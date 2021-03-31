An English Girl In Mexico

There’s a saying that your spiritual guides (or the universe) have a better plan for you, one that’s bigger and often much better than what you imagined and I couldn’t agree more with that statement.

Never in a million years did I think that I would be denied entry into the USA, deported and sent back to Mexico City where I currently live. This country has quickly become a place that I adore and which I am extremely grateful to for protecting me and making me feel incredibly warm, safe and welcome.

During the start of 2020, my plan was to finally move to Los Angeles. My Visa was approved and I had an apartment located within the Miracle Mile area that was ready to move into. I had not been able to move there permanently from the U.K. due to travel bans and the coronavirus restrictions. But during December, my immigration lawyer at the time encouraged me to take the route into the states via Mexico. You are required to stay there for 14 nights and then fly in after quarantining.

On paper, this sounded quite simple. I had all of the paperwork to prove that my visa had been approved. But unfortunately, that did not go down well with the border patrol officers at LAX Airport due to changes in immigration laws that had occurred during the pandemic. I was detained for 16 hours in their ‘jail’, intimately searched, and then sent back to Mexico. Sharing a room with a woman who was a drug mule was the most surreal moment of my life. Plus, being treated like a criminal was horrendous. I was wide awake for all of those 16 hours and didn’t eat or drink until I arrived into Mexico.

It really was the most harrowing and stressful experience of my life. I have never felt so much adrenaline and fear pumping through my body; I have also never been spoken to in such a degrading way. However, after having incredible trauma therapy where I was taught to ‘tap’ the experience I had out of my mind so I could get through what had happened, I’m now seeing the blessings in disguise. I am able to listen more clearly to my guides as I know that I’m in Mexico for a reason (and highly likely more than one reason). I’ve now moved from a place of fear to a place of excitement and abundance.

I’m also loving working remotely. I have clients and staff in the U.K. and the U.S. and I love how one can do anything no matter what time zone you’re in. The flexibility does require one to work around the time zones, but that’s not as difficult as it seems. It’s simply a case of getting organized and planning your day around when clients and employees are awake or asleep. For example, I do all of my meetings in the U.K. between 9 and 11 am MX time, which is between 3 and 5 pm in the U.K. Then, I schedule my US-based meetings during the afternoon as we are on similar time zones. Evenings are great as then you can catch up on admin and begin working on projects as people in the U.K. are asleep and those in the USA are winding down for the evening.

I’m really looking forward to attending film festivals here in Mexico when they get back up and running. I’m so excited to expand my Film Festival Doctor business into Mexico. I’m really keen to thank as many Mexicans as possible for their kindness. One of the most important people in my life, a wonderful realtor named Luis, is Mexican and now I can see why this country has a special place in his heart.