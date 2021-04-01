Contributor Log In/Sign Up
An Antidote to THIS Life – Limiting Allergy

When it comes to what the medical community knows about allergies today, we’ve made incredible progress in the last few decades – and society has jumped on board to help. From the news media adding a pollen index rating to weather reports for seasonal allergy sufferers, to many schools now instituting “nut-free” policies in an […]

When it comes to what the medical community knows about allergies today, we’ve made incredible progress in the last few decades – and society has jumped on board to help. From the news media adding a pollen index rating to weather reports for seasonal allergy sufferers, to many schools now instituting “nut-free” policies in an effort to help prevent youngsters with nut allergies from accidentally coming into contact with allergens that can cause life-threatening symptoms, we believe what the science tells us and we act out of the best interests of our fellow human, whether we suffer from their particular allergy or not.

However, I pose these question to you: What if the allergy I’m talking about has nothing directly to do with a clinical diagnosis, but can still put crushing limitations on a person’s life? What should we know about it? How can we prevent it – in ourselves and the people we care about?

As a society today, we’ve become highly allergic to uncertainty. Perhaps it is the fear caused by the tragedies we are incessantly exposed to via 24-hour news media cycles, or recoil from the bashing, shaming and condemnation of ideas that are “other” on social media, something is happening to our collective psyche that I fear will ultimately result in suffocating limitations on our ability to lead successful lives in the coming decades. 

If we know no other Truths (with a capital T) about life, we know this: None of us knows when our time is up. Most people grasp this concept intellectually, but we often rail against it emotionally. We “helicopter” over our children in the hopes we can protect them from the ‘Boogey Man,’ the Bully, the Disappointments that life brings. We stifle our creativity, our ideas, and our innovation for fear of ridicule or disapproval from others, even people we’ve never met before and never will.

We don’t know what tomorrow (or ten minutes from now) will bring, so we draw in and we close off. But I am here to tell you as the greatest and most sophisticated species on the planet, this isn’t what we were ancestrally wired to do. We are scientifically designed to take calculated risks and to succeed based on an intrinsic network of DNA that helps us expertly navigate the hurdles we may be required to jump in doing so. We weren’t designed to cower and we certainly weren’t made to go it alone.

Humans are “pack animals” in a sense. We are wired for togetherness to help each other survive and thrive, no matter what life brings. Remember that the next time you find yourself “itchy” over the uncertainty of life. Don’t ignore the itch, but please don’t let it suffocate your Victorious Spirit or that of the people around you. You are already designed to avoid imminent danger with the fight-or-flight response that is unique to human beings. Start working today on discerning the difference between an imminent need to flee and the uncertainty that simply comes with living the best life possible for you. The most successful people throughout the history of the world were rarely “certain” of what their ideas or actions might bring. They simply found a way to power through.

    Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

    Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

    Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

    Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

    As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

    In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

