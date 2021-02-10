An Experience That Changed My Perception of Boredom

I heard a saying recently that, from a metaphysical perspective, rings absolutely true: “If you’re bored, it’s because you’re boring.”

Boredom is not the effect of a particular set of external circumstances. Rather, it describes a particular state of being that is generated internally and relieved internally also.

It’s helpful to think of things in terms of energy – because everything is energy. Boredom is more than a state of low energy. After all, total relaxation is also a low-energy state, but one that’s enjoyable.

Boredom is being in a low energy state, but resisting it, making it wrong, or feeling bad about being in it. The cure for boredom lies in releasing that resistance. Whenever I find myself slipping into boredom, I remind myself of the following universal principles:

Everything is energy, and energy runs in ebbs and flows.

Our creative energy naturally has highs and lows, peaks and valleys. I do my best to embrace the low points, knowing that if allowed, this tide will eventually turn and I will feel an upsurge in energy.

I engage in “wouldn’t it be nice” thinking whenever I feel bored.

And I give myself permission to be as unrealistic or as outlandish as my imagination will allow. Relaxing the conditions and limitations from our thought process promotes the releasing of resistance.

I remind myself that this universe is abundant.

We have everything we need to fulfill our heart’s desires within our reach in every moment of our lives. If I’m bored (or frustrated or anxious), it only means that I’m looking at life through a lens of lack. To shift my perception, I make lists of all of the abundance that surrounds me – the abundance of sunlight, of fresh water, of love…

I start with general things and then become increasingly more specific, and as I do, my appreciation for myself, my life gains momentum. Appreciation is one of the highest energies in all the universe, and one of the fastest ways to shift your state of being from lack to abundance – and from boredom to creativity.