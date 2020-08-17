An Introduction to Naturopathic Medicine with Dr. Ceylon Cicero

The University of the District of Columbia cable television studios (UDC-TV) provides the Washington, DC area with programming geared to foster health, political and environmental awareness. Dr. Katherine Marshall Woods hosts “A Healthy Mind” featuring guests from a myriad of professions lending information to promote healthy living and lifestyles. These entries entitled: “A Healthy Mind” share these interviews.

On August 5th, 2020, Ceylon Cicero, ND was invited onto A Healthy Mind to offer expertise regarding Naturopathic Medicine. Dr. Cicero provides healthcare services as a Naturopathic Physician to adults and children with both acute and chronic illnesses. Dr. Cicero’s practice focuses on metabolic disease, allergies, tick borne illness, gastrointestinal health, and a variety of acute and chronic disorders; while using many naturopathic modalities including acupuncture, nutritional and lifestyle counseling, botanical medicine, hydrotherapy, and homeopathy. She has an eclectic style of practice using variable diagnostic tools including; but not limited to, applied kinesiology, laboratory testing, and functional medicine. She views each patient individually, searching for the cause of the issue to ensure healing and not just symptom relief.

Dr. Cicero is also an adjunct professor in the Connecticut Community College system teaching Anatomy and Physiology to aspiring health care providers.

Dr. Marshall Woods: “Hello, my name is Dr. Katherine Marshall Woods and your host for this episode of A Healthy Mind. The purpose of this show is to inform and educate the public regarding mental health, from emotional disorders to social political events that effect healthy minds.”

“WebMD shares that naturopathic medicine is a system that uses natural remedies to help the body heal itself. It embraces many therapies, including herbs, massage, acupuncture, exercise, and nutritional counseling. The goal is to treat the whole person — mind, body, and spirit. It also aims to heal the root causes of an illness — not just stop at the symptoms.”

“Please welcome Dr. Ceylon Cicero, a licensed, board certified Naturopathic Physician. She provides healthcare services to adults and children with both acute and chronic illnesses and have practicing foci in the areas of; but, not limited to metabolic disease, allergies, tick borne illness, and gastrointestinal health.

“Welcome. Tell me a little more about your professional self.”

Dr. Cicero: “So, as a naturopath, there are 6 principles of naturopathy; and I think a lot of people don’t understand what a naturopathic physician is, so I’m big on education. The first six principles are first do no harm, nature has healing powers, identify and treat the cause, physician as teacher and prevention as the best care. So, care slash cure.”

Naturopaths practice just like allopaths, which are MDs verses NDs. And, “I often have to explain this. I really feel that naturopaths get to and operate under a healthcare model versus allopaths or MDs who are trained to practice as disease care model…..”

