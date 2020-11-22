Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An insight into the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact on children – Eric J Dalius

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has overturned the lives of innocent children and their families. The novel coronavirus has not only uprooted the childhood of children but has also taken away brotherhood and brought about disgrace and besmirching. Many international agencies are working with experts to combat fear and anxiety. The health experts are working in coordination with the agencies to promote awareness and guidance.

Know about COVID and its symptoms

Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease that started in Wuhan, a city in China. It is commonly known as COVID 19, and the world health organization has declared it a global pandemic. The virus is deadly and highly contagious, says Eric J Dalius.

Here are a few symptoms of the novel Coronavirus

The virus symptoms are akin to the common cold with cough, breathing issues, and mild to high fever. The person infected with COVID 19 may notice symptoms a fortnight after exposing the virus. The confirmation is resulted by conducting some tests. Some signs of contracting the virus include fatigue, fever, and mild cold, while severe symptoms include body ache, muscle cramps, and respiratory issues. Some people also suffer from sans taste and smell.

Passage of COVID symptoms to unborn

Amidst these trying times, ladies who are pregnant must take special care of themselves. They should take every precaution to prevent the exposure of the deadly virus. Although there are no sources to determine the passage of the symptoms to unborn children from the mother, the child may suffer from some potential impact.

Affect on children

Although children are not vulnerable to the disease’s outspread, some of them can get severely affected. Due to the virus being novel, health care providers cannot identify the effect of the virus on children. People with an existing medical condition are at greater risk of complications. Many children show symptoms of Coronavirus ailment. If you can avail quick diagnosis for your children contracting the virus, the body responds well. Out of all ages, children are the most affected by the deadly pandemic due to social distancing norms and schools’ shutting down – EJ Dalius. Parents must give special care and attention to avert the effect of the virus.

Precautions that parents must take for children

If your child is among those having a week immune system or is showing symptoms of the virus, you must seek immediate medical care. However, you must ensure that the symptoms are of COVID 19 and not of flu, which is similar to the virus. Children must practice regular hand washing and other hygiene measures to protect them against the disease, says Eric Dalius. It is better to take prevention than to suffer the consequences. Avoid public places as much as possible so that you do not spread the ailment to others.

Healthy parenting tips for COVID infected kids

Most children feel anxious and stigmatized on contracting the novel coronavirus. Parents must take special care to keep their children entertained during isolation so that they do not feel grieved and worried. They must give their children a clear understanding of the virus and open the doors of imagination and fun through creative content regarding health and hygiene available online.

    Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

