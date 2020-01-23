An Online Brain Health Summit for Those Affected by Brain Injury

Dr. Jeremy Schmoe from The Functional Neurology Center and Amy Zellmer, Editor-in-chief of The Brain Health Magazine saw a growing need in the brain injury community for more awareness and education about alternative healthcare methods and modalities for those who are still suffering from the lingering effect of brain injury.

During the month of March, in conjunction with Brain Injury Awareness Month, the summit will provide brain injury survivors with more than 20 of the most renowned specialists in the brain injury community, including doctors, caregivers, survivors, and other clinicians who are experienced in successfully treating brain injury.

The lineup includes: Dr. Jeremy Schmoe, DACNB; Sharik Peck, PT; Dr. Shane Steadman, DACNB; Sam Black; Kellie Pokritka; Dr. Kassie Kaas, DC; NHL player, Brock Nelson; James A. Heuer, PA; Dr. Erik Reis, DACNB; Dr. Amy Lawson Moore, PhD; Dr. Brian Sass, DACNB; Dr. Ayla Wolf, DAOM; Dr. Cooper Dykstra, DC; Dr. Jonathan Chung, DC; Dr. Jason Whittaker, DACNB; Dennis Thompson, Rachel Mischel, and Amy Zellmer.

Topics include: – Brain Training, Headaches and the Neck, Cerebellum Rehab Strategies, Frontal Lobe and Decission Making, Photobiomodulation Therapy, The Otolithic System, Recovering and Thriving after Brain Injury, Activating the Cerebellum with Vibration, Chinese Medicine in Recovery, Eye Movements in the Detection of Brain Injury, Functional Medicine, Conquering College after Brain Injury, and much more!

The 2020 Brain Health Online Summit is ideal for: Brain Injury Survivors, Caregivers, Loved Ones, Co-Workers, Healthcare Providers, Clinicians, and anyone interested in their overall Brain Health Function.

And best of all — it is completely FREE!

If you’re not able to attend all of the dates, no worries! Recordings will be available for purchase with a portion of all proceeds benefiting the LoveYourBrain Foundation.

For further information and to register: TheBrainHealthOnlineSummit.com

#####

The Functional Neurology Center is on the cutting edge of healthcare—specializing in helping people of all ages with a variety of neurological disorders or traumas that have affected their overall brain health. Their team has treated thousands of patients with head injuries, vertigo, dysautonomia, dizziness, movement disorders, neuro-degenerative and developmental disorders. They see some of the most complex cases —integrating neuro-rehab, manual therapy, lab work and nutrition.

The Brain Health Magazine is a resource for living your best life after brain injury, striving to offer you a variety of resources and alternative therapies in each issue to help you in your recovery, as well as in your life. This magazine is for survivors, caregivers, and professionals alike! This bi-monthly magazine will always have a FREE subscription for the digital online version; as well as a print subscription ($25/year) for those who prefer to hold a hard-copy in their hands.