An Interview with Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

Like other businesses, promotion and marketing can be challenging at times, but Barry Kornfeld always remains grateful for the opportunities to help and to assist small business owners, and family-owned and operated businesses nationwide. More often than not, Barry Kornfeld and Value Capital Funding are the only two things standing between a business owner and bankruptcy. Barry is grateful to provide these owners the opportunity to rehabilitate their company’s balance sheets and continue giving back because he understands the great value small businesses hold within their communities. 

Our Interview With Barry Kornfeld 

Question: What’s the most important thing we should know about you?

Barry Kornfeld: That I am a client-oriented Business Debt Consultant committed to helping business owners secure affordable financing, and/or help them restructure their unsupportable, existing business debt.  I am very client-oriented: very client-centric.

Question: Name the most impactful lesson you learned from failure.

Barry Kornfeld: That no matter how many times we fall down in life, the most important thing is that we keep getting back up each and every time, and try, try again.

Question: What accomplishment are you most proud of?

Barry Kornfeld: That we’ve been able to start 3 successful financial services firms from scratch, and grew each to be a force within their respective niche’s.

Question: What did you waste the most time on when you were first starting your career?

Barry Kornfeld: Simple – trying to please everyone (customers) vs. specializing in a particular niche’.  Like in the medical profession, generalists do OK from a career metric perspective, but specialists? That’s where the public gets the most satisfaction and value, and they typically do the best, again when looking at financial metrics.

Question: Name a tool you use for work that you can’t live without.

Barry Kornfeld: My laptop.  It is my gateway into my business and the business world.  Without it, I’d be in dark ages.  

Question: What is your favorite hobby and why?

Barry Kornfeld: I like listening to music because it relaxes me, and I enjoy it.

Question: What excited you the most about your industry right now?

Barry Kornfeld: That due to the COVID pandemic, so many small-mid sized businesses are hurting that a much wider swath of that population needs our Debt Restructuring Services.  In other words, we’re not looking to profit on anyone’s woes during CV-19, however it has certainly put the wind at our back even more so with regards to new business opportunities.

Question: What concerns you most about your industry right now?

Barry Kornfeld: The lack of quality consulting going on in the debt consultation niche’ is a big concern of ours.  There are so many who offer business loan products, however so many have low regard for the clientele, and much more regard for their own sales volumes & tallies.  From our experience, there are very few who are as client-centric as they should be, or frankly, that we are.  That lack of integrity in so many providers in our industry is not good for anyone, but especially the public.

    Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Barry Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding, a niche firm in the financial services industry that specializes in debt restructuring. Based in Palm Beach, Florida, over the course of his career, he has amassed over 30 years of comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of finance and various commercial finance transactions.

     

    Barry, along with his wife, Ferne, and his brother, realized that there was a large and unfortunate gap within the commercial finance marketplace. Many companies and businesses were seeking solutions to their debt, only to be pointed by others towards more and more debt. Given the amount of money such businesses had already borrowed, their loan applications were often declined, leaving them back at square one.

     

    Barry Kornfeld and his partners realized that what these businesses and companies were actually looking for was a way to restructure their debt—not accrue more. As such, they began reaching out to specialized restructuring partners and lenders, working towards the ability to specialize in debt restructuring since the market so desperately needed it. With his background in finance, Barry is able to apply his analytical skills to help consult with businesses plagued with too much debt. Instead of working with individuals, he is now working exclusively with businesses to first help them secure affordable financing, but if they are not qualified, then to help them by showing the benefits of restructuring their unsupportable business debt. For Barry, it was a natural and necessary offshoot.

     

    To learn more about Barry Kornfeld and his insight into debt restructuring, make sure to check out his blog!

