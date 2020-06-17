An Ambivalent Future

Photo by Lauro Rocha Pexels

I never thought when the clock struck twelve and the champagne was flowing, the ball was dropping at Times Square, and many couples were embraced with a kiss, that 2020 would turn out to be like this.

So far not so good!

We have been tested in every kind of way: physically, mentally, financially, and spiritually.

Not since the Spanish flu in 1918 have we experienced a pandemic. The novel Coronavirus or Covid-19 virus has disrupted our world like no other in our generation.

Then after the start of the pandemic came hoarding. People thought that this was the end of the world and acted as such when they stocked up on massive amounts of toilet paper, food items, and even guns.

Let’s not forget the Australian Fires, the acquittal of President Trump, the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, and so much more.

The death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who lost his life from police brutality, sparked outrage, not only in our country but worldwide. The world is in a complete uproar. People are turning against their own communities, against law enforcement, and each other.

All of this is upsetting and concerning. The best thing that we can do to support each other and treat our fellow human beings with love and compassion.

Where do we go from here?

We need to be diligent in our work, our family time, and our free time as well. This is paramount. We can’t just focus on the negative. There is so much beauty in the world; despite what the news is reporting, you just have to find it.

Look at what you do have as opposed to what you don’t have. Find value in the simple, sweet things of life: a baby’s smile, a flower poking through a crack in the pavement, or the sound of your best friend’s laughter.

If you look for the silver lining, the pot-at-the-end-of-the-rainbow, and the top side of the coin, you will be happier and surely healthier; at least mentally.

I guess the message I’m trying to convey is we need to stay positive. This too shall pass.

–BE FANATICALLY POSITIVE AND MILITANTLY OPTIMISTIC.

IF SOMETHING IS NOT TO LIKING, CHANGE YOUR LIKING.

Rick Steves