Amy Welsman of PAUME: “Flexibility ”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Welsman, the founder and CEO of PAUME, Inc. — a sanitizing skincare brand that rethought and elevated the experience of protecting our hands with a unique, effective, nourishing formula with packaging that’s both elegant and sustainable. Welsman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a successful track record of building value across multiple industries and companies including JWT Toronto and as the first employee of Knix, a major women’s apparel brand and major Canadian success story. She was also a contributing lecturer for the Build a Better Business program at Shopify, where she recorded a series of online lectures aimed at the top performing Shopify ecommerce businesses looking expand their wholesale channels.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I began my career in advertising at J.W.T., the global agency, working primarily on the Johnson & Johnson account. It was an awesome experience but I always wanted to do something entrepreneurial. So, after cutting my teeth in the industry for about three years, I jumped off to join a start-up called Knix Wear, which was on a mission to disrupt the ‘intimates’ industry with functional underwear that was designed for real women’s bodies. As employee #1, I worked side by side with the CEO and founder, Joanna Griffiths, doing everything from overseeing our marketing efforts to building out our wholesale channel. Knix, as it’s known today, is a huge success story, with millions of customers across North America. My experience there taught me everything I know about how to launch and scale a brand and about the importance of getting stuff done at a startup. It also gave me the skills and confidence to launch my own business. I just needed that “aha moment” to inspire a big idea.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In 2019, I became a mother for the first time. Like so many new mothers, I quickly made hand sanitizer a staple in my home — I had it on my change table, in my diaper bag, in my stroller and in my front hallway to offer guests as they came to visit my new baby. I was using it all the time, and I noticed a trend: it always smelled terrible, it was harsh on my skin and it wasn’t packaged in a very sustainable or elegant way. I did a deeper look into the category as a whole and noticed that despite all the advancements and innovation happening in other personal care categories like deodorant, oral hygiene and hair care, hand sanitizer had remained fairly stagnant. I saw an opportunity to take a utilitarian product and elevate it into a luxurious, nourishing sustainable product that was packed beautifully and a pleasure to use. Little did I know, the hand sanitizer category would undergo a massive revolution a year later when the pandemic hit.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have been very fortunate to have many mentors, friends and colleagues who have helped and inspired me. Joanna Griffiths, the CEO of Knixwear, exhibited many qualities of a successful entrepreneur — grit, determination, vision, and the power that comes from inspiring people. My early investors, who are by and large friends, former colleagues and professional mentors put a lot of faith in my ability, and I have a fantastic group of advisors, many of them successful founders and executives, who I lean on for guidance and help all the time. Since launching PAUME, I have met some other incredible and supportive female founders and I count many of them as friends and confidants. Being an entrepreneur can be very isolating, especially in the early stages when you don’t have a big team, so I have really leaned on my support system.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes use stand out is our brand shatters stereotypes and inverts expectations of what a hand sanitizer is or ought to be. Whereas hand sanitizers are normally known as germ-killing and not much else positive, PAUME is a brand with a message focused on touch and human connection. Our product helps to protect your hands so you can then connect with your loved ones and your community. I think that has been a big distinguisher for us in the market. We aren’t just focused on the product, but the benefits. I also wanted to focus on the notion of self-care. We deserve to care for our bodies and our skin with products that make us feel good and that are good for the planet. Our formula is made with plant-based emollients that don’t linger in the water system and that nourish our skin. Not to mention, our signature scent is a blend of five essential oils which really does make you feel good. You get a burst of calming lavender, herbaceous rosemary, invigorating citrus and woodsy cedar. It’s a true sensory experience! Lastly, our packaging is not only sustainably designed, but also totally unique to the category, which has allowed us to stand out in the crowd.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When I conceived of PAUME and began to craft our purpose beyond our product benefits, focusing on sustainability. This purpose-driven approach informs our choice of materials, packaging, and ingredients. For example, we try to use previously recycled plastic as much as we can, recyclable or biodegradable materials in our external packaging, and most importantly, our home and travel dispensers are all meant to be refilled and reused.

Acknowledging that we do create plastic waste, we wanted to take our sustainability mission one step further. This year, we partnered with rePurpose Global, to help minimize our plastic footprint. We recently announced our Plastic Neutral Certification. To achieve this, PAUME donates a percentage of each purchase to fund rePurpose Global in removing and recovering as much plastic waste from the environment as we create. Each donation specifically funds multi-layered plastic packaging recovery in Bekasi, Indonesia. This facility employs and empowers waste pickers to tackle low-value plastic, diverting 2224 KGs of plastic waste from oceans and landfills every year. Now every one of our products carries a Net Zero Plastic Footprint.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Range of Skills

When running a business, especially in the early stages, you need to wear so many hats. In any given day, I’m not only CEO but also salesperson, graphic designer, supply chain expert, content creator and accountant. Few people can we good at everything (and I’m no polymath), but having a broad range of skills can be really helpful in the early days of building a business. Especially in a start-up environment, you need to be the ultimately utility player.

