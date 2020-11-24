An Interview with Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

Like other businesses, promotion and marketing can be challenging at times, but Barry Kornfeld always remains grateful for the opportunities to help and to assist small business owners, and family-owned and operated businesses nationwide. More often than not, Barry Kornfeld and Value Capital Funding are the only two things standing between a business owner and bankruptcy. Barry is grateful to provide these owners the opportunity to rehabilitate their company’s balance sheets and continue giving back because he understands the great value small businesses hold within their communities.

Our Interview With Barry Kornfeld

Question: What’s the most important thing we should know about you?

Barry Kornfeld: That I am a client-oriented Business Debt Consultant committed to helping business owners secure affordable financing, and/or help them restructure their unsupportable, existing business debt. I am very client-oriented: very client-centric.

Question: Name the most impactful lesson you learned from failure.

Barry Kornfeld: That no matter how many times we fall down in life, the most important thing is that we keep getting back up each and every time, and try, try again.

Question: What accomplishment are you most proud of?

Barry Kornfeld: That we’ve been able to start 3 successful financial services firms from scratch, and grew each to be a force within their respective niche’s.

Question: What did you waste the most time on when you were first starting your career?

Barry Kornfeld: Simple – trying to please everyone (customers) vs. specializing in a particular niche’. Like in the medical profession, generalists do OK from a career metric perspective, but specialists? That’s where the public gets the most satisfaction and value, and they typically do the best, again when looking at financial metrics.

Question: Name a tool you use for work that you can’t live without.

Barry Kornfeld: My laptop. It is my gateway into my business and the business world. Without it, I’d be in dark ages.

Question: What is your favorite hobby and why?

Barry Kornfeld: I like listening to music because it relaxes me, and I enjoy it.

Question: What excited you the most about your industry right now?

Barry Kornfeld: That due to the COVID pandemic, so many small-mid sized businesses are hurting that a much wider swath of that population needs our Debt Restructuring Services. In other words, we’re not looking to profit on anyone’s woes during CV-19, however it has certainly put the wind at our back even more so with regards to new business opportunities.

Question: What concerns you most about your industry right now?

Barry Kornfeld: The lack of quality consulting going on in the debt consultation niche’ is a big concern of ours. There are so many who offer business loan products, however so many have low regard for the clientele, and much more regard for their own sales volumes & tallies. From our experience, there are very few who are as client-centric as they should be, or frankly, that we are. That lack of integrity in so many providers in our industry is not good for anyone, but especially the public.

