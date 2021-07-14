Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Authentic Coming (Quick Note Diary): Kurt Cobain

A Look At KURT COBAIN, and the Authenticity Of Realness, In His Song, "Come As You Are!"

Realness respects, real! In Black American vernacular English, they say “real recognize real!” There is a refreshing atmosphere for a person to be their authentic self. What makes it so beautiful is how truth is involved in being one’s very true, self. There are so many things when it comes to moving through different patterns of authenticity. Love blossoms within a certain timing. Furthermore, life plays through amother atmosphere, when a person stays true to who they are.

We can address what it means to simply present oneself, as one sees oneself to be. Sometimes, presenting oneself as we are is too painful. The world had told us, that we are not good enough as are authentic selves. So, we make changes. We adjust ourselves, dress differently, act differently, and the list goes on. Whatever it is that we don’t like about who we are, we make the changes.

Let’s ask ourselves one question. Why can’t we simply, BE?

Now, that we have asked this very same question, let’s listen. I, for one have had to deal with the issues of self-acceptance. When listening to certain songs, sometimes, you have to experience those emotions, in order to answer the question. So, let’s move into the song, and feel it as if we are experiencing it for the first time.

Kurt Cobain

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/174866398015658029/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vabnZ9-ex7o
https://open.spotify.com/track/3sYWyVGfPuit80szWXhrRA

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

