Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

an invisible moon is still whole🌑

i’ve felt invisible for… my whole life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
an invisible moon is still whole.

i’ve felt invisible for… my whole life.

i’ve always felt like a little kid off in the corner jumping up and down waving my arms saying “look at me! look at me!” only to be heard and seen by… no one.

i’ve always felt “less than” everyone around me.

my siblings. my peers. my coworkers. everyone.

i used to get so frustrated and annoyed because i seem to be cut in line ALL the time.

as if i didn’t exist.
as if i didn’t matter.
as if i was broken.

when i was little, i realized that i could be seen when i got good grades and achieved all the things.

and so i took that with me and i carried it into adulthood and into the workplace.

i pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed myself to achieve achieve achieve so i could be seen.

and after i achieved one thing, i moved right on to the next because i had to do better, i had to do more – i had to be seen.

so that i didn’t fade into the background.

so that i knew i mattered. to someone. in any way possible.

and then i realized that none of it mattered.

i realized that even an invisible moon is whole. and an invisible moon never questions its wholeness.

an invisible moon holds space.

an invisible moon listens.

an invisible moon believes in its wholeness even when no one else is there to witness it.

and that is the power of an invisible moon.

i am an invisible moon.🌑

if you are an invisible moon like me, and you’re ready to finally be seen for who you are by someone who gets you, visit https://www.caitlinearle.com or join me on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caitlinearleathome/ .

Caitlin Earle, Rest Expert | Quiet Coach at Caitlin Earle at Home, LLC

Caitlin is a Rest Expert + Quiet Coach giving introverts, HSPs and empaths permission and guiding them home to rest through seasonally-based 1:1 coaching.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

“I Haven’t Achieved Much Today…”

by Lara Silbert
Community//

The Regret Rooms

by N.A. Turner
Community//

Bishoy Tadros: “To develop Grit, surround yourself with people who are smarter, stronger and faster you”

by Tyler Gallagher

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.