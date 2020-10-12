Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

An Innovative ADHD Telehealth Platform Making Treatment More Accessible

Done is paving the way for more accessible care for individuals with ADHD.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As a person diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), retired NFL linebacker J.T. Thomas knows how important it is to get help. He’s also painfully aware of the importance of overcoming common obstacles such as stigma, lack of access to care, and improper diagnosis.

“Whether competing in the NFL, or in life, many of us feel that we can’t show weakness,” says Thomas. “Unfortunately, this way of thinking has kept millions of adults and children from getting the treatment they need. When I finally sought treatment in 2013, I learned how to turn my ADHD into a strength by better managing it. Getting help was the best thing I ever did.” 

J.T. Thomas, retired NFL linebacker

It’s Okay To Get Help

October is ADHD Awareness Month, and Thomas wants people to know that it is okay to get the necessary help for the treatment of ADHD.

He advocates for greater awareness regarding diagnosis and treatment options for ADHD because he believes that “knowing and treating” can be life-changing. This is what led him and others including David Sacks’ Craft Ventures, Dave Morin’s Offline Ventures, and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana to invest in ADHD treatment platform Done. Done is the first telehealth platform created specifically for people looking to get help with ADHD.

“I travel a lot, and this makes it very difficult to maintain adherence to traditional, in-person treatment,” added Thomas. “A friend told me about telehealth, and that’s when I found Done. They were focused on ADHD 100%, so I reached out to them and started getting help. I enjoyed the service so much, I asked if I could invest in it.”

Done was founded in 2019 and is led by a 13 person team of former Facebook, Stanford University, and Kaiser Permanente professionals. Making its public debut during ADHD Awareness Month, the telehealth platform currently has a team of 25 clinicians available in 11* states. 

With many on the team either diagnosed with ADHD, or having loved ones with ADHD, Done’s staff fully understands the potential obstacles associated with ADHD. 

A Focus On ADHD Awareness + Treatment

The primary function of physicians is to enhance health and alleviate suffering. Sadly, in the real world, there are many barriers to the realization of these goals. Medical knowledge alone cannot remove the obstacles, for they are social, political, economic, and organizational. This is especially true when it comes to the treatment of ADHD. 

“In my career as a psychiatrist, I have been particularly affected by the barriers to care created by the stigma attached to the medical disorders artificially categorized as mental,” states Done Clinical President Dr. David Brody.

He continues, “The care of all psychiatric disorders is severely affected by this stigma, which takes different forms depending on the specific disorder, but is always destructive. In the case of ADHD, the stigma includes the ideas that it is not real, not severe or serious, and that people seeking treatment for it are drug-seeking or looking for an easy way. These stereotypes could not be further from the truth, and that’s why in addition to treatment, at Done we are focused on awareness.” 

Done is here to combat these stereotypes, and is working to remove barriers to treatment such as requirements and expectations about the frequency of visits, documentation, medication choice, and choice of provider. Regulations regarding treatment vary tremendously state-to-state, which is primarily due to the regulatory climate surrounding the medications used for first-line treatment of the disorder. This often forces patients to end treatment, especially if they live far from their provider’s office or have multiple career and family responsibilities.

A New Way Forward

Right now, the telehealth platform has a few key priorities that will bring them that much farther on their mission to more accessible ADHD care. Some include the recruitment of additional clinicians, improved integration with pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers, advocating for improved patient care regulations, as well as greater ADHD education for the general public and the medical community.

As a flexible and more affordable platform, Done is well on the way to achieving a more effective and patient-friendly system for ADHD treatment. However, much remains to be “done.”

*Done offers services to residents of California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

Shanice J. Douglas, Founder, Witted Roots at Witted Roots, LLC

Shanice J. Douglas is the Founder of Witted Roots, a mental health + emotional wellness platform for millennial women of color.

She exists at the intersection of passion + purpose to help millennial women of color find the tools necessary to have a more proactive about their mental health + emotional wellness.

She creates and curates content via WittedRoots.com, as well as produces an ongoing docu-series, "Rooted: The Docu-Series" to highlight the vulnerable mental and emotional wellness experiences of millennial women of color.

She is also a Freelance Writer, Ghostwriter, and Content Curator who assists individuals and businesses share the most relatable, practical, and relevant messages about holistic health to their core audience.

You may connect with her on Twitter @ShaniceJDouglas | @WittedRoots.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Parenting Tips for Children with Special Needs

by Radhika Pillai
Community//

“Change the focus.” With Tyler Gallagher & Jennie Friedman

by Tyler Gallagher
ADHD symptoms may affect kids at home, at school, and in social situations.
Community//

Three Strategies For Parenting a Child With ADHD

by Dana Baker-Williams

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.