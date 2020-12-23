Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

An Intention-Setting Meditation

A brief meditation practice to refocus, realign and reset your intentions.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A brief meditation practice to refocus, realign and reset your intentions.

STEP 1

Find a quiet place. Doesn’t have to be anywhere special – no need for meditation cushions or expensive yoga mats. Just find somewhere you won’t be disturbed. Put your phone on airplane mode, if you need it for a timer (or buy an old-school clock and leave your phone in another room entirely). If you share your living or working space with other people, either let them know in advance that you need to be undisturbed, or do whatever you need to do in order to get your space set up (headphones, locking your door, moving locations, etc.).

STEP 2

Start to bring your attention towards your breath.

Sounds pretty simple, but it’s at this point of ‘settling in’ that your mind is probably the most active. See if you can direct all the movements of the mind towards the rhythm of the breath. Every time you find your mind wandering, just bring it back – with patience – to the breath. No judgment, no labels, no analysis. Just simply bringing the mind back, again and again.

STEP 3

Once you’ve focused on your breath for a few minutes, you’ll probably feel the body start to relax. This is the time to keep the attention steady. You might start to feel a little uncomfortable, or restless, or like you want to shift positions. If it’s getting super distracting, just move until you feel comfortable again (it’s more important to stay with the practice than fight through continual discomfort).

After a while focusing on the breath, you might be able to steadily release the attention from your inhale and exhale, and just focus on “being”. It’s difficult to put this sensation into words, but you might feel a sense of inner stillness, calmness or connection. It’s likely that this will be transient, so don’t worry too much about holding on to it. When your attention flickers off again, just come back to the breath.

STEP 4

When you’ve been in meditation for a while, you can start to bring the mind back to a point of focus. Your anchor for this meditation is going to be your intention. Carefully, without forcing anything, you can begin to formulate your intention in your mind. Your intention can be as simple as wanting to stay more present during the day, or it can be as complex as wanting to act or behave in certain specific ways – or anything else that feels like it fits.  The most important thing is that it feels natural, and that it feels personal to you.

STEP 5

Almost there. In this final step, you’re going to bring the attention back to the breath to complete the meditation. After a few more rounds of deep, focused breathing, you can open your eyes and return to your day. To hold on to your intention, it’s a good idea to make a note of it somewhere – perhaps on your phone or in a notebook. If it’s a super simple intention (say, one word), you might even want to write it on a post-it note and place it somewhere you’ll see it throughout your day.

    Eloise Skinner

    Eloise is a corporate lawyer based in London. Alongside her work as a lawyer, she writes frequently and hosts a number of podcasts. Eloise is also passionate about wellness, and is a qualified Pilates, yoga, meditation and mindfulness teacher. Her first book, a practical guide for junior professionals, was published by The Law Society in 2019. You can find her online at @eloiseallexia.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Meditation; finding your internal GPS system

    by Christine Porter
    morning meditation
    Community//

    Morning Meditation [How to Start Meditating in the Morning]

    by Luke
    Community//

    A Moment to Meditate

    by lori biasotti

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.