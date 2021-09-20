Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Instant can change your life

I hope to live my life in the future in a richer and more meaningful way without “sweating the small stuff”

An instant can change your life.

On Friday night (13th) as we were going out for Sabbath Dinner, my wife, Rafi,  slipped on our stairs and was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital . I heard a bang and found my wife in a heap on the bottom of the stairs- covered in blood and lifeless.

The amazing ambulance service of St john Ambulance in Perth responded in 7 minutes.

(An interesting side note is that the Motto of St John Abulance Service in Perth is “For the Service of Humanity)

Thankfully Rafi is home, in a neck collar and brace for a few months AND is able to walk.

The truth is that it is not only an instant but a few mm that can change your life.

Five weeks later we celebrate that fact that every day is better. Every day is brightened by the sheer resolve of Rafi and the resilient smile and commitment to healing and getting back to normal. 

Our friend and community have been truly amazing.   Perhaps its just a jewish thing where food is a significant part of our culture. But an almost immediate reaction from two of our closest friends was to say “we will organize a food roster so that you don’t need to worry about meals for the next while”

The number of people who dropped meals off at our house (and even those that  complained that they missed out on getting onto the food roster) was amazing.  The genuine care and concern from friends and acquaintances was extraordinary. This truly showed me the reality of what defines a community.

This experience has also opened our eyes to something else. Many years ago we were given the book “Don’t sweat the small stuff” by Richard Carlson.  We never really appreciated the significance of that until now.

Over the last few weeks we have really worked on being much more tolerant and understanding of people and the world around us. When you come to a realization of how close you came to a major change in life, you truly understand or start to understand the bigger things in life.

I hope to be able to live my life in the future in a richer and more meaningful way without “sweating the small stuff”

    Rael Bricker, Culture Futurist & Business Excellence International Speaker at raelbricker.com

    From being 6000ft underground, to starting an education business (that grew to have 4000 plus students) to spending years working in venture capital, Rael has seen it all. He's listed companies on two international stock exchanges, and his financial services group has settled more than $3bn in loans over 18 years. Rael has a diverse work history combined with his unique global research interviews with companies in more than 25 countries. This makes him perfect to advise businesses on growing and achieving business excellence as he has experienced the rollercoaster himself.

     

    With over 30 years of experience in organizations and as a serial entrepreneur, Rael Bricker helps businesses succeed by delivering a series of dynamic workshops on building businesses excellence by thinking outside the box. Rael has been presenting for many years on business, culture, finance, investing, diversity and ethics.  The learning is best practice combined with practical experience to achieve business excellence. Participants have found inspiration in the simple and practical approaches to running, growing and succeeding in business and creating business excellence.

     

    Rael works with participants to develop actionable outcomes for their organizations, no matter the size, scope or stage of organizational growth.

    Rael Bricker holds two Masters degrees, an MBA and MSc (Engineering) and is currently a Fellow of the MFAA. (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia), a Cerftified Speaking Professional (CSP)  of PSA (Professional Speakers Australia) and a Member of AICD (Australian Institute of Company Directors). Additionally, Rael is a Mentor with Mentored With Mark Bouris and the author of “Dive In – Lessons learnt since business school”.

