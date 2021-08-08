Amy Walberg Of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer: “Disruption is about shaking up status quo tradition and convention, and we’ve certainly done that”

Disruption is about shaking up status quo tradition and convention, and we’ve certainly done that. As a woman in a man’s market, it’s been invigorating and challenging to introduce a startlingly unique product, provide a premium brand experience to an underserved demographic, and make market inroads in a very male-dominated alcohol industry.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Walberg.

Amy Walberg is the founder and CEO of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, a leading independent seltzer brand. As a newly single mom, corporate advertising guru, and avid seltzer drinker, Amy noticed there weren’t any premium hard seltzers on the market that fit her busy lifestyle. In 2015, Amy developed the first PRESS flavor in her kitchen and since then has established PRESS as a leader in the category. PRESS is still the only independently owned, female-founded hard seltzer amongst the top ten brands.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I began my professional life in advertising — a wonderful background for learning a comprehensive approach to brand development and the importance of the consumer experience. I was also an avid traveler; I cultivated an adventurous palette and my love of sipping seltzer at cafes and restaurants all over the world. Then I became the mother of two wonderful children. Parenthood added a new dimension to my perspective and my priorities. These three facets of my life converged to spark the inspiration for PRESS.

Gathering with friends and loved ones to celebrate the moments that matter has always been important to me, but as a new parent with sole responsibility for two young children, I was looking for a beverage option with a lower ABV than wine, beer, or cocktails. My “aha” moment was sparked one night at my favorite restaurant when I caught myself wishing there was “just a little something” in my seltzer. I started sketching on the back of a cocktail napkin, and PRESS was born: a premium alcohol seltzer that offered the sophisticated flavor pairings I craved and the low ABV I required. PRESS was the elegant answer to my own wish for a cocktail created for those who have to switch back into “parent mode” at a moment’s notice — and for anyone looking for a festive beverage that was also a responsible choice.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Well, I think PRESS has been a positive disruption in a number of ways. First, it addressed a void in the market; I introduced PRESS at a time when alcohol seltzers weren’t widely available in the industry. It was an innovative cocktail option. Second, PRESS was developed and designed from my perspective as a woman in a male-dominated industry that was, in my opinion, underserving its women customers. PRESS is a consumer centric brand created from a female perspective to deliver a premium customer experience. It was the first brand to offer lower calories and sugar AND fabulous taste built on complex, sophisticated flavor profiles. We use all-natural ingredients so the true essence of the fruits and spices peek through the crisp seltzer bubbles. PRESS was also the first alcohol seltzer offered in a slim, matte can; our packaging not only felt luxurious, but was also well-designed with an understated, elegant appeal. I knew I was breaking barriers with my approach, but I was on a mission to create a product that would delight with delicious taste and stunning cans that are beautiful to look at, touch, and serve.

We knew women would love PRESS, and it was no surprise that we attracted enthusiastic male fans as well. Disruption is about shaking up status quo tradition and convention, and we’ve certainly done that. As a woman in a man’s market, it’s been invigorating and challenging to introduce a startlingly unique product, provide a premium brand experience to an underserved demographic, and make market inroads in a very male-dominated alcohol industry.

The rewards of positive disruption are exciting. Consumers really appreciate the differences in PRESS’s elevated flavor and packaging. In 2018, the hard seltzer category had 10 brands. Now there are 170 brands fighting for consumer’s attention, with more brands emerging daily. Yet, PRESS is the established leader in taste. We’ve swept the consumer vote for #1 Best Hard Seltzer at this year’s Seltzerland events in 10 of 10 major cities to date. At the largest Seltzerland event, PRESS was also named #1 Best Can Design. PRESS is leading in the growth category too. In the first quarter of 2021, the entire seltzer category was up 57%, but PRESS saw a 135% growth in grocery.