2. Resourcefulness

When confronted with a problem, out of necessity as much as natural curiosity, I am always eager to learn and figure things out. I have always been a resourceful person, but it’s something you especially need to be at a start-up. I remember in the early days at Knix Wear, the founder, Joanna, and I had to do everything. Unlike in my previous corporate job, I had no one to rely on but myself to get stuff done, and it taught be a resourcefulness that is key to being an entrepreneur.

3. Persistence and Attitude

Launching a business is really hard and it comes with many ups and downs. Some days, I feel that my sole job is to put out fires and solve problems, and it can be exhausting. It takes a certain kind of persistence to overcome each challenge and continue forward. I approach each challenge individually. If you look at them all at once, the challenge can seem insurmountable. I have learned that nearly every problem has a solution, and a positive attitude and a persistence to find a solution are key. Persistence is a mindset, and one that requires constant reinforcement. You need to train yourself to be calm and focused when encountering a bump in the road. During our launch I spent countless hours perfecting the design for our spout pouches (the refillable bag). Finally, our shipment arrived, and it was perfect! Better than we hoped. But days later, we found out that Health Canada had changed their packaging rules around hand sanitizer. They required a new label we hadn’t included as well as a different spout, rendering all of our bags were useless! It was discouraging. But we were able to get them reprinted with the new spouts without delaying our launch date. It required a great deal of persistence and mental stamina to stay calm and find a solution, rather than give up (which was tempting!).

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

At the very beginning we engaged a high-profile PR agency, having heard from a lot of other business leaders about the importance of PR early. Now, I do believe PR is critical to the success of a consumer-packaged goods brand like PAUME, and all of our partners (we have had two) have been enormously helpful in crafting our message and getting our story out there. The mistake was not in investing in PR, per se, but in when we did it. I hired our first partner far too early, and without taking into consideration the inevitable delays that come with launching a new brand. Our efforts weren’t nearly as effective without having product ready to sell, and we were putting the cart before the horse as they say. Now that PAUME is launched and in market, and generating tons of organic buzz, it makes our PR efforts far more effective. There’s a time and a place for everything.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

There have been so many! As I have said, launching a business is extremely difficult and as a wise entrepreneur said to me one “expect everything to go wrong, because it will”. Challenges are a part of the journey, and your success will truly depend on how you face and overcome them. The global pandemic posed its own unique challenges, with global supply chains completely turned upside down: Shipments were costing twice as much and double the time to arrive, regulatory bodies were updating and changing their packaging and formula requirements regularly, and my entire team was virtual! There were days when all I wanted was for us to gather in a room and have a troubleshooting session, but that simply wasn’t possible.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

A lot of deep breathing and self-care! In all seriousness, it does take mental stamina combined with a wonderful support team to persevere through the early days of launching any business. Each challenge must be faced individually and compartmentalized. As soon as you add them all together and pile them up in your brain, they appear to be insurmountable. I also leaned a lot on my team for help and guidance, and I was lucky to have an incredible group of people in my orbit to help solve each problem as they arose.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

Learning to face each challenge, accept each setback, and celebrate each win (without losing sight of the bigger goal) requires discipline, patience and perspective. The key to facing the low points are to remind yourself of the win of the day before — stay measured and try to channel the energy you felt when you were experiencing the joys. It’s easier said than done, but so important to maintain your sanity. Someone I know once said “Enjoy the good times, otherwise you’ll never survive the bad times!” and I agree.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Most founders must raise money to survive. Bootstrapping is often a luxury of people who already have money. PAUME needed hundreds of thousands of dollars in startup capital to launch, so only a very wealthy person could have ‘bootstrapped’ such a business early on. I happened to put in a lot of our own money, but I firmly believe starting a business should be a viable option for anyone, regardless of their resources or socioeconomic status.

To fund our launch early on, we did an angel round with some friends, family, and professional connections. That got us to this point where the busines is growing and we are more self sufficient. Now, we must decide whether to use existing capital plus revenue to grow the business or tap the markets again to turbocharge our growth, this time probably going the angel or VC route.

