An Interview With Benjamin Dixon About the Importance of Coupling Data With Gut Feelings When Making Decisions

Ben Dixon is an industry-leading marketing specialist and experienced business professional based out of Nevada. As the CEO of NaXum, Ben and his team work alongside individuals and businesses to strategize effective solutions for long-term growth. By helping clients unleash the power of referral marketing, NaXum provides individuals an accessible virtual office space. Those who use MLM, direct sales, or affiliate marketing to grow their company utilize NaXum’s platforms to maximize their industry impact. As an experienced professional, Ben Dixon enjoys providing his clients with effective solutions.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

At NaXum we have created a business that is a perfect vehicle to impact people’s lives with the magical power of referral marketing.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love the level playing field our industry brings to people from all backgrounds. Anyone can plug in, learn, and build a successful career if they put in the work and take daily action.

What keeps you motivated?

Seeing my clients win. I love attending conventions from clients and seeing all the members who have created an income for their families through referral marketing.

How do you motivate others?

I motivate others by sharing the ‘WHY’ behind our work. We’re on a mission to “bless up” a billion business souls to experience the magical power of referral marketing. This mission is bigger than any one person can accomplish on their own, and is going to require a massive movement of a tribe to truly happen.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

In the early days, NaXum started as a marketing services company building landing pages, email marketing, and contact management tools for teams in direct sales. The company then expanded to building private labeled systems for the companies that actually run the direct selling businesses.

In 2013 we expanded the offering to create UNIFY – the one-stop solution for all referral marketing needs. We’ve daily seen the needs of our clients and worked to innovate to meet the needs of the future.

In 2018 we created the Predictive Actions App that uses algorithms to provide guidance to each micro-influencer of the top three actions at any time. Most people who run direct sales companies today have lots of current data, but very little historic data. We wanted to create a system where we could track social media posts and text messages people were sending to know what is actually working and what is not.

The Predictive Actions App is incredibly custom, and it is the reason why most companies come to us today. They want to have that extra layer of having an app that feels like a leader sitting next to the newest person on their team, providing guidance to them as to what they should do next and modeling the behavior they want from their salespeople.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

You can’t manage what you can’t measure. It’s incredibly important to know what to measure in your business so you make real decisions off of data and not guts alone.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Marrying my wife. Seriously, she’s my life partner and the reason I can be as effective as I am in my work. We do life together, and I wouldn’t be half as far along as I am today without her.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Go for it! Look at the reasons you’re not taking action and see them for what they are – excuses. The time to act is 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, now.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

At NaXum today, we serve clients with systems and sales tools that help them grow their business through sharing content and training on promoting their business. We also have a vision to create a platform that also helps them grow their mindset. That is what we are referring to when we say “bless up.” We want people to be consistently digesting positive media every day in their life and so want to design our platforms and continue in a way where people are logging in for at least ten minutes every day and listening to positive content to grow their minds and expand what’s possible for them. We want to add this as a feature to our existing platform and also create a stand-alone version of it.

We want to continue to help our team members to commit to daily levels of activity for their business, but also provide a way to encourage the daily consumption of positive media in order to grow their mindset.