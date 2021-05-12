An Inspirational Journey of Musical Artist Sayed Fardeen

Syed Fardeen alias Fardeen Shakeel is an Indian singer, musician and actor. He became born on 29 October 2002 in Ranchi district of Jharkhand nation. He gained the possibility to examine the artwork of DJ at the age of 14 and regained his love for tune and beats as he passed

Began to recognize what song is. Fardeen started his work by using listening to a huge kind of songs from numerous artists inside the song enterprise. He released his first romantic soundtrack “Dekh Mein Bhi” on one of a kind track structures inside the music enterprise. His track is available on many song systems.

And diverse different international systems inclusive of Deezer, Tidal and Napster released on various track platforms. This track has been written with the aid of Syed Fardeen himself. This song has been recorded in Artist Records Ranchi. It capabilities DJ Arvind and DJ Abhishek blending / mastering the tune.

You can also see Syed Fardeen’s songs on Instagram and Facebook

Shweta Jain of Ranchi Jharkhand has additionally seemed within the video of this song.

Many different artists of Ranchi, including: Pinky Gurung, Saif Elli, Shahil Raza, Mohammad Yusuf have additionally worked. And the director of this music is Saheem Khan and Shahbaz alias (Saj Khan). Now this tune is to be had on YouTube.