On the one hand, working within our current cash allows more freedom, but may make your growth trajectory a bit slower. When you raise capital from a VC, it comes with new pressure and the expectations of a major stakeholder who maybe isn’t a friend or family member. I have always said that I would rather have a smaller piece of a bigger pie, so I’m generally more open to fundraising, but I think it really depends on the situation of each founder and their comfort level.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I believe success is determined by the following factors:

Timing

As I have especially learned through my journey at both Knix and PAUME, timing is everything. If you can identify a gap in the market before anyone else and be the first to launch with a good product, the first in advantage can be huge. At Knix, we were trailblazers with very few competitors, and we had a big advantage in an uncrowded category. That said, as we were also pioneering an entirely new category, which came with its own challenges. Mainly, trying to educate the public on why they needed our product. In the case of PAUME, the idea came to me when the category was stagnant and uncrowded, but the Pandemic changed that entirely, and I launched in a more crowded space than I originally planned. That said, I also launched in a time when there was a huge spotlight on hand sanitizer, so there were advantages to that as well. Either scenario can be advantageous if you execute properly.

2. The Founder

While the product you are selling is extremely important, it needs the right leader to steward it. Successful founders all possess a relentless focus on their vision. I really witnessed this at Knix, where despite the challenges we faced, as any startup does, our founder Joanna was unwavering in her desire to succeed. You have to sweat the small stuff but you can’t let it monopolize your time, energy or spirits, and you must keep your eye on the prize at all times. I’m always trying to improve as a leader by learning new skills, building new relationships, researching my competitor, figuring out our customer needs and wants, and creating new ways make our product better, more sustainable, and more aligned with our values.

3. Flexibility

While focus on the vision is key, a successful startup needs to be willing to pivot and adapt if necessary. If something isn’t working, try something new. This can be hard when you have invested so much time and energy into your product or service. But I really believe a willingness to be flexible is so important. It can often take a long time to get a product just right, and if you create a brand that your customers relate to and want to support, they will continue on the journey with you as you tweak and evolve. I’m already making tweaks and changes to our packaging based on learnings so far and new products and materials becoming available.

4. Luck

I would be remiss not to mention that luck is certainly a big contributor to a successful startup. Now they say luck is the combination of preparation and good timing, and as I’ve mentioned in points 1 and 2 we tried to master those too. Still, for all the things we can control, there are so many we can’t, and sometimes being the right place at the right time can be the driver of a successful startup. It might be as simple as an influential person coming across your product and promoting it (whether intentionally or not). All it takes is one spark that’s out of our control that can ignite the business. At PAUME, a journalist managed to get their hands on our product and loved it so much that they submitted it to the Hello Giggles Beauty Crush Awards. When I was informed that we had won Best Luxe Hand Sanitizer this year, I was completely unaware we had been considered! It was certainly a lucky break.

5. Product

You can have all the luck in the world and the best founder, but if your product isn’t good, you will not be successful. It can be so tempting to rush on product development to get to market faster, but in the long run, taking the proper time to get your product just right is so important. I faced this challenge at PAUME, when every day I witnessed new brands launching and the demand for hand sanitizer increasing. I had the numerous opportunities to cut corners to launch sooner. But I continued to remind myself of the reason why I pursued this in the first place, and I took the time to get it right, even if it meant arriving to market a bit later than originally planned.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Every entrepreneur makes tons of mistakes. If you’re not making mistakes you’re either not doing enough or you’re being far too cautious. What matters is how you respond: Stay true to your vision, learn from your missteps, be flexible and adaptive, and stay focused on your product quality and mission, and you’ll improve your chance of success.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Finding balance has certainly been a challenge for me, especially because I’m also parenting a two year old while launching this business. It’s not always easy but you have to shut work off when necessary and be very extra efficient during your work hours. For my own mental health, I try to get outside at least once a day for a long walk. I eat well and sleep eight hours a night if I can. The reality is, the stress and pressure of starting a business is immense, and self-care is the only way you will get through it. We live in a culture that seems to reward “busy-ness”, and taking breaks and time for yourself can be perceived as weakness. This must change, as the only way to survive the pressures of a startup is to take that time for yourself. You will be better at your job for it!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

When I started PAUME, I knew I wanted it to be a mission driven brand, and we chose sustainability as our focus. The beauty industry has evolved so much over the past few years in this regard, but we are far from perfect and have a long way to go. Products make waste, and we need to be thoughtful about our packaging — from our primary packaging to the tape we use on all of our shipping boxes. Even these small choices can have a big impact. The sustainability movement isn’t new by any means, but I’m proud to be furthering its mission through our practices and partnerships. I hope that our approach becomes the norm across all industries and that we can inspire others to follow suit.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sarah Blakeley! She possesses all the qualities of a successful founder. She was a frustrated consumer, who rather than accepting that her need wouldn’t be met, she did something about it. She never accepted no for an answer, and knew that she alone was going to drive her success, even if it meant spending hours on end in department stores sharing her story and her products, is truly inspiring. She also launched Spanx in a time when there were few female founders (there still aren’t enough!), and she used that to her advantage. She was constantly underestimated, and that seemed to fuel her drive. She also seems to be a genuinely kind and warm person, and someone I would love to have a drink with!

