded when I’m there about how important it is to see the glass half full, rather than half empty. Today, when I told my eye surgeon I hope to end my days in England in the second half of my life (in the countryside, where rain is plentiful and grass is most always green), but that my doctors are all here, he replied that for the most part I’ve gone through much of the tough stuff with my eyes and if that time comes, they can help me find doctors there. I added, “It’s my dream,” to which he replied, “Careful what you dream!”

A soul sister friend in radio and I have been talking about doing a podcast together for many years and she just reached out to me this week about the topic of other people’s energies being in our space. After my eye appointment, I immediately told her, we should do this topic as one of our first episodes and her reply was, “Absolutely, because everyone is entitled and outrageously whiny!” She too has noticed the crescendo of complaints.

Our grandparents were called the “Greatest Generation” for a reason. They were not complainers or whiners. I guarantee you they are rolling their eyes from the Other Side now. They sucked it up majorly and fought real enemies we could see, while women donned up overalls to make necessary items for the war effort. Our generation is only asked to wear a mask out of respect for ourselves and others. If the entire Greatest Generation were here now and in our shoes, they would all be wearing a mask without one complaint. Nor would we hear them utter any comments about how 2020 has been going so far and how they can’t wait for this year to be over.

People are shocked we are now in a pandemic. We’ve just been spoiled for so long, because many other generations before us have had to endured it. And they probably didn’t complain as much. In the first episode of the podcast, this came up when British singer-songwriter Daniel Cainer said he traveled the world just before everything changed, and had been noticing how big everything got, the excess. It was all too much, he said, as echoed in the latest episode with Paul. In the podcast episode with The Runaways’ Cherie Currie, we touched on this sentiment as well, that things had to change on a higher level. The people I know who are also on the spiritual path could see this moment coming a mile away. We felt a macro event. We just didn’t know what it would look like. We’ve gotten away with so much, the easy life, for so long, that we got used to it and assumed that we’re entitled to a good life. We’re not entitled to anything. We make of our lives what they will become. We decide to choose a higher evolved life or not. When we strive for the higher vibrational traits of love, kindness, service, there is simply no energetic room for the lower vibrational human attributes we can get used to (so we often want to stay in that lower energy) of depression, anger, guilt, greed, jealousy, complaining.

I know that the friends I’ve heard comments from about this year that is 2020 is a tiny sample space, but in that small sample size, I’ve noticed a huge irony at the common denominators of the people who’ve been logging complaints about how awful this year is. These are people who have no financial worries, whether that means they still having a job, or are happily retired with lots of money, they have no human worries about food. They are not standing at food banks. They are healthy. They still have both their parents alive in their lives, or at least one parent still living, but both got to see old age. These are all people whose elderly parents went back to the Other Side at a ripe old age, an age beyond the actuarial average human life span of the mid-70s, compared to many of us who lost loved ones who never got to see old age or get to have grey hair or wrinkles. These friends never lost any close loved ones tragically, untimely and from unnatural deaths that would probably make their faint heart faint even more. These friends did not lose a loved one to murder, a terrorist, a plane crash, a sudden car accident, an overzealous, angry cop. These friends are all white. Yes, we choose and agree to these physical bodies we will spiritually walk through life with. But in this lifetime, just by pure color of their skin, these friends will never feel even what subtle racism feels like, that weird feeling when you walk into a pizza place in an old Oregon logging town and the entire store stares at you for the duration of the time you’re standing and giving your order. Any person of any color besides white would understand what that uncomfortable moment feels like. A moment no one can prove is racist, but it sure feels uncomfortable to not be the only person in the room whose skin isn’t lily-white.

My small sample size of friends who are complaining about 2020 are ironically precisely the very group of people who should be THE most grateful people at this moment in the world. These are the friends who should be proclaiming at th top of their lungs how grateful they are to have their lives, their health, to not have had great sudden or tragic (to human standards) loss, that they will never get to experience a tinge of subtle racism in a uncomfortable moment. Instead they choose to be glass half empty people in a moment we most need to be glass half full.

We’re under an illusion that these physical bodies we chose, no matter what sin color we opted this time around, is ours to keep. They are just shells for the lessons we choose to go through in life. We think these houses, cars, toys we “own” are ours just because we have the deed or title that is in our name. Everything we can see and touch that we “own,” is just on loan to us. And for such a short amount of time that even my friend who lost both his parents at the old age of 89 said he felt it that was too short of a life. Never say that to anyone who lost their parents young. Instead, please be grateful at how much time you got to have with your elderly folks, how many more Christmases you had, many more Christmases many of us never got with our loved ones.

In my recent conversation with Paul, Manhattan Transfer will turn 50 soon and he noted how fast that time went. Nothing we “own” is ours to keep. When we go back to the Other Side, we go alone, with just a life path of lessons and spiritual growth and roles we played for others’ life lessons, behind us. And it’s even an illusion for those in relationships who are so closely bound to their life partner that they are lockstep with. We go back alone, not with our partners, and we only have our own life path of lessons and experiences to show for this life. Not what our partner did or said to us, or made us live our life in a certain way. Our only responsibility when we go back to the Other Side is for ourselves and what we did while here with our spiritual path. There is no house, no car, no clothing, no suitcase we can bring with us. Just our soul’s growth and how we chose to deal with moments that our soul chose to walk through – like this moment that is called 2020.

After the world first changed in March, there was an earthquake, to which someone said, “2020 is no joke!” It isn’t. It’s really a very important mirror of a year to ourselves about what we want to do with the rest of our lives, since this precious life is not a given. If we are still living, then we must suck it up and work with the cards that we’ve chosen to hold in our hands. That means our future and how we want it to look, who we want to be with, what we want our lives to say (will it be a life of service?) is in our hands and if we choose to be proactive in our own life path, which can mean not letting others influence how our lives should look like for them.

We should at least be grateful for the fact that we are alive, that we who have our health, have our health, and many of us have had blessings others may never have or get to see. Maybe we can start by simply emulating the upbeat crew members at Trader Joe’s. Now, if they only made plain almond or coconut milk Greek Yogurt, that would just be the cherry on top…