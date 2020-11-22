AmyLee Westervest: “Delegate don’t abdicate”

Delegate don’t abdicate- when you delegate a task to someone you are still agreeing to be part of the process from a management perspective and thus you still have responsibility for the completion of the work. Abdication is when you just hand the task and your responsibility for it to someone else and wait for the magic to happen. Spoiler alert: it won’t.

As part of my series about the “How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”, I had the pleasure of interviewing AmyLee Westervelt, a Dream Design coach and mindset expert who works predominantly with empath entrepreneurs. Through her signature programs and coaching she has assisted in the transformation of thousands of business owners from anxious and unaware to empowered and abundant.

Her unique law of attraction-centric approach marries gratitude and personal value. She strives to leave her clients with an affinity for the finer things in life and a deep belief in their worthiness for those experiences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! I have always been a natural connector. From the time I was a teenager, I loved helping people find what they were looking for. When I graduated college, I was selected to be the student speaker for our class. I fell in love with the idea of being a visionary. Marrying these two ideas, becoming a coach was sort of a no-brainer. The hardest part was deciding on what to specialize in. After dabbling in general life coaching and business coaching, following a successful direct sales career, I decided to focus on the Law of Attraction, specifically on the creative process and that is where Dream Design was born. I now help sensitive entrepreneurs from all over the world design and build their dream lives and businesses.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When I first started my business, I had just left a lucrative career in direct sales. It was right around the holidays and we didn’t have much left in savings. For the first time in five years I was faced with tremendous pressure to provide for my family and I knew that I didn’t have the option of failing, but more importantly I knew that I was setting an example for first my children and secondly for the people I was going to be coaching. I knew that someday I would tell the story of going from that moment to a six-figure coaching career where I got to choose my own adventure every day. I actually wrote in my journal an example of a day in my new life from morning until bedtime. Now I tell that story all the time. It shaped who I became.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I didn’t think it was funny at the time but I guess now I can look back and laugh. I used to get delegating and abdicating mixed up a lot. When I outsourced a project or task, my people pleaser self would always assume the person doing the task knew what they were doing. Afterall, they were the experts and I was delegating to them, right? So one day I had someone come over to do some product photography for my network marketing business. I left him upstairs where the items were and asked him to photograph as much as he could and then just send me the photos when he was done. After about an hour he left with the promise of sending me the photos. I wondered why he didn’t just send them to me right away, and I soon learned why. He edited every single photo. He changed the colors, the lighting, the size. All of the things that showed what he was photographing were distorted. It was my fault though because I hadn’t told him what I wanted! I didn’t give him direction because he was the “expert.” Since then I always make sure to convey exactly what I want and what they need to know from me to get the project there.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The immediate results many of my clients report. I have had private clients message me after the first session together to tell me they overcame blocks they had their whole lives. While other companies cater to masculine energy and a push mentality, my business supports entrepreneurs who self-identify as intuitive or highly sensitive. This unique perspective allows my clients to feel empowered and aligned with their greater purpose and true desires.

One particular client had a block that was causing her to lead with desperate, scarcity energy. After working with me for an hour, we figured out where this block was rooted, redefined the belief and within a day she was no longer feeling annoying and unworthy. This impacted her romantic life significantly and she suddenly had way more male interest.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Remember why you are doing it. Not your personal reason, but the transformation you are seeking to create for your client. Is it to have better bookkeeping skills? Is it to have a closer relationship with their spouse? What impact is your work making? When I remind myself of this it’s easy to squeeze in more work hours and get less sleep in the pursuit of true transformation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My own life coach Christine Rose Elle was a huge part of my story. She is the one who first exposed me to what being an empath meant and the role it played in my life. I was fortunate enough to have her guidance on my path as I navigated the minefield that is the business world. She pointed me in the direction of books and resources that helped me better understand my strengths and challenges.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

Certainly. Delegating is vitally important for a fullscale operation for a few reasons.

If the business is going to scale, try as you might you aren’t going to be able to be a one man band forever. It is milestone in the growth process for a leader, it demonstrates the ability to manage tasks AND people and evaluating which team members are best suited for which tasks.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

As business owners, most of us have nurtured our businesses from birth. We are the ones who essentially breathed life into an idea. The thought of turning that baby over to someone else can be downright scary!

Another reason is that delegation requires some thought. You have to sit down and sort out the pieces and determine who will take on which role and it doesn’t happen in a vacuum. There are usually ringing phones, deadlines, and crises going on as we tackle this project. It’s easy to just “do it myself.” The problem is the doing takes us away from whatever we were slated to do, something that perhaps only we can do.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

When you do the heavy lifting on the front end by 1. endeavoring to partner with people who are qualified and motivated to do the task and 2. Take time to map out the desired outcome in finite detail, it becomes much easier to reverse engineer the process.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Be able to describe the ideal outcome — Brene Brown calls this “painting it done.” One of the biggest mistakes folks make when outsourcing is that they don’t have a clear picture of what they are trying to achieve.

2. Delegate don’t abdicate- when you delegate a task to someone you are still agreeing to be part of the process from a management perspective and thus you still have responsibility for the completion of the work. Abdication is when you just hand the task and your responsibility for it to someone else and wait for the magic to happen. Spoiler alert: it won’t.

3. SMART Goals- when deciding what the desired outcome should be, care should be taken to hit all these points:

Is the goal SPECIFIC

MEASUREABLE

ATTAINABLE

RELEVANT

TIME bound

By setting smart goals you will be able to oversee the task being delegated and course correct if need be.

4. Flexibility and patience-

When you delegate a task to someone else- you are surrendering the task to their life rhythm and schedule. That means that things can come up that push back a project or make the process of completion more hectic- by setting reasonable expectations for productivity you keep yourself and your collaborators from being disappointed when snafus emerge. Remembering that it is a human and not a machine you engaged to do the work is crucial when accessing effectiveness.

5. An understanding of interpersonal communication and differing personality types- If you are working with someone who doesn’t do well in groups, you probably don’t want to put them in charge of a committee. If a person thrives on attention to detail, they would be a better fit for an extensive report than a brand new intern who is still learning the layout of the office.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

I think the saying should read “If you want something done NOW you have to do it yourself. Whenever we add others into our plans we must consider the circumstances and environment they are dealing with. To delegate efficiently you need to do a lot of work BEFORE you delegate so that you and that person know exactly what is expected and what the outcome should look like. It isn’t a fly by the seat of your pants ordeal. The issue comes when you expect the other person to know HOW you want something done when the task is already meant to be underway.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement where people spent more time showing people how to change their lives instead of just reminding them how oppressed they are. I strive to show my community and all of my clients the power they have to change their lives- often providing examples of how to do it. I think that if the awareness money was converted into action we could truly change the world.

