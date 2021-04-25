An Activity You Can Do to Improve Mental Health During the Pandemic

The World Polo League Beach Polo taking place on the sand between 21st and 22nd Street this weekend combines entertainment, luxury, and the best polo action in Miami Beach.

The tournament will feature some of the world’s most renowned polo players, including Nacho Figueras, Nic Roldan, Melissa Ganzi, Alejandro Novillo Astrada, Juan Bollini Jr., Juan Martín Nero, and Barto & Jeta Castagnola, Grant Ganzi, Tito Gaudenzi, among others. There will also include a celebrity charity polo match benefiting Give Back for Special Equestrians on April 23 – Sunday, April 25

SCHEDULE: https://www.miamipolocup.com/new-schedule

Tito Gaudenzi, founder of the World Polo Cup says, This is the perfect chance to escape confines and watch nature at it’s best in the sand with horses, players and a ball. The Retail Village at World Polo League Beach Polo is an area near the field where spectators can socially distance, sip champagne and enjoy the view.”