At PRESS, we are passionate about providing a premier seltzer experience. Seltzer is our single focus; it’s all we do. While other competitor seltzers are owned by major beer companies, we remain the only independently owned, female-founded alcohol seltzer among the top 10 seltzer brands. Our focus on providing an outstanding consumer experience is what enabled PRESS to break out nationwide. Is putting customers first disruptive? At PRESS, it’s just what we do.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I can only speak from my own experience. I didn’t set out to be a disrupter. I simply identified a void in the market, a product that I very much wanted and could not find — in part because I think women’s needs were under-represented in the beverage industry. I was willing to take a chance. If PRESS filled a void and provided a delicious solution for me, I was confident that there’d be other people who would embrace PRESS too. My spark of inspiration just happened to fit the disruptive business model that “disrupts” by providing customers with an experience that they value — and that they didn’t have access to before. Disruption models address a consumer demand that has either been ignored or repressed by industry leaders. Initially, PRESS was one of the first alcohol seltzers introduced in the market; at that point, we gained fans because we were offering a delicious cocktail option that was being ignored by the market. Since then, the market has caught on, and we have lots of competitors, but we continue to thrive as a positive disruptor because we’ve pivoted from serving an ignored market to serving a repressed market. Our competitors see hard seltzer as a low-calorie alcohol vehicle. Period; full-stop. At PRESS, seltzer is a premium customer experience: a flavor-forward alcohol seltzer that’s low-calorie, low-sugar, low-carb, made with all-natural ingredients in unique blends of fruits and spices — and packaged to deliver an elegant, elevated beverage experience. Our job — and our passion — is to exceed our customers’ seltzer expectations and provide an experience that delights them. I think that’s pretty positive disruption.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well, it’s true that resting on my laurels is not in my DNA. Our heart, soul, and passion infuse our brand, and we have big plans for the future of PRESS. In 2021, we want to expand brand awareness. At the moment, we are counted among the top 10 brands in the hard seltzer category; we want to claim our place among the top 5 brands. To that end, we have modified and increased our distribution processes and have targeted goals that we expect to meet by the end of year. Our fans rave about our seasonal PRESS flavors, and we recently launched The Select Packs to make those special flavors more readily available. And we aren’t done exploring fresh, distinctive flavor profiles yet! Keep an eye out for new flavor pairing announcements as we grow.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, as an art director and designer, details matter — and I assumed that design details were something I could control. I noticed the alignment of our can lids with the logo on the side of the can was slightly different on each can as they came out of production. I had wanted the top tab aligned to match the logo on the side of the can, so it would be displayed properly as the customer sipped. I asked the line operators if they could control that alignment. Well, as soon as they stopped chuckling, they explained that the cans rotate along the way on the assembly line because of way the grippers moved them. In short, the production process made it impossible to line up each can exactly to ensure the tab was in alignment with the logo. Who knew? Lesson learned: understand your production process and know its limitations.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I owe more than I can say to the examples and inspiration of so many professional women who’ve succeeded in a variety of industries. Their stories remind me that if they can overcome closed doors and barriers posed by inequitable treatment in the workforce, so can I. I am also so grateful to my mom for the confidence she instilled in me as a child. She taught me to believe in myself, to believe in my dreams, and to go for it. Her lessons have guided my approach to parenting as well as my approach to my career. I look at my little girl, and I want to raise her to believe that she has as much right to a seat in a boardroom as anyone. I’ve actually built that lesson into my parenting. When I travel for work, I bring my children with me. We call these trips “work-ations.” They’ve become very comfortable playing quietly at the boardroom table while Mommy is working in her meeting. I believe in teaching by example, and I want to give my children the first-hand experience that women belong in boardrooms as much as men do.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Go for it.” That advice came from my mom. She was always encouraging and gave me the confidence to take calculated risks. She taught me that you never know what you can do unless you try. It is a lesson that has stayed with me and served me well — and now I’m teaching that same lesson to my own children.

“Energy follows thought.” I don’t remember anymore where I heard this — but it made a lasting impression. I absolutely believe that the way we think about the world and our place in it has an enormous impact on what we can accomplish. Thoughts and dreams constructed with confidence spark energy — and energy sparks action. And nothing happens if you don’t act!

“Life is about experiences.” This is the lesson travel taught me, and it is woven into the core of the PRESS brand. My most treasured memories aren’t focused on things I acquired. Rather, they are gathered around experiences: tasting a strange fruit on a tropical shore, pressing my cheek against my baby’s cheek, for the first time and the thousandth time, celebrating a friend’s professional victory. Our experiences matter; they move us and inform us. They change the way we see the world and inspire us to work for a better world. I created PRESS as a touchstone for celebrating those experiences that matter — a lovely way to acknowledge their importance. And I love the thought that perhaps, raising a sparkling PRESS tribute enhances the celebratory moment and anchors those life-changing experiences even more firmly in memory.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I remember seeing Greta Thunberg’s TEDxStockholm talk about climate change. Her message: Act. That message and her example resonate with me on a number of different levels. Like Greta, I am committed to sustainability, and eco-friendliness. Green practices have been part of the PRESS business model from the very beginning, and it’s important to me to support wonderful organizations that are hard at work to clean up our environment and advocate for earth-friendly practices.

Also, when I look at Greta’s incredible committed advocacy for her cause, I think about how I encourage confidence, courage, and conviction in my own children — and support those qualities in all young women and men.

Finally, the message that “action matters” benefits anyone with a dream, or a goal — or a sudden idea for a sophisticated, premium alcohol seltzer that just might disrupt a traditionally male-dominated industry. As my mom would tell you, you have to go for it!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have a house rule: Every day, do the best you can and perform acts of kindness whenever you can. My children and I talk about this rule every morning, and I carry it with me to work as conscientiously as they carry it with them to school. In the evening, we share stories about how we did our best that day, and where we found opportunities to be kind. Sometimes, my children’s stories are hilarious. Other times, they are heartfelt and touching. Our ritual reminds me that “doing my best” isn’t merely about how I handle a specific project; it’s a daily approach to life. And I’m a firm believer that life is at its best when excellence and kindness go hand-in-hand. PRESS would never have grown the way it has without the kindness of customers who sampled our product, loved it, and then generously reached out to host a PRESS tasting or post on social media showcasing their favorite PRESS flavor. Our fans inspire me with their appreciation for excellence and their kind generosity; it’s a combination of values that I am deliberately embracing in my business and in my home.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a woman with a history of disruptive success and a mother who wants the best life for my daughter and son, your question makes me think of an aspirational statement I came across recently: “Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished.” After all, celebration is what PRESS is all about, and what better to celebrate than a life fully and joyfully realized? The movement I would love to inspire is one that disrupts cultural gender role expectations and racial stereotypes for our daughters and our sons. A movement that would encourage people to see our children as the unique individuals they are, celebrating them for their personal skills and strengths, and encouraging them to do their best to use those strengths to build a brighter world for everyone — with kindness.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find PRESS on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest. Or visit our website at enjoypress.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!