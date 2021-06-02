Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Apple A Day: Not Just a Cliche

Challenge yourself to adopt this healthful habit

I started my apple-a-day habit in November 2017 a few weeks after starting a new job. Its location required a hellish commute – 45 minutes in the very early morning with no traffic and 60 to 75 minutes in the afternoon starting at 2 p.m. Without fail, the middle portion of my route was a painful creep at 5 mph for about 20 minutes*. By the time I got home I was hungry and cranky.

It’s not rocket science to conclude I needed to pack a snack for my drive home. Enter the apple. I started packing one a day in my purse and whenever I hit the slowdown/gridlock, I got it out and ate it. There was something calming about the routine of it. And I’d arrive home in an even mood.

Why did I choose an apple as my snack? At the time I was also studying to be a nutritionist so increasing my consumption of fruits, vegetables, greens, grains, and legumes was on my mind.  And literally the CDC had just released a report saying that only about 1 in 10 Americans was eating the recommended number of servings of fruits and vegetables per day.  

You might be surprised to learn I think apples are mediocre tasting. But they have a lot going for them in terms of convenience. They keep for a long time, are portable, aren’t messy to eat, and are consistently ripe and ready for snacking. Apples are, in a word, easy.

These days since I work from home, I eat my apple in the 30 minutes between yoga and a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class in the evenings. When I travel, I pack an apple for every afternoon that I’ll be away from home.

Challenge

My challenge to you is to try on an apple-a-day habit and see what it does for you.** While afternoons or early evenings work for me, another event trigger or time may work better for you. Experiment with:

  • first thing in the morning or as part of breakfast
  • 20 minutes before a meal (some people eat less at a meal if they pre-load on nutritive calories with fiber)
  • snack time whether mid-morning, afternoon, or evening
  • before/after a workout
  • before bed

Procure yourself 14 apples and give this a whirl for two weeks.

*If you are curious, it was Denver’s I-225 Northbound junction with I-70 Westbound to the first few miles of I-270 Westbound.

**If you really dislike apples, have an allergy, or have dental limitations, of course choose another fruit or vegetable.  

Headshot of Katherine M. Sauer, Ph.D.

Katherine Sauer, coach, Ph.D. economist, nutritionist, and well-being enthusiast at Ardent Acumen

Katherine Sauer is passionate about helping high-achieving professionals manage and prevent burnout so they can flourish in demanding roles and in hectic environments. As a former executive at a national nonprofit organization and an investment consulting firm, she is no stranger to workplace stress, high-pressure speaking engagements, and a demanding travel schedule. An educator at heart, she has pursued credentials and training in economics, yoga and meditation, nutrition, change leadership, nonprofit leadership, coaching, and mental health first aid. In 2017 she released FocusMinder, an app containing quick guided meditations specifically for use during the workday.

