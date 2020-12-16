Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Interview With Rron Rizvanolli

Rron Rizvanolli is an entrepreneur from Gjakovë, Kosovo (a small country in Southeastern Europe). He's known as the founder of Rizvanolli Consulting, a consulting agency that helps personal trainers and coaches to start and grow their online business. Some weeks ago, I sat down with Rron and spoke on certain issues regarding his company and how

By

Rron Rizvanolli is an entrepreneur from Gjakovë, Kosovo (a small country in Southeastern Europe). He’s known as the founder of Rizvanolli Consulting, a consulting agency that helps personal trainers and coaches to start and grow their online business.

Some weeks ago, I sat down with Rron and spoke on certain issues regarding his company and how he plans to move forward during these times. You’ll also find this insightful. Let’s have a look at what he had to say:

So Rron, how is your business surviving during this pandemic time?

Unfortunately, this pandemic has created a lot of difficulties all around the world and especially for fitness coaches and personal trainers. This situation was in our favor because a lot of personal trainers and coaches needed our help, and down the road, it turned that this pandemic time was the “right” moment for them to start their own online businesses.

What do you love about this industry you’re in?

The beauty of this industry is that you can make money by helping other people to do the same. I always wanted to have an impact on other people’s lives and this what I’m doing now is the perfect thing for me. If you didn’t know about this industry you’re in, what you would you be doing? I’m not sure what I would be doing but 100% sure that I would have been an entrepreneur because I always dreamed about being my own boss.

What are 3 things that every personal trainer or coach should do to start their own online business?

There’s no magic pill to start an online business but 3 things that every personal trainer or coach should do to start their own online business are:

1. Define a niche market.

2. Use social media in a strategic way to attract high paying clients.

3. Learn sales.

There are a lot of things that they need to do to start a successful online business but these are fundamental steps they need to do.

As a 18 years old entrepreneur from Kosovo, what would you say to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Never is going to be the perfect time for you to start your own business, take care more of your health, or maybe your relationship so start today. If you don’t know-how, then get a mentor. If you don’t have the money then try to find a free mentor if that doesn’t work too, search on Google, nowdays all the information you need is on Google for free, all you need to do is to google it. So take a decision and start being 1% better every day because that’s the only way you can succeed in life.

    Timothy Broadway

