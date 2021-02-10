Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Experience That Changed My Perception of Boredom

Perception Of Boredom

I heard a saying recently that, from a metaphysical perspective, rings absolutely true:  “If you’re bored, it’s because you’re boring.”

Boredom is not the effect of a particular set of external circumstances.  Rather, it describes a particular state of being that is generated internally and relieved internally also.  

It’s helpful to think of things in terms of energy – because everything is energy.  Boredom is more than a state of low energy.  After all, total relaxation is also a low-energy state, but one that’s enjoyable.

Boredom is being in a low energy state, but resisting it, making it wrong, or feeling bad about being in it.  The cure for boredom lies in releasing that resistance.  Whenever I find myself slipping into boredom, I remind myself of the following universal principles:   

Everything is energy, and energy runs in ebbs and flows. 

Our creative energy naturally has highs and lows, peaks and valleys.  I do my best to embrace the low points, knowing that if allowed, this tide will eventually turn and I will feel an upsurge in energy. 

I engage in “wouldn’t it be nice” thinking whenever I feel bored.

And I give myself permission to be as unrealistic or as outlandish as my imagination will allow. Relaxing the conditions and limitations from our thought process promotes the releasing of resistance. 

I remind myself that this universe is abundant. 

We have everything we need to fulfill our heart’s desires within our reach in every moment of our lives.   If I’m bored (or frustrated or anxious), it only means that I’m looking at life through a lens of lack.  To shift my perception, I make lists of all of the abundance that surrounds me – the abundance of sunlight, of fresh water, of love…

I start with general things and then become increasingly more specific, and as I do, my appreciation for myself, my life gains momentum.  Appreciation is one of the highest energies in all the universe, and one of the fastest ways to shift your state of being from lack to abundance – and from boredom to creativity.   

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

